Cabot Stock of the Week Issue: August 25, 2025

Just as stocks were starting to wobble, Jerome Powell – an unlikely hero – swoops in and rights the ship. Yes, Powell indicated that the Fed may finally be ready to start slashing rates again, exactly a year after they first began to cut last September. The trusty FedWatch tool, courtesy of the CME Group, now puts a rate cut of 25 basis points at 86.3% odds next month. Nearly half of traders (49%) think the Fed will cut twice by year’s end. That’s up from less than 43% a month ago.

Of course, it’s far from a done deal, and if this Friday’s Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) report comes in hot, perhaps that will give the Fed pause again. But for now, Powell’s somewhat surprisingly dovish words have assuaged an anxious market, and stocks are right back near record highs. One beaten-down sector that is undoubtedly giddy about the prospect of more rate cuts is housing, and housing-related stocks spiked after Powell’s press conference on Friday. So today, we add an undervalued housing stock that’s starting to gain enough momentum to the point where it caught Mike Cintolo’s eye; he recommended the stock to his Cabot Top Ten Trader audience last Monday.

Here it is, with Mike’s latest thoughts on it.

New Recommendation

D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI)

Everyone thought the housing market would get decimated when interest rates finally went up back in 2022, but while the new building part of the sector did see a downturn, the homebuilding group has remained in relatively good shape as demand was somewhat resilient and, of course, prices remained elevated, bolstered by a lack of supply (as those that have low mortgage rates were more hesitant to move). And now, after three years of slow going, the hopes are that a new upleg in housing construction is emerging, egged on by contained Treasury rates and market expectations of Fed rate cuts starting next month. Enter D.R. Horton, the country’s largest homebuilder that has its hands in most of the industry’s cookie jars (geography and type of buyer) and has been making some company-specific moves to get ahead (it’s been cutting square footage to offer cheaper homes, with 71% of sales at $400k or less last year), helping it to consistently take share (closings last year were 70% above its 2006 peak, even though total U.S. closings were about half that level). The firm certainly wasn’t unscathed by higher rates, but it remained highly profitable (nearly $12 of earnings expected this year is down from the $16.50 peak three years ago, but about double its pre-pandemic highwater mark) while returning lots of money to shareholders (an active share buyback program has shaved 7.6% off the share count in the past year; there’s also a small 1%-ish dividend) and cutting debt (liabilities are less than one-third of assets here) while awaiting the next industry upturn (orders in the quarter ended June were flat from a year ago). It’s obviously early, but with current market expectations of 85% that the Fed will slice rates a bit next month (and more beyond that), big investors are thinking construction activity will begin to pick back up, especially in faster-growing areas of the country. There’s obviously nothing revolutionary here, but Horton looks like a blue-chip way to play a potential housing upturn.

As for the stock, DHI and all of its peers started to skid last fall, accelerated lower during the market’s decline this year and spent the two months after the April low scraping bottom. But buyers appeared in June, with an initial bullish clue (six weeks up in a row) from the stock, and then earnings added to the momentum (volume that week was the heaviest since 2020!) with the rate cut hopes bringing in more buyers. Friday’s dovish Jerome Powell press conference sent shares soaring to new 52-week highs, a potentially bullish development both in the short and intermediate term. BUY

DHI Revenue and Earnings Forward P/E: 13.5 Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth Current P/E: 13.7 (bil) (vs yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs yr-ago-qtr) Profit Margin (latest qtr) 11.5% Latest quarter 9.2 -7% 3.36 -18% Debt Ratio: 653% One quarter ago 7.7 -15% 2.58 -27% Dividend: $1.60 Two quarters ago 7.6 -1% 2.61 -7% Dividend Yield: 0.9% Three quarters ago 10 -5% 3.92 -12%

