Cabot Stock of the Week Issue: July 21, 2025

The market keeps chugging along, touching new all-time highs but not making any decisive moves this month. The just-underway second-quarter earnings season seems particularly pivotal, as it may take more beats than usual to get stocks to stretch further into record territory. But, concerns about valuation, tariffs and the economy have lingered for a couple months now, and yet, stocks have moved dutifully higher at every turn since the early-April Liberation Day collapse. Eventually, a pullback or correction of some kind may arrive. But for now, let’s capitalize on a healthy market by maintaining a full portfolio and adding a new stock with plenty of growth potential.

Technically, today’s addition is a dividend stock, which is why Tom Hutchinson recommends it to his Cabot Dividend Investor audience. The dividend (0.9%) is almost beside the point, though. This company is about growth, baby! That’s why it’s up nearly 50% year to date, and trading at all-time highs. Tom thinks it has plenty more upside, however, which is why we’re adding it to the Stock of the Week portfolio today.

Here it is, with Tom’s latest thoughts.

New Recommendation

Oracle Corporation (ORCL)

Oracle is a large multinational technology company that primarily offers cloud computing, database software, and enterprise software applications. The Austin-based company was founded in 1977 as a software company and is one of the first of the modern technology giants. It’s a goliath with $57 billion in annual revenue and 160,000 employees.

The company is now best known for its relational database management system, and for its cloud-based enterprise applications. Cloud services represent about three-quarters of the company’s revenue.

Oracle has been a solidly growing, large technology company that consistently beats market returns for many years. But the company has recently turned the corner to a whole new level. It has become an artificial intelligence darling. ORCL stock is up about 50% YTD, but that might be just the beginning.

The cloud refers to a global network of remote servers that store and process data for devices and computers. It’s a vast online storage space where files and applications are stored, accessible from anywhere with an internet connection. Oracle offers a suite of database management software and a large portfolio of cloud applications. Businesses use it to streamline financial operations, manage supply chains and human resource workflows, tap various artificial intelligence apps, and do countless other things.

Companies require cutting-edge computer power and services to streamline the business and compete effectively. But they don’t have the capital resources or expertise to build out a computer infrastructure nearly as extensive as Oracle’s. It makes sense to tap into Oracle’s services for a fee. That way, they can compete at the highest levels by utilizing technological systems they could never build themselves.

Basically, Oracle is a software company that offers various applications to improve organizational management and efficiency. Such capabilities are about more than just acquiring an edge. They are a matter of survival in today’s environment. Oracle’s Database Management System (DBMS) is the most popular application currently on the market. Customers include Intel (INTC), Cisco Systems (CSCO), Zoom (ZM), and Intuit (INTU).

The emergence of artificial intelligence has dramatically increased the need for Oracle’s services. Recent earnings reports provide a glimpse into the potential growth of the company and the stock.

Among the cloud services, Oracle offers a service called Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). It allows customers to tap into its vast data center networks. While the other Oracle Databases rely on traditional management and legacy data centers, OCI is the one that provides AI capabilities. Current customers include AI start-ups, including OpenAI, Cohere, and Elon Musk’s xAI.

The service is highly popular not only for what it provides but because it provides it faster and cheaper than the competition. Oracle uses Random Memory Direct Access (RMDA) network technology, which is much faster than traditional ethernet networks. The company earns revenue by leasing data centers to enterprise customers that pay for computer capacity by the minute. Faster equals cheaper, and that makes it highly desirable.

The growth potential is illustrated in the last quarterly report. Total revenue from the company was about $16 billion for the quarter, an 11% increase over last year’s quarter. But OCI revenue grew 52% for the same period to $3 billion. While that’s impressive, management has said growth should eclipse 70% this year. The company recently reported $130 billion in order backlogs.

The latest catalyst was the announcement of several new deals for Oracle’s infrastructure services. One is a single cloud deal worth $30 billion in annual revenue. That’s nearly three times the size of its current cloud infrastructure business. The revenue is expected to start coming in fiscal 2028.

