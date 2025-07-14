Cabot Stock of the Week Issue: July 14, 2025

Not much has changed in the market in the two weeks since our last issue. Stocks have nudged up slightly but are mostly taking a breather after a big three-month run-up. I do have some concerns that stocks are “priced for perfection” at the moment, with recent escalations in tariff rhetoric (and the passing of the 90-day pause on most countries, with only a handful of deals) and the onset of Q2 earnings season looming as potential threats to derail it, at least in the short term. Earnings expectations are more modest this quarter than they were in Q1, with analysts expecting 4.8% growth, according to data collected by FactSet. That’s not bad, but it’s a far cry from the 14% growth among S&P 500 companies in the first quarter. It could be a sign that what tariffs do exist already are starting to take a toll.

Given my apprehension about the market’s next move, it makes sense to add a value stock to the portfolio today. And it just so happens I recommended a new one to my Cabot Value Investor readers last week. It’s from an industry that was declared dead several years ago after many of them were shuttered during Covid: movie theaters. Now, movie theaters are thriving again, especially the big boys that survived the Covid culling. And today’s recommendation is on track for a record year – though its stock is anything but priced for perfection.

Here it is, with my latest thoughts.

New Recommendation

Cinemark Holdings (CNK)

CNK Revenue and Earnings Forward P/E: 18.9 Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth Current P/E: 19.2 (mil) (vs yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs yr-ago-qtr) Profit Margin (latest qtr) 8.2% Latest quarter 541 -7% -0.32 -268% Debt Ratio: 79% One quarter ago 814 27% 0.33 320% Dividend: $0.32 Two quarters ago 922 5% 1.19 95% Dividend Yield: 1.1% Three quarters ago 734 -22% 0.32 -60%

Current Recommendations

Stock Date Bought Price Bought Price 7/14/25 Profit Rating AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) 1/7/25 -- -- --% Sold Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) 3/11/25 100 120 20% Buy Airbus (EADSF) 1/28/25 173 214 24% Buy AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) 7/10/24 12 47 299% Sold Half, Hold the Rest Banco Santander (SAN) 2/25/25 6 9 35% Buy BYD Co. Ltd. (BYDDY) 12/17/24 69 92 34% Buy Carnival Corp. (CCL) 5/13/25 22 29 31% Buy Cinemark Holdings (CNK) NEW — 30 — Buy Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) 5/28/25 8 10 15% Buy DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) 8/13/24 126 243 93% Buy Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) 8/20/24 31 64 107% Buy Dynatrace, Inc. (DT) 6/24/25 55 53 -5% Buy Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) 3/21/23 331 797 141% Hold Freshworks (FRSH) 4/1/25 14 14 0% Buy Intel Corp. (INTC) 7/1/25 23 23 2% Buy Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN) 3/19/24 46 63 38% Buy Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) 2/27/24 599 1268 112% Buy Palomar Holdings, Inc. (PLMR) 6/3/25 -- -- --% Sold Planet Fitness (PLNT) 4/15/25 97 111 14% Buy Sea Limited (SE) 3/5/24 55 152 178% Buy Stoxx Europe Total Market Aerospace & Defense (EUAD) 4/29/25 35 43 24% Buy Tesla (TSLA) 12/29/11 2 315 17380% Hold The Williams Companies (WMB) 6/17/25 59 59 0% Buy Toast (TOST) 5/20/25 44 45 1% Buy Veeva Systems (VEEV) 6/10/25 284 282 -1% Buy

Changes Since Last Issue: None

No changes this week, as – like the market as a whole – most of our stocks are little changed since our last issue. There have been a few bright spots, however, with Main Street Capital (MAIN), Coeur Mining (CDE), Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) and Airbus (EADSF) all up between 3% and 7% in the two weeks since we last wrote. It’s no surprise to see stocks drag their feet this time of year, especially after such a major run from the April bottoms. But with Q2 earnings season now underway, and the aforementioned tariff battles escalating, I’d expect to see a bit more movement in the coming weeks.

For now, here’s what’s happening with all our stocks.