Current Recommendations

Stock Date Bought Price Bought Price 8/25/25 Profit Rating Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) 3/11/25 100 137 36% Buy Airbus (EADSF) 1/28/25 173 210 21% Buy American Electric Power Company (AEP) 8/19/25 112 113 1% Buy Armstrong World Industries (AWI) 8/12/25 192 197 2% Buy AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) 7/10/24 12 51 327% Hold Half Banco Santander (SAN) 2/25/25 6 10 53% Buy BYD Co. Ltd. (BYDDY) 12/17/24 11 15 34% Buy Carnival Corp. (CCL) 5/13/25 22 31 40% Buy Cinemark Holdings (CNK) 7/15/25 30 26 -11% Buy Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) 5/28/25 8 12 46% Buy DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) 8/13/24 126 247 95% Hold Half Doximity, Inc. (DOCS) 7/29/25 60 67 11% Buy Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) 8/20/24 31 69 122% Buy D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) NEW -- 170 --% Buy Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN) 3/19/24 46 64 41% Buy Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) 8/4/25 76 74 -3% Buy Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) 2/27/24 599 1228 105% Buy Oracle Corporation (ORCL) 7/22/25 239 238 0% Buy Planet Fitness (PLNT) 4/15/25 97 106 9% Buy Sea Limited (SE) 3/5/24 55 190 246% Buy Stoxx Europe Total Market Aerospace & Defense (EUAD) 4/29/25 35 42 21% Buy Tesla (TSLA) 12/29/11 2 346 19101% Hold The Williams Companies (WMB) 6/17/25 -- -- --% Sold

No changes this week as a flat week for the market, with most of our companies having already reported earnings, has translated to relative calm in our portfolio. Several of our stocks continue to gain steam from strong earnings results earlier this month, including Agnico Gold Mines (AEM), AST SpaceMobile (ASTS), Banco Santander (SAN) and especially Sea Limited (SE), which now trades at multi-year highs! I expect similar calm in this final week of August, but brace yourselves for some movement once the calendar flips to September – the traditional start of the market’s “spooky season,” as Wall Street returns from its summer vacation and starts selling out of long-neglected positions. For now, though, calm reigns, and our portfolio is in great shape.

Here’s what’s happening with all our stocks.

Updates

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM), originally recommended by Carl Delfeld in his Cabot Explorer advisory, advanced 3% to reach new all-time highs above 137! The gold miner continues to gather support thanks to record-high gold prices and its own strong Q2 earnings report from earlier this month. The quarter featured record free cash flow of $1.3 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $1.9 billion. We now have a 37% gain on this stock in less than six months. As long as gold remains in favor, so should AEM. BUY

Airbus (EADSF), originally recommended by Carl Delfeld in his Cabot Explorer advisory, was off about 1% this week after a nice run the first half of August. Rival Boeing’s proposed 500-jet megadeal with China likely dinged Airbus shares a bit. But the Europe-based plane maker is still in great shape. Airbus outpaced Boeing in terms of deliveries (but not orders) in July, as Boeing’s deliveries tumbled 20%. Airbus delivered 67 jets in July to Boeing’s 48; year to date, Airbus leads 373 to 328. The stock is up more than 30% year to date. BUY

American Electric Power Company (AEP), originally recommended by Tom Hutchinson in the Safe Income Tier of his Cabot Dividend Investor advisory, was up nearly 2% in its first week in our portfolio. American Electric Power is one of the largest regulated utilities in the U.S., with over $20 billion in annual revenue. It provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution to 5.6 million retail and wholesale customers in 11 states, and generates 29 gigawatts (GW) annually. And demand for electricity is accelerating, as the rise of artificial intelligence has necessitated the buildout of data centers across the country. American has already secured an additional 24 GWs of incremental load growth through 2029 via signed customer financial agreements, a big increase from the current 37-GW system. About 75% of the demand is from data centers. And this is just the beginning. The utility said that it has inquiries about new load demand totaling 190 GWs.

As a result, AEP (and other utilities) is acting more like a growth stock, up more than 23% year to date. And yet, shares remain low beta (0.39) and pay a generous (3.3%) yield. This is a low-risk income generator with better-than-average growth. BUY