There isn’t nearly enough current data center capacity to meet demand. Oracle opened its 101st Data Center Cloud Region earlier this year. The company plans to eventually operate between 1,000 and 2,000 of these data centers. Oracle is in the sweet spot of the next phase of the greatest growth catalyst in a generation. BUY

ORCL Revenue and Earnings Forward P/E: 36.4 Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth Current P/E: 56.6 (mil) (vs yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs yr-ago-qtr) Profit Margin (latest qtr) 21.7% Latest quarter 170 180% 0.35 400% Debt Ratio: 75% One quarter ago 135 154% 0.25 525% Dividend: $2.00 Two quarters ago 72 64% 0.07 600% Dividend Yield: 0.9% Three quarters ago 60 70% 0.04 233%

Current Recommendations

Stock Date Bought Price Bought Price 7/21/25 Profit Rating Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) 3/11/25 100 123 23% Buy Airbus (EADSF) 1/28/25 173 216 25% Buy AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) 7/10/24 12 57 384% Sold Half, Hold the Rest

Banco Santander (SAN) 2/25/25 6 9 35% Buy BYD Co. Ltd. (BYDDY) 12/17/24 69 98 42% Buy Carnival Corp. (CCL) 5/13/25 22 30 35% Buy Cinemark Holdings (CNK) 7/15/25 30 30 0% Buy Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) 5/28/25 8 10 15% Buy DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) 8/13/24 126 242 91% Buy Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) 8/20/24 31 63 104% Buy Dynatrace, Inc. (DT) 6/24/25 55 53 -4% Buy Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) 3/21/23 331 766 131% Hold Freshworks (FRSH) 4/1/25 14 15 4% Buy Intel Corp. (INTC) 7/1/25 23 23 3% Buy Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN) 3/19/24 46 65 41% Buy Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) 2/27/24 599 1221 104% Buy Oracle Corporation (ORCL) NEW -- 246 --% Buy Planet Fitness (PLNT) 4/15/25 97 111 15% Buy Sea Limited (SE) 3/5/24 55 156 186% Buy Stoxx Europe Total Market Aerospace & Defense (EUAD) 4/29/25 35 43 24% Buy Tesla (TSLA) 12/29/11 2 329 18180% Hold The Williams Companies (WMB) 6/17/25 59 58 -1% Buy Toast (TOST) 5/20/25 44 48 9% Buy Veeva Systems (VEEV) 6/10/25 284 283 0% Sell

Changes Since Last Week:

Veeva Systems (VEEV) Moves from Buy to Sell

VEEV is our one sell today, as the growth stock hasn’t done much “wrong” in the six weeks since we added it to the portfolio – it just hasn’t grown. In a full portfolio like this one, that kind of underperformance gets you a quick hook. Fortunately, very few of our other stocks are underperforming. Seven of our holdings are trading at or near 52-week highs, and in a few cases, all-time highs. AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) (+19%) and Toast (TOST) (+8%) were the true standouts this week.

Here’s what’s happening with all our stocks.

Updates

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM), originally recommended by Carl Delfeld in his Cabot Explorer advisory, is off nearly 2% in the last week despite a slight uptick in gold prices. With no company-specific news, it’s likely just a slight drawdown after a fast start to July for the stock. The next big potential catalyst comes July 30, when the company reports earnings. The stock is up more than 50% year to date as gold remains a popular safety hedge amidst ongoing global turmoil and uncertainty. BUY

Airbus (EADSF), originally recommended by Carl Delfeld in his Cabot Explorer advisory, tacked on another 2% this week to reach new highs above 219! There’s been no major company-specific news. Earnings are due out July 30. As rival Boeing continues to stumble, Airbus is capitalizing, recently securing $21 billion in new orders at the Paris Air Show. We now have a gain of better than 25% on Airbus in just under six months. BUY

AST SpaceMobile (ASTS), originally recommended by Tyler Laundon in his Cabot Early Opportunities advisory, has come roaring back to life after a brief 10% retreat, rallying more than 19% in the last week to reach new record highs above 57! The company secured $550 million in additional funding to license wireless spectrum from Ligado Networks, which likely helped spur the latest run-up. A new “Buy” rating from Clear Street, that’s based on its belief that AST will begin commercial service in 2027, is surely adding to the fervor. The stock is now up more than 380% (!) since we added it to the portfolio last July. Last month, I recommended selling half your shares to book profits, and to let the remaining half ride to see how high this speculative – but potentially revolutionary – stock can go. I’d expect a pullback in the coming days or weeks given the strength of the recent rally. But the trend is clearly up, and space is a trendy play on Wall Street right now. HOLD HALF

Banco Santander (SAN), originally recommended by Carl Delfeld in his Cabot Explorer advisory, was down a tick in the past week, but isn’t far off 2025 highs. In his latest update, Carl noted that Santander’s “Open Bank digital bank in America is growing nicely and its recent acquisition of TSB in the U.K. vaults the bank to become the third-largest bank in the country by personal current account balances.” Shares of the Spain-based bank have risen more than 85% year to date, and our gains are north of 30% in just five months. The bank reports earnings on July 30. BUY

