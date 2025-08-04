Cabot Stock of the Week Issue: August 4, 2025

A year ago, a poor July jobs report triggered a selloff that actually started in Japan – something called the “Japanese carry trade,” in which Japanese markets overleveraged to U.S. stocks sold off sharply, which in turn prompted U.S. stocks to sell off. The result was a three-week late-summer decline that took the S&P 500 down more than 8% and knocked the Nasdaq back more than 13% from top to bottom.

Last Friday’s disappointing July jobs report (and very troubling downward revisions to the May and June numbers) triggered another sharp selloff, at least for a day. The selling didn’t involve Japan this time around. But the data was nonetheless troubling. Was it a one-off, in the same way that last July’s bad report was more anomaly than sign of things to come? It’s possible, especially given that most of the other economic data that came out in last week’s numbers-heavy week – 3% GDP growth in Q2, steady PCE inflation data, mostly strong earnings results as 40% of S&P companies reported – was good. It will be very interesting to see how the market responds to all of it, including lingering tariff uncertainty, this week.

In the meantime, we will keep our foot on the gas pedal and add another high-growth play to what remains, by and large, a strong market. Our new addition this week is a large-cap chipmaker that Carl Delfeld just added to his Cabot Explorer portfolio. It’s a name that’s been knocked backward like other semiconductor plays this year, but may finally be righting the ship.

Here it is, with Carl’s latest thoughts.

New Recommendation

Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL)

Semiconductors are a strategically important technology because they are the materials and circuitry at the heart of everything from smartphones to advanced satellites.

You might think of these microchips as the brains inside all advanced technology.

The best play on AI and 5G may be smart devices – what is known as the “Internet of Things.” This is the name for all the web-enabled devices that collect, send and act on data using sensors, processors and other hardware to talk to each other.

This will have a major impact on many industries and services from robotics to artificial intelligence, self-driving cars and, of course, smartphones and AI.

My recommendation on all these developments is Marvell Technology (MRVL). Marvell is headquartered in Bermuda with operations in the U.S., China, Taiwan, Japan, India, South Korea, Vietnam and several other countries.

Marvell designs, develops and sells a wide variety of semiconductor products.

Founded in 1995, the company had more than 6,500 employees as of 2024, with over 10,000 patents worldwide, and annual revenue of $6.5 billion for fiscal 2024. The company’s embedded processors and products are cutting-edge.

New markets are emerging in which Marvell has a first-mover advantage, such as virtual reality, drones, data integration and consumer and industrial robotics. These are all huge markets, giving Marvell a long runway of growth as the company posts double-digit growth in both sales and net profit.

Analysts expect Marvell to maintain this impressive growth, so I suggest we take advantage of a pullback in the stock from its 52-week high in January as the stock is regaining momentum (it was up more than 7% on Wednesday and is indicated up a bit more this morning as Capex and data center plans from Microsoft and Meta remain very strong, boosting the group).

Marvell may not be a household name like Nvidia (NVDA) or AMD (AMD), but it has steadily carved out a critical role in the semiconductor space, particularly in AI infrastructure, data centers, 5G, and automotive connectivity.

Behind every AI system is a web of connectivity, storage for moving data faster and more efficiently.

Marvell’s market share has increased, driven by 19% annual revenue growth over the last five years, and the company’s sales outlook for the upcoming 12 months calls for 32% growth.

This week Morgan Stanley cited Marvell as benefiting from Microsoft (MSFT) initiatives and greater reliance on its products. It raised its price target on the chipmaker’s stock, citing the “exceptional” strength of AI demand. BUY

MRVL Revenue and Earnings Forward P/E: 28.5 Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth Current P/E: 22.2 (bil) (vs yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs yr-ago-qtr) Profit Margin (latest qtr) -7.6% Latest quarter 1.90 63% 0.62 158% Debt Ratio: 130% One quarter ago 1.82 27% 0.60 30% Dividend: $0.24 Two quarters ago 1.52 7% 0.43 5% Dividend Yield: 0.30% Three quarters ago 1.27 -5% 0.30 -9%