Armstrong World Industries (AWI), originally recommended by Mike Cintolo in his Cabot Top Ten Trader newsletter, is off to a strong start for us, up another 1.5% this week. There’s been no news. The stock continues to draw strength from its late-July earnings report, which featured a 16% year-on-year revenue gain to $425 million, earnings of $2.09 a share that beat estimates by 31 cents and adjusted EBITDA that rose 23%. The company is a leading manufacturer of ceiling, wall and suspension systems for both commercial buildings and residential spaces, operating under two major segments: Mineral Fibers (soft and mineral fiber ceiling systems) and Architectural Specialties (commercial ceiling and wall manufacturing). Its low-carbon and energy-efficient building materials dovetail nicely with the nationwide movement to build more sustainably. Recent acquisitions of companies like 3form and Zahner support Armstrong’s move toward low-carbon, lower-cost and recycled materials, and recent additions to Armstrong’s product lineup, including its 100% biomassed Ultima Low Embodied Carbon ceiling panels, are helping drive growth while aligning with the industry’s shift toward net-zero objectives and upcoming decarbonization building standards. This is a growth company, as evidenced by the latest quarter, and shares are up more than 39% year to date as a result. BUY

AST SpaceMobile (ASTS), originally recommended by Tyler Laundon in his Cabot Early Opportunities advisory, advanced another 3% this week on no news. While well shy of its late-July highs above 60 a share, the stock has regained its mojo following an encouraging earnings report in which the company said it plans to launch anywhere from 45 to 60 satellites into orbit between now and the end of 2026, with the satellites bringing direct-to-smartphone internet service to parts of the U.S., Europe, Japan and other regions. The company has also now secured eight contracts with the U.S. government. Furthermore, with government and commercial clients on board, AST says it expects $50 to $75 million in revenue in the back half of 2025. Considering it reported just $1.2 million in the second quarter – which was up 29% from Q2 of last year – this may have been the last quarter that the company was truly pre-revenue.

The stock has more than quadrupled from our entry point a little over a year ago – and we booked profits on half our stake a little over a month ago. We’re holding the remaining half, fully expecting shares to rise to even greater heights as more satellites are launched and its ambitious goals become more and more of a reality. HOLD HALF

Banco Santander (SAN), originally recommended by Carl Delfeld in his Cabot Explorer advisory, was up 2% this week as shares of the Spain-based bank keep rising to new heights. A strong earnings report in late July continues to act as a tailwind, and more recently, “the bank announced that it is advancing its commitment to a data and AI-centric approach through collaboration with OpenAI, aiming to establish itself as an ‘AI-native’ bank,” notes Carl. The stock has been a big winner for us, up more than 50% in six months, and there’s no sign of slowing as the combination of economic growth and central banks lowering interest rates in Europe has been a boon. BUY

BYD Co. Ltd. (BYDDY), originally recommended by Carl Delfeld in his Cabot Explorer advisory, continues to rebound from a mostly sluggish summer, up 2% this week. There hasn’t been much news since the company’s 6-for-1 stock split earlier this month, though July deliveries were a tad disappointing. The real test will come when the Chinese EV maker reports earnings sometime in the next week or two (no official date has been set). Chances are those numbers will be good, as they have been most quarters the last few years as the company has expanded into markets outside of China. After topping Tesla’s sales in Europe for the first time in April, BYD is succeeding in its mission to become a global brand, not just a Chinese one. The stock has been overly punished of late, and I think the worst is behind us. We have a 35% gain in eight months, with plenty of upside ahead for this emerging global power. BUY

Carnival Corp. (CCL), originally recommended by yours truly in my Cabot Value Investor advisory, was up another 4% this week to reach a new 52-week – and five-year – high above 31! There’s been no news of late. The cruise industry is flourishing like never before as people play catch-up after Covid all but halted the entire industry for the better part of two years. And Carnival is on pace to shatter record sales this year. And yet the stock, trading at less than half its pre-Covid peak (71) and at just 13x forward earnings, remains undervalued despite being at five-year highs and up more than 20% year to date. BUY

Cinemark Holdings (CNK), originally recommended by yours truly in the Buy Low Opportunities portfolio of my Cabot Value Investor advisory, was up another 1% this week as Wall Street belatedly comes around on the resurgent movie theater industry. The movie theater chain missed the mark on earnings earlier this month, but sales were strong, improving 28% year over year and topping estimates, with 63% EBITDA growth, 24.7% margin expansion, global attendance up 16% (Cinemark is the No. 1 movie theater chain in Brazil) and record domestic revenue of $759.3 million, up 33% year over year. In the midst of a banner summer for the industry, in which 10 films have topped the $100 million mark in the U.S., I’m betting investors will start paying attention to a company that’s on track for its best year ever in terms of sales. BUY