Updates

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM), originally recommended by Carl Delfeld in his Cabot Explorer advisory, gained nearly 3.5% in the two weeks since we last wrote. That’s because gold remains very much in favor, despite stocks as a whole hovering near all-time highs. Gold prices have clawed their way back near the $3,400-an-ounce level; as long as gold prices stay high, AEM shares will have wind at their back. The company reports earnings on July 30. The stock is up 53% year to date. BUY

Airbus (EADSF), originally recommended by Carl Delfeld in his Cabot Explorer advisory, added more than 3% since we last wrote to move further into record territory! The only major company-specific news was that Airbus named Lars Wagner CEO of its commercial aircraft business, starting January 1, 2026. Wagner is the current CEO of MTU Aero Engines. I don’t think the Wagner hire moved the needle much for investors. Instead, shares are getting a boost from the market and the ongoing stumbles of rival Boeing. Also, Airbus recently secured $21 billion in new orders at the Paris Air Show. We have a solid gain on Airbus shares thus far. BUY

AST SpaceMobile (ASTS), originally recommended by Tyler Laundon in his Cabot Early Opportunities advisory, is down about 10% since peaking at all-time highs above 53 in late June. That kind of pullback was expected, as the stock had more than doubled in the three weeks prior to that. Roth Capital raised its price target on the stock from 42 to 51. Shares of this potentially revolutionary company – which is in the early stages of trying to build straight-to-smartphone internet service via satellite – are still up more than 280% since we added it to the Stock of the Week portfolio a year ago. I still love the upside, but we advised selling half your shares a couple weeks ago when the stock was peaking, and to let the rest ride. We hope you took our advice and booked a handsome profit! HOLD HALF

Banco Santander (SAN), originally recommended by Carl Delfeld in his Cabot Explorer advisory, mostly held its ground since we last wrote, despite some ups and downs. Earlier this month, the Spain-based bank acquired TSB, a U.K. bank, for $3.6 billion from Catalonia’s Sabadell. The deal is still subject to approval. The U.K. retail bank serves approximately 5 million customers and has a return on invested capital of more than 20%. And yet, shares are unmoved, as often the buying company in a big acquisition gets sold off initially before bouncing back. Earnings, due out July 30, could help spark a turnaround, though SAN shares are already up more than 85% year to date. BUY

BYD Co. Ltd. (BYDDY), originally recommended by Carl Delfeld in his Cabot Explorer advisory, is off about 3.5% in the last two weeks to extend its recent slump. After topping Tesla’s sales in Europe in April, BYD’s sales fell just shy – by 40 cars – of Tesla in Europe in May. Still, its low-priced Dolphin Surf vehicle is selling well in the U.K., and the company continues to make progress on its quest to become a global brand. BYD still does 90% of its business in China, but that will soon change. The stock was shot out of a cannon the first few months of the year but has since pulled back a bit, in part because it slashed prices by as much as 34% on 22 of its models in China in the midst of a price war with Tesla and other competitors. But those concerns are overblown, and the stock should eventually rebound. If you missed the boat before, I highly encourage you to buy this increasingly dominant stock now while it’s still at a relative discount. BUY

Carnival Corp. (CCL), originally recommended by yours truly in my Cabot Value Investor advisory, is up another 6% since we last wrote, thanks to another stellar earnings report. EPS came in at 35 cents, well ahead of the 24-cent estimate. Sales also beat estimates and, at $6.3 billion, were up 9% year over year. Net income, meanwhile, soared to $565 million, light years ahead of the $92 million in net income from Q2 a year ago. Because of the strong quarter, the company raised full-year guidance on net income by $200 million and nudged up EBITDA estimates from $6.7 billion to $6.9 billion. Customer deposits were at a record $8.5 billion in the quarter. All told, it was another excellent quarter for the company, and it has now surpassed my 28 price target in Cabot Value Investor in just over two months! A pullback is possible, especially if the market cools, but this undervalued stock is finally playing catch-up to its sales, which are setting new records by the quarter as post-Covid cruise demand is through the roof. Therefore, I’ll keep it at Buy, but keep new positions small after such a big run-up. BUY

Coeur Mining (CDE), originally recommended by Carl Delfeld in his Cabot Explorer advisory, bumped up from 9 to 10 since we last wrote, on no major news, though Roth Capital raised its price target on the stock from 10 to 12. Also, the company will release earnings results on August 6. Record-high silver prices and gold being back to near records have surely helped the share price. Coeur is a mining company that explores gold, silver, zinc, and other related metals in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. BUY

DoorDash Inc. (DASH), originally recommended by Mike Cintolo in Cabot Top Ten Trader, has stagnated in the low 240s the last couple weeks after a big rally. My colleague, Brad Simmerman, said he thinks DASH is due for a correction in the coming months on our Street Check podcast last Friday. I won’t preemptively sell due to his skepticism, but it’s worth keeping an eye on. Keeping at Buy. Earnings are due out August 6. BUY