Current Recommendations

Stock Date Bought Price Bought Price 8/1/25 Profit Rating Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) 3/11/25 100 125 25% Buy Airbus (EADSF) 1/28/25 173 201 16% Buy AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) 7/10/24 12 52 342% Hold Half

Banco Santander (SAN) 2/25/25 6 8 33% Buy BYD Co. Ltd. (BYDDY) 12/17/24 11 14 30% Buy Carnival Corp. (CCL) 5/13/25 22 29 30% Buy Cinemark Holdings (CNK) 7/15/25 30 26 -13% Buy Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) 5/28/25 8 9 5% Buy DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) 8/13/24 126 248 97% Sold Half, Hold the Rest

Doximity, Inc. (DOCS) 7/29/25 60 57 -5% Buy Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) 8/20/24 31 57 83% Buy Dynatrace, Inc. (DT) 6/24/25 55 51 -9% Buy Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) 3/21/23 331 762 130% Hold Freshworks (FRSH) 4/1/25 14 13 -11% Buy Intel Corp. (INTC) 7/1/25 -- -- --% Sold Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN) 3/19/24 46 64 40% Buy Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) NEW -- 74 --% Buy Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) 2/27/24 599 1159 93% Buy Oracle Corporation (ORCL) 7/22/25 239 244 2% Buy Planet Fitness (PLNT) 4/15/25 97 108 11% Buy Sea Limited (SE) 3/5/24 55 154 182% Buy Stoxx Europe Total Market Aerospace & Defense (EUAD) 4/29/25 35 41 18% Buy Tesla (TSLA) 12/29/11 2 303 16713% Hold The Williams Companies (WMB) 6/17/25 59 60 2% Buy Toast (TOST) 5/20/25 44 47 6% Buy

Changes Since Last Week: None

No changes this week, as roughly two-thirds of our portfolio is either about to report earnings in the next week or just reported earnings last week. While a few that already reported had a negative reaction (especially Freshworks (FRSH)), the selling was often for no good reason, as basically all of our companies have beaten estimates thus far, often handily. So I want to see how they behave in a week that’s not so thoroughly dominated by news headlines. That said, with the addition of MRVL, we now have 24 stocks in the portfolio. That’s too many, and I will likely be forced to do some culling in the coming weeks. So this earnings-heavy week for our portfolio may be make-or-break for certain companies.

In the meantime, here’s what’s happening with all our stocks.

Updates

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM), originally recommended by Carl Delfeld in his Cabot Explorer advisory, ticked up slightly, from 124 to 125, after the gold miner reported another strong quarter last Wednesday. Clif Droke, who also recommends AEM in his Cabot Turnaround Letter, has the details: “Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) on Wednesday reported Q2 revenue of $2.8 billion that increased 36% year-on-year, with earnings of $1.94 beating estimates by 14 cents.

“It was another strong quarter for the Toronto-based gold miner, with highlights including record free cash flow, which more than doubled from the prior quarter, and which management attributed to the strength of the gold price environment, disciplined cost management and the consistency of Agnico’s operational execution.

“Among the key metrics for Q2, quarterly gold production and cost performance were strong, with payable gold production of 866,029 ounces at production costs per ounce of $911 and total cash costs per ounce of $933.

“All-in-sustaining costs (AISC) were $1,289 per ounce—well under recent gold prices of around $3,400 and allowing the firm to realize exceptionally high margins, with nearly $2,100 in profit per ounce, which means Agnico can generate billions in free cash flow (depending on total production).

“The company generated cash provided by operating activities of $1.8 billion, or $3.67 per share, and free cash flow of $1.3 billion, or $2.60 per share.

“In terms of gold production and cost guidance, Agnico expects full-year payable gold production of 3.3 to 3.5 million ounces, with total cash costs per ounce and AISC per ounce in 2025 unchanged at $915 to $965 and $1,250 to $1,300, respectively.