Coeur Mining (CDE), originally recommended by Carl Delfeld in his Cabot Explorer advisory, advanced another 3.5% this week to reach new 52-week highs above 12 a share. The stock is now up more than 20% since reporting earnings earlier this month, and with good reason: Quarterly revenue was up 117% year over year, and net income came in at $70.7 million. Quarterly silver production of 4.7 million ounces was 27% higher quarter over quarter and 79% higher year over year. While down from their July highs, silver prices remain elevated, which could continue to prop up CDE shares. BUY

DoorDash Inc. (DASH), originally recommended by Mike Cintolo in Cabot Top Ten Trader, pulled back another 3% this week as the stock continues to consolidate after its post-earnings peak earlier this month. The quarter was impressive: EPS of 65 cents blew away the 43-cent estimate. Revenue ($3.28 billion) improved 25% year over year, while the profit margin was up to 8.7% after a net loss in the second quarter a year ago. EPS was also negative (38-cent loss) in Q2 a year ago, so this quarter represented a total about-face. Orders improved 20% to 761 million, while the gross order value was up 23% year over year. Three Wall Street analysts have upped their price targets on the stock in the weeks since the report. This was the first quarter since DoorDash acquired British food delivery startup Deliveroo and restaurant technology company SevenRooms in May for a combined $5 billion. It’s possible those two acquisitions are a game-changer for the company. We booked profits on half our position after the stock reached a double in late June, and as with ASTS, we are letting the rest ride, hoping to capture much bigger gains. HOLD HALF

Doximity (DOCS), originally recommended by Tyler Laundon in his Cabot Early Opportunities advisory, continued its post-earnings surge, up another 2% this week. The stock is now up 15% since the early-August report. Revenue grew 15.2% to $145.9 million (beat by $6.4 million), and adjusted EPS grew 28.6% to $0.36 (beat by $0.06). The company’s AI offerings are fueling its growth. Doximity GPT, used for note-taking and letter writing, is its primary source of AI-related revenue at the moment, but the recently launched Doximity Scribe tool appears to be an instant hit, and the company just shelled out $26 million for Pathway, a free AI-powered clinical reference tool for doctors. This mid-cap tech stock is off to a great start for us, up more than 10% in less than a month. BUY

Dutch Bros (BROS), originally recommended by Carl Delfeld in his Cabot Explorer advisory, advanced nearly 4% this week to get back close to its post-earnings highs. It was another excellent quarter for the fast-growing drive-through coffee store chain. Earnings per share of 26 cents handily beat the 18-cent consensus estimate, while sales also topped estimates by a comfortable margin and improved 28% year over year. Same-store sales increased 6.1%, while transactions jumped 3.7% year over year. Furthermore, the drive-through coffee store chain opened 31 new locations to up its nationwide tally to 1,043 stores in 19 states. The company has very ambitious expansion plans – it hopes to get to 7,000 locations within the next 10 years. Dutch Bros expects to open more than 150 locations this year. The company also nudged up full-year sales guidance slightly on the heels of another strong quarter and as anticipation for new food items on the menu (it currently just serves hot and cold drinks) grows. The stock is still well shy of its February highs but has likely left its mid-50s lows from earlier this month in the dust. The stock has more than doubled in the year since we added it to the Stock of the Week portfolio. BUY

Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN), originally recommended by Tom Hutchinson in the High Yield Tier of his Cabot Dividend Investor advisory, gave back a point or two after rising to record highs above 66. The recent move was all about earnings, as Tom noted in his latest update: “This more established and conservative BDC reported strong earnings that beat expectations last week. Net interest income rose 9% and net asset value per share increased 15% over last year’s quarter. Main also recorded the largest capital gain in its history upon the sale of equity stakes. The regular dividend was raised by 2.9% and a supplemental dividend of $0.30 per share was declared, payable in September. The price has risen over 4% since the report. It was a solid report, but future performance will depend on the economy.” BUY

Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL), originally recommended by Carl Delfeld in his Cabot Explorer advisory, pulled back about 4.5% this week ahead of earnings this Thursday, August 28. Big things are expected: Analysts are looking for 57% revenue growth with 123% EPS growth. The company has narrowly beaten earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters. Marvell is a player in key markets such as virtual reality, drones, data integration and robotics. BUY