BYD Co. Ltd. (BYDDY), originally recommended by Carl Delfeld in his Cabot Explorer advisory, had a nice week, advancing 4.5%. Still, the stock remains in its monthlong range between 91 and 100 and could use another catalyst. Those came fast and furious in the first half of the year, as the Chinese EV maker announced plans install driverless technology in many of its Chinese models; signed a deal with upstart artificial intelligence company DeepSeek; and unveiled the fastest EV battery charger ever, one that’s capable of fully charging an electric vehicle in roughly the time it takes to pump gas in a gas-powered vehicle. Meanwhile, the company’s goals of a global takeover (it currently does 90% of its business in China) are coming to fruition, as BYD sold more cars than Tesla in Europe in April and came close in May. Price cuts of up to 34% on 22 of its Chinese models a couple months back proved unpopular with Wall Street, which is why the stock peaked in late May. But the cuts were temporary, and the stock will be back. Any break above 100 could trigger another round of buying. To me, BYDDY is a screaming buy at these semi-depressed levels. BUY

Carnival Corp. (CCL), originally recommended by yours truly in my Cabot Value Investor advisory, was up more than 3% this week as it claws back toward its early-July highs. Citigroup raised its price target on the stock from 30 to 37, which likely helped. It’s the third Wall Street firm to raise its price target on CCL in the last month. The cruise company is coming off yet another stellar quarter. EPS came in at 35 cents, well ahead of the 24-cent estimate. Sales also beat estimates and, at $6.3 billion, were up 9% year over year. Net income, meanwhile, soared to $565 million, light years ahead of the $92 million in net income from Q2 a year ago. Because of the strong quarter, the company raised full-year guidance on net income by $200 million and nudged up EBITDA estimates from $6.7 billion to $6.9 billion. Customer deposits were at a record $8.5 billion in the quarter. All told, it was another excellent quarter for the company, and it has quickly surpassed my 28 price target in Cabot Value Investor in just over two months! I’m going to keep the stock at Buy in this portfolio, as I believe the post-Covid surge in popularity that cruises are enjoying has not yet peaked – and CCL shares still trade at less than half their pre-Covid highs above 70. BUY

Cinemark Holdings (CNK), originally recommended by yours truly in the Buy Low Opportunities portfolio of my Cabot Value Investor advisory, was up about 1.5% in its first week in our portfolio. Cinemark is the third-largest movie theater chain in the U.S., and the second-largest publicly traded one (Regal Cinemas is privately held). It also is the largest movie theater operator in Brazil, with a whopping 75% share. Similar to our Carnival pick, we chose Cinemark based on the fact that it’s on track for record sales this year, and yet its share price is about 33% lower than its pre-Covid highs. Declared all but dead several years ago, movie theaters are officially back, with 12 movies topping $100 million at the box office already this year, five of them coming in the last two months. Cinemark reports second-quarter earnings on August 1. It’s possible a beat there could help nudge shares above their June highs in the 33 range. BUY

Coeur Mining (CDE), originally recommended by Carl Delfeld in his Cabot Explorer advisory, pulled back about 1% this week even as silver prices stretched further into record territory. Coeur is a mining company that explores gold, silver, zinc, and other related metals in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. We have a solid gain on it thus far. BUY

DoorDash Inc. (DASH), originally recommended by Mike Cintolo in Cabot Top Ten Trader, is off about 1.5% this past week despite five analysts raising their price targets on the stock this month, and two last week. The valuation has become a growing concern (even Jim Cramer mentioned it), with shares now trading well over 100x forward earnings estimates and 9x sales. The stock topped at 246 earlier this month. Further weakness could prompt us to reconsider our rating, but given Wall Street’s recent bullishness on DASH – and the company’s upcoming earnings report, on August 6 – I’m keeping at Buy for now. BUY

Dutch Bros (BROS), originally recommended by Carl Delfeld in his Cabot Explorer advisory, was unchanged this week, which is a nice departure from the pullback from 73 to 63 it experienced in the previous month-plus. Perhaps it’s finally bottoming. The August 6 earnings date looms as a potential catalyst – the company’s earnings reports have served as a springboard for shares in recent quarters. The fast-growing drive-through coffee store chain has been expanding its menu to include more non-coffee drinks (teas, lemonades, etc.), but the real game-changer could be when it adds food to the menu. It now has over 1,000 locations, with a goal of reaching 7,000 within the next decade. BUY