“The balance sheet, meanwhile, transitioned to a net cash position of $963 million, and on June 30, the company repaid $40 million of the 2017 Series A 4.42% senior notes at maturity and also redeemed the remaining outstanding principal of $260 million of the 2017 senior notes and $250 million of the 2016 senior notes with interest rates ranging from 4.64% to 4.94%.

“Finally, the company continued quarterly share repurchases in the quarter, which it said ‘demonstrate continued focus on shareholder returns.’ Analysts expect top- and bottom-line growth of 33% and 68%, respectively, for 2025.” With gold still in favor amid seemingly never-ending economic uncertainty, AEM is likely to remain ensconced in our portfolio for some time. BUY

Airbus (EADSF), originally recommended by Carl Delfeld in his Cabot Explorer advisory, pulled back more than 5% despite reporting massive first-half earnings numbers on Wednesday. Profits improved 85% year over year, to $1.7 billion, in the first six months of the year; however, it seems investors focused on the fact that the company delivered fewer planes (306, vs. 323 in the first half of 2024) – citing “persistent engine supply issues” – in knocking the stock down a peg. But the aircraft maker secured 402 net orders in the first half, up from just 310 in the first half last year. That helped revenues improve 3% year over year. Overall, the French-based aircraft maker expects to deliver 820 commercial aircraft this year. Furthermore, the new tariff agreement between the U.S. and European Union includes a “zero-tariff approach for civil aircraft,” which Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury cited as a “welcome development for our industry.” Given all the positives from the report, I’d expect a bounce-back in Airbus shares soon, if the market cooperates. BUY

AST SpaceMobile (ASTS), originally recommended by Tyler Laundon in his Cabot Early Opportunities advisory, was down 8% this week as sellers came for high-flying speculative stocks of its ilk. The real test will come on August 11, when the upstart company reports Q2 earnings. While the company is still mostly pre-revenue, its earnings reports have often delivered valuable insight into its progress in building out the first-ever space-based straight-to-smartphone internet service. The potentially revolutionary stock is still up more than 300% in the 13 months since we added it to the portfolio, but topped out around 60 about 10 days ago. I’d treat this pullback as an opportunity to buy the stock if you don’t already own it, or add to an existing position, even if it hasn’t stopped falling yet. HOLD HALF

Banco Santander (SAN), originally recommended by Carl Delfeld in his Cabot Explorer advisory, gave back all of its 5.5% gain from the previous week as second-quarter earnings narrowly beat estimates. The Spain-based bank cut 2,000 jobs and warned of more potential cuts, and its Brazil banking wing posted 9.8% net profit growth – slightly below estimates. Those two disappointments were enough to scare a few investors away. Revenue of $17.83 topped consensus estimates $17.69 billion. The company maintained full-year revenue and earnings guidance. Considering the stock was up more than 90% year to date heading into last Wednesday’s earnings report, it’s no surprise that a fairly modest quarter resulted in some immediate selling. I’d expect a bounce-back eventually, though it’s possible a couple more down days for the market could extend this mini-selloff. Regardless, SAN shares are still just north of their July lows, and the trajectory remains decidedly up. Buy the dip, if you don’t already own shares. BUY

BYD Co. Ltd. (BYDDY), originally recommended by Carl Delfeld in his Cabot Explorer advisory, had a rough week in the midst of a 6-for-1 stock split. Shares were down nearly 12% and now trade in the 14 area – its lowest point since April, on a post-split basis. The 6-for-1 split is aimed at attracting more retail investors from around the world, at a time when the Chinese EV company is attempting to become a global power. It’s common for share prices to initially retreat after such dramatic splits, though this pullback has been especially pronounced. I’d expect it to bounce back soon, as the company has done nothing wrong, with sales recently topping Tesla’s in Europe for the first time. A delay at its new Hungary plant has likely contributed to the recent drop, though BYD plans to make up for it by accelerating production at a new lower-cost plant in Turkey, as well as one in Pakistan, where it expects to start producing 25,000 cars annually beginning next year. This is too good a company (and a stock) to stay down for long. BUY