Dutch Bros (BROS), originally recommended by Carl Delfeld in his Cabot Explorer advisory, has been on a steady decline for the past month, falling from 73 to 63. There’s been no good reason for the selling, aside from the fact that the stock is up 56% in the last year and was due for a pullback. BROS shares topped out at 85 way back in February. The fast growth remains, as the company topped the 1,000 locations mark during the first quarter of this year. It has designs on getting to 7,000 stores within the next decade. Those ambitions give the stock plenty of upside, even with an elevated valuation. And, as Carl notes, “I see continued growth ahead as mobile ordering has just recently been rolled out, and the company has just begun piloting food items as management admitted that a lack of breakfast offerings has likely cost it sales. For Starbucks, food represented 19% of its sales during the last quarter.” BUY

Dynatrace, Inc. (DT), originally recommended by Tyler Laundon in his Cabot Early Opportunities advisory, pulled back about 5% since we last wrote. There’s been no news, though the relative weakness among software stocks hasn’t helped. Dynatrace is a software company that helps large enterprises monitor and manage their increasingly complex IT environments. It is a leader in the Application Performance Monitoring (APM) space, meaning its platform ensures applications run smoothly and securely across every layer of a customer’s tech stack, from infrastructure to code. The stock is bumping up against two-month lows but is well north of its April bottom. Hopefully, it finds support soon. BUY

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY), originally recommended by Tom Hutchinson in the Dividend Growth Tier of his Cabot Dividend Investor advisory, advanced about 2% since we last wrote. In his latest update, Tom wrote, “LLY is a juggernaut that’s lost its mojo over the past year. It’s down 20% from the 52-week high and is down over 13% over the past year. But even after the lackluster year, LLY has still returned more than 400% over the last five years. It’s a hot stock that has cooled off lately. That’s a big slowdown. Drugs are likely soon to be targeted for tariffs, and inputs for Lilly’s weight-loss drugs come from Ireland. However, the administration indicated that time would be given to relocate facilities to the U.S., and Lilly has already begun that process. Tariffs are unlikely to sting Lilly that much.

“Lilly is still knocking the cover off the ball with huge demand for its weight-loss and other drugs. There is also likely approval for an oral weight-loss drug later this year. But until there is more clarity on these issues, LLY is unlikely to generate lasting upside traction. That’s why it is rated ‘HOLD’ for now. But LLY should soar on the other side of this uncertainty and make up for lost time.” HOLD

Freshworks (FRSH), originally recommended by Tyler Laundon in his Cabot Early Opportunities advisory, is touching two-month lows just above 14. This has been a frustratingly stagnant stock. However, the July 29 earnings report offers a potential light at the end of the tunnel – the stock jumped from the low 12s to the high 14s after the last earnings report, and the company has topped EPS estimates by at least 30% in each of the last four quarters. So, we can afford to be patient for another couple weeks, with the earnings report being make-or-break as to what we do with it next. Keeping at Buy for now. BUY

Intel Corp. (INTC), originally recommended by Clif Droke in his Cabot Turnaround Letter, is off to a nice start for us, advancing from 22 to 23 in the first two weeks since we added it to the portfolio. In his update last Friday, Clif wrote, “According to The Oregonian newspaper, Intel plans to reduce its workforce in Oregon by 529 employees by July 15, in an initial wave of cuts that will eventually add up to thousands of employees.

“’Removing organizational complexity and empowering our engineers will enable us to better serve the needs of our customers and strengthen our execution,’ Intel said, according to The Oregonian.

“It was reported in April that Intel planned to reduce its global workforce by 20,000, or 20%.

“In other news on Thursday, Intel announced the pricing of a previously disclosed secondary public offering of 50 million shares of its Class A common stock. The shares are being sold by Intel Overseas Funding, a wholly owned subsidiary of Intel, at 16.50 per share.

“The selling stockholder has also granted underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 7.5 million shares, with the offering expected to close on July 11 (today).

“In addition, Mobileye has agreed to repurchase 6,231,985 shares of its Class A common stock from the seller at the same 16.50 per share price, with the repurchase set to occur concurrently with the offering’s closing.

“INTC remains a Buy in the portfolio.” Same for us. BUY

Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN), originally recommended by Tom Hutchinson in the High Yield Tier of his Cabot Dividend Investor advisory, is up more than 7% since we last wrote and is flirting with new highs above 63 as I write this! There’s been no major news. Share price returns are almost gravy for this high-yielding (7.2% yield) business development company that pays a monthly dividend. But the resilient economy has kept this stock afloat, and we now have a very solid total return on it. It will remain in the portfolio as an income-generating safety play. BUY

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX), originally recommended by Tyler Laundon in Cabot Early Opportunities, finally pulled back after a long run, retreating by about 5% since we last wrote, when the stock was touching all-time highs. There’s been no bad news. Perhaps this Thursday’s (July 17) earnings report will restore momentum. Analysts are looking for 15.4% revenue growth with a whopping 44.7% EPS growth. The company has topped earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters, so let’s hope for another beat here. Even without it, Netflix is one of the most dominant companies on Earth and one of the premiere growth stocks on the market, right for any long-term portfolio. BUY