Dynatrace, Inc. (DT), originally recommended by Tyler Laundon in his Cabot Early Opportunities advisory, bounced back after a down week, advancing 2% this week. In his latest update, Tyler wrote, “Dynatrace (DT) has been another stick in the mud lately. One of the potential growth triggers here is the company’s addition of a consumption-based pricing model, which could tempt customers that are now scrutinizing their software spend. Management believes it has made solid steps to boost growth heading into next year, and we haven’t heard anything yet that runs counter to that narrative. Granted, we’ve only been in the name for a month and software stocks haven’t performed well over that time. But it’s still easy to get impatient with DT’s recent blah performance. That said, with earnings coming up in early August, we’ll give DT some more time.” Sounds like good advice. BUY

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY), originally recommended by Tom Hutchinson in the Dividend Growth Tier of his Cabot Dividend Investor advisory, pulled back more than 3.5% as it continues to be stuck in neutral. Shares are flat year to date and down 10% in the last year. They trade right in line with their 50-day moving average but have been mostly below their 200-day line since the beginning of May. Is it time to sell? This was one of our best-performing stocks in the year and a half after we first recommended it in March 2023, with its signature weight-loss drugs (Mounjaro, Zepbound) acting as a massive tailwind. But momentum in that space has flagged, and fervor among investors has waned. Still, Lilly does other things (its Alzheimer’s drug, Kisunla, was approved by the FDA a year ago and has the potential to be a game-changer), so let’s hang in there until at least the August 7 earnings report and see if that can give the stock a much-needed jolt. HOLD

Freshworks (FRSH), originally recommended by Tyler Laundon in his Cabot Early Opportunities advisory, finally got a nice bounce, up more than 4% this week. There was no news. The company reports earnings next Tuesday, July 29. We now have a slight gain. Let’s see if the earnings report can give the stock more meaningful traction. BUY

Intel Corp. (INTC), originally recommended by Clif Droke in his Cabot Turnaround Letter, crept slightly higher this week as the stock is off to a nice start for us. Earnings are due out this Thursday, July 24. Analysts aren’t expecting much: a 7.4% decline in sales, and EPS of just a penny, down from two cents in the same quarter a year ago. The company has topped earnings estimates by a wide margin in each of the last two quarters. Perhaps another earnings beat is in store. BUY

Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN), originally recommended by Tom Hutchinson in the High Yield Tier of his Cabot Dividend Investor advisory, continues to hover near all-time highs in the high 64s. In his latest update, Tom wrote, “MAIN owns equity stakes and has benefited more from the rising market. If economic optimism is confirmed going forward, the stock could have a nice move higher. MAIN has delivered a solid return since being added to the portfolio last year. The fortunes of this portfolio position will depend on the economic news going forward. And it pays a high yield with monthly dividends and keeps ringing the register even when the price wallows.” Up more than 10% year to date and trading near record highs, MAIN certainly hasn’t been wallowing. And the 7.2% dividend yield adds to our impressive total return thus far. BUY

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX), originally recommended by Tyler Laundon in Cabot Early Opportunities, had a rare “meh” quarter, sending shares tumbling about 3.5% in the last week. There were certainly no red flags – sales improved 16% year over year, though the $11.08 billion tally narrowly edged out Wall Street’s $11.07 billion estimate. And EPS growth was excellent at $7.19, 47% higher than the $4.88 it earned in Q2 a year ago. Also, the streamer raised full-year revenue guidance to a high end of $45.2 billion, up from $44.5 billion. So what was the problem? Margins … or a warning about margins. Due to higher content and marketing costs, Netflix warned that operating margins will shrink in the back half of the year. Still, that’s small potatoes for a company that also grew free cash flow by 91% and cash from operations by 84% in the latest quarter. With NFLX shares now 9% off their late-June highs, I’d consider this dip a prime buying opportunity into one of the market’s great growth stocks. BUY

Planet Fitness (PLNT), originally recommended by Mike Cintolo in Cabot Top Ten Trader, hit the pause button this week, but the general trend is up. There’s been no news and the fitness center chain doesn’t report earnings until early August. We have a solid double-digit gain thus far. BUY