Carnival Corp. (CCL), originally recommended by yours truly in my Cabot Value Investor advisory, was off about 2% this week despite another analyst upgrade (Tigress Financial raised its price target from 32 to 38). That’s the fifth analyst upgrade to the stock in the past month, all of which have come on the heels of a very strong quarter for the cruise company. Cruises are enjoying a major post-Covid surge, with sales shattering records by the quarter. And yet, CCL trades at less than half its pre-Covid highs above 71. It seems Wall Street is starting to catch up to that disparity. BUY

Cinemark Holdings (CNK), originally recommended by yours truly in the Buy Low Opportunities portfolio of my Cabot Value Investor advisory, fell 10% this week after earnings fell well short of estimates. While sales for the third-largest movie theater chain in the U.S. improved 28% year over year and topped analyst estimates by 1.2%, EPS (63 cents) trailed expectations of 75 cents by 16%. Wall Street didn’t like that one, despite the many other positives from the quarter: 63% EBITDA growth, 24.7% margin expansion, global attendance up 16% (Cinemark is the No. 1 movie theater chain in Brazil) and record domestic revenue of $759.3 million, up 33% year over year. I’m going to give this stock another week or two to see if Wall Street comes around to those positives, especially given the undeniable momentum in the movie theater business, with nine summer blockbusters topping the $100 million mark at the box office, including recent smash-hits Superman, The Fantastic Four and F1. Keeping at buy for now, but we need to start seeing a bounce-back soon to keep it that way. BUY

Coeur Mining (CDE), originally recommended by Carl Delfeld in his Cabot Explorer advisory, tumbled about 6.5% this past week ahead of this Wednesday’s (August 6) earnings date. Analysts are anticipating huge things: 114% revenue growth with EPS swinging from a 1-cent loss in Q2 last year to an 18-cent gain this year. The silver miner has topped EPS estimates in three of the last four quarters, so let’s see if it can do it again given the lofty expectations. Silver prices remain near record highs, but the stock is up more than 50% year to date, so it’s possible sellers came for it in a down week, as they did with other stocks with “meat on the bone.” Let’s hope that, fueled by earnings, this is a better week. BUY

DoorDash Inc. (DASH), originally recommended by Mike Cintolo in Cabot Top Ten Trader, impressively held its gains this week despite the down market – and despite the stock being at all-time highs. It will be even more impressive if it holds serve – or tacks on another couple points – after earnings this Wednesday (August 6). We sold half our position last week to book profits as the stock had nearly doubled from our entry point in just under a year. We will let the remaining half position ride, hoping to capture even greater gains ahead for this online food delivery giant. I do think the stock will climb higher in the coming months, but a short-term pullback if any aspect of the earnings reports disappoints wouldn’t surprise me. Stay tuned. HOLD HALF

Doximity (DOCS), originally recommended by Tyler Laundon in his Cabot Early Opportunities advisory, dipped 6% in its first week in the portfolio on no company-specific news and ahead of earnings this Thursday (August 7, after the close). There’s been no news for this mid-cap, digital medtech platform, and shares are bouncing back in early Monday trade after Friday’s market-wide selloff, so we’ll chalk this up to less-than-ideal timing as we look ahead to Thursday’s earnings. BUY

Dutch Bros (BROS), originally recommended by Carl Delfeld in his Cabot Explorer advisory, has become oversold, falling another 4.5% this past week to reach its lowest point since the first half of April. Unlike DASH and other high-flying stocks, I think an even slightly positive earnings report this Wednesday (August 6) could act as a springboard – as it has in recent quarters for this upstart, drive-through-only coffee store chain. Analysts are expecting 24.1% sales growth but with EPS down a penny, from 19 cents to 18 cents. So the bar isn’t too high for a company that’s managed to beat earnings estimates by no less than 30% in each of the last four quarters. BUY