Planet Fitness (PLNT), originally recommended by Mike Cintolo in Cabot Top Ten Trader, is up about 3% since we last wrote, which was mostly market-driven in the absence of news. After breaking above resistance at 105, late last month, I wondered whether shares of this low-cost fitness center chain would continue to ascend. They have, even though it’s been more of a slow burn. We have a solid gain on this stock after just three months in the portfolio. BUY

Sea Limited (SE), originally recommended by Carl Delfeld in his Cabot Explorer advisory, is off more than 4% since we last wrote even after the Singapore-based company announced that revenue grew by 30% to $4.8 billion in the latest quarter, driven by strong performance from the company’s e-commerce wing Shopee and its smaller but fast-growing fintech business centered on the Southeast Asian region. Shares are up more than 40% year to date and have more than doubled in the last year, so it’s likely those results were already baked in. The company won’t report full Q2 results until early August. SE remains a play on one of the fastest-growing regions in the world, Southeast Asia, and one that is trading at less than half its 2021 apex. BUY

Stoxx Europe Total Market Aerospace & Defense (EUAD), originally recommended by Carl Delfeld in his Cabot Explorer advisory, tacked on another point, from 42 to 43, in the last two weeks after soaring more than 8% the day of our last issue. This ETF, the only one in our mostly stock-centric portfolio (hence the name), is a play on the strength of European stocks and Europe’s increased focus on defense spending as its economy improves. European stocks have outperformed U.S. equities so far this year, up 7% thus far. BUY

Tesla (TSLA), originally recommended by Mike Cintolo in Cabot Top Ten Trader, has pulled back about 1.5% since we last wrote, but has mostly settled into a more predictable pattern on the heels of a first half of the year that saw wild swings in either direction. CEO Elon Musk said that Tesla might be able to invest in his new AI startup, xAI, after his other company, SpaceX, invested $2 billion in the new venture. The difference, of course, is that SpaceX is not a public company, but Musk said that TSLA shareholders would have a chance “to vote on the matter.” More pertinent to TSLA stock in the near term is the July 23 earnings report. Sales and earnings have been in a downward spiral of late, thanks in part to Musk’s controversial involvement in the Trump administration. But with the bar lowered to unprecedented levels – analysts expect Q2 sales to tumble 11%, with EPS backsliding 18% – it’s possible even the slightest beat could trigger another round of buying in the stock. I wouldn’t expect shares to move much in the next nine days. After that, all bets are off. Keeping at Hold. HOLD

The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB), originally recommended by Tom Hutchinson in the High-Yield Tier of his Cabot Dividend Investor advisory, is off about 7% in the last two weeks as oil and natural gas prices remain depressed. But this stock has a history of outperforming the market, which it’s done for the last one-, three- and five-year periods. Tom explains why WMB has been such a reliable stock: “The reason for the superior performance is likely the exposure to more growth. It’s connected to the growth regions and well-connected to NGL exports and increasing demand for electricity. Natural gas demand is highly resilient and even remained steady during the pandemic. Williams delivered another solid earnings report and raised guidance for 2025 as project expansions come online.” So, keeping at Buy despite the slow start. BUY

Toast Inc. (TOST), originally recommended by Mike Cintolo in his Cabot Growth Investor advisory, held firm at 44. In his update last Thursday, Mike wrote, “For a stock that hasn’t made any net progress for a while, TOST has certainly been up and down a bunch—this week alone the stock popped to new highs before reversing sharply lower on Tuesday … followed by a reversal of the reversal yesterday and some resilience today amid the growth stock selling. We’d prefer the stock were calmer, but our thoughts here haven’t changed: Given the bullish business backdrop, we’re looking for a decisive breakout to the upside to fill out our stake, while a drop much below the 41 level at this point would tell us big investors aren’t convinced. Right now, we’ll simply hold our half-sized stake and see what comes.” I will keep our rating at Buy, but we’ll need to see some movement soon to keep it that way. BUY

Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV), originally recommended by Mike Cintolo in his Cabot Top Ten Trader advisory, lost about 2% since we last wrote, on no major news. A recent expansion of the company’s cloud partnership agreement with Amazon Web Services has failed to move the needle. As with TOST, the stagnation in this growth stock is starting to get tiresome. Keeping at Buy for now, but if the lack of movement drags on much longer, it may necessitate a downgrade. BUY

The next Cabot Stock of the Week issue will be published on July 21, 2025.