Sea Limited (SE), originally recommended by Carl Delfeld in his Cabot Explorer advisory, regained most of the 4% it lost the previous week this week despite a 7% downturn in early trading today. There’s been no news for this Singapore-based conglomerate. Shares tested resistance at 170 late last week after vaulting from the high 140s but are now sagging back to around 157. The stock is up more than 45% year to date but has been relatively stagnant in the last month. The stock trades at less than half its 2021 peak despite ongoing double-digit growth across each of its three businesses: Shopee (e-commerce), Monee (fintech) and Garena (gaming and entertainment). SE is a great way to gain exposure to Southeast Asia, one of the fastest-growing regions in the world. And the stock has already nearly tripled from our entry point but still has plenty of upside. BUY

Stoxx Europe Total Market Aerospace & Defense (EUAD), originally recommended by Carl Delfeld in his Cabot Explorer advisory, was flat this week. This ETF, the only one in our mostly stock-centric portfolio (hence the name), is a play on the strength of European stocks and Europe’s increased focus on defense spending as its economy improves. European stocks have matched the performance in U.S. equities so far this year, up 7% thus far. BUY

Tesla (TSLA), originally recommended by Mike Cintolo in Cabot Top Ten Trader, is up roughly 4% in the last week ahead of this Wednesday’s (July 23) earnings report. Expectations are low as fallout from CEO Elon Musk’s controversial involvement in the Trump administration continues; analysts are looking for an 11% decline in sales with a 15% decrease in EPS. Perhaps the low bar will set the lightning-rod company up for an earnings beat. We’ll know more on Wednesday. If you own shares, keep holding. And I wouldn’t start any new positions before Wednesday. HOLD

The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB), originally recommended by Tom Hutchinson in the High-Yield Tier of his Cabot Dividend Investor advisory, was off about 1% this week as natural gas and crude oil prices remain depressed. In his latest update, Tom wrote, “Even in a lackluster year so far for midstream energy companies, WMB is beating the market. The reason for the superior performance is likely the exposure to more growth. It’s connected to the growth regions and well-connected to NGL exports and increasing demand for electricity. Natural gas demand is highly resilient and even remained so during the pandemic. Williams delivered another solid earnings report and raised guidance for 2025 as project expansions come online.” The next set of earnings is coming soon, on August 4. In the absence of other company-specific news or energy price movement, that date looms as a potential catalyst. BUY

Toast Inc. (TOST), originally recommended by Mike Cintolo in his Cabot Growth Investor advisory, had an excellent week, advancing more than 8%. There was no company-specific news. In his update last Thursday, Mike wrote, “Toast (TOST) keeps pushing against resistance in the 45 to 47 area, and that area keeps pushing back … though shares might be starting to break through, as they notched a new closing price high today. Sometimes being repelled by resistance a few times can lead to a top, but many times a stock will eventually get going, having chewed through (absorbed) all the potential selling, leaving the strong hands in charge. Clearly, we think the fundamental story and numbers support higher prices, but we’ll continue to take it as it comes—a bit more upside could have us (finally) averaging up, though earnings (no set date yet, but likely in early August) are approaching quickly.” TOST is on track to close above 47 resistance today, if it can hold its gains from the morning. BUY

Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV), originally recommended by Mike Cintolo in his Cabot Top Ten Trader advisory, just isn’t getting the job done. It’s flat in the six weeks since we added it to the portfolio, at a time when the S&P 500 is up 5% and growth stocks as a group have performed even better. VEEV is supposed to be a growth stock, but it’s not growing, and earnings aren’t due out for more than a month. In an overcrowded portfolio, there’s simply no room for this type of underperformance, even if this is a quick hook. Let’s sell and open up a spot for something with more immediate upside. SELL

The next Cabot Stock of the Week issue will be published on July 28, 2025.

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Copying or electronic transmission of this information without permission is a violation of copyright law. For the protection of our subscribers, copyright violations will result in immediate termination of all subscriptions without refund. Disclosures: Cabot Wealth Network exists to serve you, our readers. We derive 100% of our revenue, or close to it, from selling subscriptions to our publications. Neither Cabot Wealth Network nor our employees are compensated in any way by the companies whose stocks we recommend or providers of associated financial services. Employees of Cabot Wealth Network may own some of the stocks recommended by our advisory services. Disclaimer: Sources of information are believed to be reliable but they are not guaranteed to be complete or error-free. Recommendations, opinions or suggestions are given with the understanding that subscribers acting on information assume all risks involved. Buy/Sell Recommendations: are made in regular issues, updates, or alerts by email and on the private subscriber website. Subscribers agree to adhere to all terms and conditions which can be found on CabotWealth.com and are subject to change. Violations will result in termination of all subscriptions without refund in addition to any civil and criminal penalties available under the law.