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX), originally recommended by Tyler Laundon in Cabot Early Opportunities, has been stuck in a range between 1,200 and 1,245 for the past three weeks. There’s been no major news. The company is coming off a rare “down” quarter, which wasn’t really all that down. Sales improved 16% year over year, though the $11.08 billion tally narrowly edged out Wall Street’s $11.07 billion estimate. And EPS growth was excellent at $7.19, 47% higher than the $4.88 it earned in Q2 a year ago. Also, the streamer raised full-year revenue guidance to a high end of $45.2 billion, up from $44.5 billion. So what was the problem? Margins … or a warning about margins. Due to higher content and marketing costs, Netflix warned that operating margins will shrink in the back half of the year. Still, that’s small potatoes for a company that also grew free cash flow by 91% and cash from operations by 84% in the latest quarter. The stock is still nearly 10% off its late-June highs, so this is still a nice entry point for one of the market’s great growth stocks. BUY

Oracle Corp. (ORCL), originally recommended by Tom Hutchinson in the Dividend Growth Tier of his Cabot Dividend Investor advisory, was off another 4.5% this week as AI-related stocks took it on the chin. There was no company-specific news. Earlier this month, three analysts raised their price targets on the stock to a range of 295 to 308. ORCL shares currently trade in the high 230s. Earnings are due out September 8, which could potentially right the ship. As Tom notes, “The cloud business is soaring and exceeding expectations and will likely continue to do so. Massive new business deals were announced that will take earnings and revenues to a whole new level in the years ahead. Oracle has morphed from a solid-growth large tech company into an AI darling that is in an ideal position to benefit from the biggest growth catalyst in a generation.” BUY

Planet Fitness (PLNT), originally recommended by Mike Cintolo in Cabot Top Ten Trader, has been in the same 104-110 range all month, even after a solid earnings beat in which EPS of 86 cents exceeded the 79-cent estimate. Revenue improved 21% year over year, also beating estimates. And the fitness center chain reaffirmed full-year guidance. There’s been no news since, other than Raymond James raising its price target on the stock from 110 to 122. BUY

Sea Limited (SE), originally recommended by Carl Delfeld in his Cabot Explorer advisory, added another 7% this week on the heels of a 21% post-earnings bump the week before. Trading at 190, this is the highest SE shares have been since the end of 2022. Three analysts have raised their price targets on the stock since the August 12 earnings report. While the Singapore-based conglomerate missed EPS estimates (84 cents actual, 88 cents expected), net income increased by more than fivefold to $414 million from only $79.9 million in the same period last year. Revenues grew 38% to $5.2 billion from $3.8 billion year-on-year, on the back of strong revenues across all segments. The stock has more than tripled from our entry point in early 2024. Considering that it’s still trading at barely more than half its 2021 highs, I think there’s plenty of upside ahead for this dominant Southeast Asian company. But I’d keep new buys small at these levels given the huge run-up. BUY

Stoxx Europe Total Market Aerospace & Defense (EUAD), originally recommended by Carl Delfeld in his Cabot Explorer advisory, pulled back about 2% this week but remains in its standard 40-43 range from the past three months. The fund still slightly trails its July highs, but we have gains north of 20% on it. A break above 44 would be bullish. BUY

Tesla (TSLA), originally recommended by Mike Cintolo in Cabot Top Ten Trader, gained 2.5% this week to reach its highest point in two months. The company says its new Model Y L – a longer, six-seat version of its best-selling Model Y – is coming soon in China in an effort to staunch the bleeding of its sales in China, which slipped another 8.4% in July in the face of cheaper alternatives, including our own BYD. The promise of the Model Y L seems to be propping up the stock for now. In the meantime, TSLA shares have weathered the storm of another bad earnings report and are trading higher than they were prior to the report. Keeping at Hold. HOLD

If you have any questions, don’t hesitate to email me at chris@cabotwealth.com.

Here, too, is the latest episode of Cabot Street Check, the weekly podcast I host with my colleague Brad Simmerman. This week, we talked about the sudden rally in cannabis stocks with Cabot Cannabis Investor Chief Analyst Michael Brush – and whether the rally is sustainable this time.