Dynatrace, Inc. (DT), originally recommended by Tyler Laundon in his Cabot Early Opportunities advisory, pulled back more than 6% ahead of earnings (when else?) this Wednesday, August 6. Analysts are looking for 17.2% revenue growth with EPS improving 15.2%. The company has topped earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters. As with Dutch Bros, another beat could trigger a bounce-back here. If it doesn’t, we may reassess this software stock’s standing in our portfolio. BUY

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY), originally recommended by Tom Hutchinson in the Dividend Growth Tier of his Cabot Dividend Investor advisory, gave back its 7% gain from the previous week as the stock continues to bounce around in the mid-700s to low 800s. As with so many companies on this list, Lilly reports earnings this week – on Thursday, August 7. Analysts anticipate big things: 29.8% revenue growth and 42.8% EPS growth. If the big pharma company and maker of popular weight-loss drugs Monjaro and Zepbound can clear those rather high bars, a more lasting rally could develop. Keeping at Hold until LLY picks a direction. HOLD

Freshworks (FRSH), originally recommended by Tyler Laundon in his Cabot Early Opportunities advisory, plummeted more than 10% after earnings last week, despite a decisive beat. EPS came in at 18 cents, well ahead of the 12-cent estimate. Revenue also topped estimates by 3% and improved 17.5% year over year. The company also nudged up its full-year revenue guidance slightly. So … why the 10% pullback? Free cash flow margin narrowed, and full-year EPS guidance was “only” in line with estimates. Still, those seem like petty reasons for the sellers to come for it the way they did. So, I’m going to give FRSH – which is now down about 10% from our early-April entry point – a chance to prove itself this week, as I think it’s a very likely bounce-back candidate should the market behave. If it doesn’t, we’ll get rid of this business software provider. Keeping at Buy for now, as I think the stock was needlessly sold off after a perfectly good quarter. BUY

Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN), originally recommended by Tom Hutchinson in the High Yield Tier of his Cabot Dividend Investor advisory, pulled back about 2.5% after touching new record highs above 65 a week ago. The business development company reports earnings this Thursday, August 7. We added this stock for its high yield and monthly dividend, and the share price appreciation has been a welcome bonus. Let’s hope it continues after this week’s earnings report. BUY

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX), originally recommended by Tyler Laundon in Cabot Early Opportunities, was off another 2% this week and has now tumbled 9% since a surprisingly “meh” earnings report on July 17. There were certainly no red flags – sales improved 16% year over year, though the $11.08 billion tally narrowly edged out Wall Street’s $11.07 billion estimate. And EPS growth was excellent at $7.19, 47% higher than the $4.88 it earned in Q2 a year ago. Also, the streamer raised full-year revenue guidance to a high end of $45.2 billion, up from $44.5 billion. So what was the problem? Margins … or a warning about margins. Due to higher content and marketing costs, Netflix warned that operating margins will shrink in the back half of the year. Still, that’s small potatoes for a company that also grew free cash flow by 91% and cash from operations by 84% in the latest quarter. With the stock now more than 10% off its late-June highs, I’d buy this dip in one of the market’s great growth stocks. BUY

Oracle Corp. (ORCL), originally recommended by Tom Hutchinson in the Dividend Growth Tier of his Cabot Dividend Investor advisory, held firm for a second straight week since we added it to the portfolio. In a down week for the market, that’s a good sign. In his latest update, Tom noted, “This stock has been on fire. It’s up over 50% since being added to the portfolio a little more than two months ago. The latest catalyst is that the company announced it has signed several new deals, including a single cloud deal worth $30 billion in annual revenue. That’s nearly three times the size of its current cloud infrastructure business. OCI revenue grew 50% last year. While that’s impressive, management has said growth should eclipse 70% this year. There isn’t nearly enough current data center capacity to meet demand. Management intends to double data center capacity this fiscal year and triple it by the end of next fiscal year. This news sends future revenue projections to a different level. Oracle has morphed from a solid-growth large tech company into an AI darling that is in an ideal position to benefit from the biggest growth catalyst in a generation.” BUY

Planet Fitness (PLNT), originally recommended by Mike Cintolo in Cabot Top Ten Trader, pulled back 4.5% ahead of earnings this Wednesday (August 6). There was no company-specific news, so the losses were likely market-driven. Analysts are looking for 9.6% sales growth and 11.3% EPS growth from this fitness center chain. The company fell short of estimates last quarter but handily beat them in the previous three. Let’s hope for the latter. BUY

Sea Limited (SE), originally recommended by Carl Delfeld in his Cabot Explorer advisory, was off 4% this week, but remains north of its July lows around 148. The Singapore-based conglomerate reports earnings on August 12. This has been a great stock and is an excellent way to play the fast growth in Southeast Asia, as the company has the largest e-commerce platform in the region in Shopee, digital-payments provider Monee (formerly SeaMoney), and Garena, a global online games developer. Shares have nearly tripled since we added the stock to the portfolio 17 months ago … and yet they still trade at less than half their 2021 highs. Plenty of upside remains. BUY

Stoxx Europe Total Market Aerospace & Defense (EUAD), originally recommended by Carl Delfeld in his Cabot Explorer advisory, was off another 2.5% this week, as U.S. stocks are now outperforming European stocks on the year, and the newly agreed-upon U.S.-European Union tariff deal may not be super popular in Europe. That said, we still have better than a 15% gain on this niche European ETF in just a matter of months. And the factors driving the fund – European stocks performing better amid improved growth and declining interest rates – remain in place. Hopefully, it will bounce back. BUY

Tesla (TSLA), originally recommended by Mike Cintolo in Cabot Top Ten Trader, pulled back more than 4% this week as the fallout from its disastrous second quarter lingers. Sales in Q2 declined 12%, including a 16% dropoff in EV-only sales; profits also fell 16% year over year. Even CEO Elon Musk warned that the company “could have a few rough quarters” ahead amidst what he called a “weird transition period.” Those comments, and the weak results, initially sparked some selling in the stock, but promises of a robotaxi future (they’re now rolling it out in San Francisco) and a new $16.5 billion AI deal with Samsung brought enough investors back to stave off a major sell-off. We’ll see how the specter of “a few rough quarters” looms over the stock in the coming weeks. For now, though, the damage has been limited, thanks in part to the new Samsung deal. HOLD

The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB), originally recommended by Tom Hutchinson in the High-Yield Tier of his Cabot Dividend Investor advisory, gained more than 4% ahead of today’s (August 4) earnings report, after the closing bell. Oil and natural gas prices remain depressed, so Williams will likely need a better-than-expected quarter to start attracting investors again. Keeping at Buy for now, but the company needs to deliver on earnings today to stay in this portfolio. Analysts anticipate 16.9% revenue growth with 14% EPS growth (to 49 cents). BUY

Toast Inc. (TOST), originally recommended by Mike Cintolo in his Cabot Growth Investor advisory, was off 4% this week ahead of tomorrow’s (August 5) earnings release. In his update last Thursday, Mike wrote, “Toast (TOST) has definitely put itself in a position to rejoin the leadership ranks, having shaken off endless rejections in the 45 to 46 area to stretch its legs a bit, moving toward round-number resistance near 50 on good volume (two straight above-average volume buying weeks). The firm’s story remains great (it just released a new version of its wireless, handheld point-of-sale system designed for hospitality settings), though most things retail related (including payments) haven’t been great performers due to some macro fears (tariffs could eat into consumer spending, etc.), so next week’s quarterly report (August 5 after the close) will be key. We’ve been happy to hang on given the action, though we’d note the relative performance line still has yet to surpass its May peak. A positive earnings reaction could have us averaging up, though we have a mental stop in the 44 area in case things go awry.” BUY

The next Cabot Stock of the Week issue will be published on August 11, 2025.

