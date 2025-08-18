Cabot Stock of the Week Issue: August 18, 2025

Stocks continued to inch further into record territory this past week. And while this week’s pivotal Fed meeting in Jackson Hole, and subsequent Jerome Powell press conference, looms large, the market has already weathered many potential storms of late (a bad July jobs report, escalating inflation, earnings season, little resolution with tariffs, etc.). I think the real test will come after Labor Day, when Wall Street returns from its yachts and places in the Hamptons and cleans house in their long-neglected portfolios, as they often do in September. At these heights, a downturn of some kind seems inevitable. The question is whether it will only last a week or so, like last year, or stretch well into October, as it did the previous two years.

That’s a concern for September. Here in August, stocks are mostly humming. But today, to prepare for some choppier waters ahead, we add a low-beta utility stock that pays a generous dividend. But with utilities acting more like growth stocks in the age of AI and massive data center buildouts, this isn’t purely about high yield and safety. It’s a new addition to the Cabot Dividend Investor portfolio by Chief Analyst Tom Hutchinson. And he’s added it due to its combination of dividends and growth.

Here’s what he has to say about it.

New Recommendation

American Electric Power Company (AEP)

American Electric Power is one of the largest regulated utilities in the U.S., with over $20 billion in annual revenue. It provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution to 5.6 million retail and wholesale customers in 11 states.

The utility currently generates 29 gigawatts (GW) annually. A gigawatt is a unit of power equal to one billion watts of electricity and is often used to describe large-scale electricity generation. American Electric currently generates electricity from the following sources: coal (42%), natural gas (27%), renewables and hydro (21%), nuclear (8%), and demand response (2%).

Although the electricity generation is significant, American earns the bulk of revenues from transmission and distribution. It has the largest transmission network in the U.S., with 40,000 transmission lines. It also operates the second largest distribution network in the country, covering 22,000 distribution miles and 5.6 million customers. The overall system currently deals with a total of over 37 GWs of electricity.

The transmission business is a distinguishing characteristic of American Electric Power, currently accounting for 55% of operating earnings. Customers are drawn to its services because of its advanced network capable of delivering consistent large power. The company owns more of the highest voltage transmission lines (765-kV lines) than all other U.S. utilities combined. These lines transmit huge amounts of electricity, primarily bulk power from generation sources to distribution centers, over long distances with far greater efficiency and reliability compared to lower-voltage lines.

The network of high-voltage lines is in high and increasing demand because of the rapidly growing need for massive amounts of electricity that can be moved around cheaper, faster, and more efficiently. The network is also highly difficult to duplicate by competitors. Building these lines requires agreement between utilities, regulators, and landowners with competing interests and can take huge amounts of time and costs to erect. Having an existing vast network that can also be more easily added to is a massive competitive advantage.

Historically, AEP has been a solid utility stock that has delivered as advertised. It has provided a strong dividend yield (current yield: 3.3%) with much lower volatility than the overall market. It has a beta of just 0.39, meaning it is only 39% as volatile and the S&P 500. It has generally done what utilities are supposed to do: outperform the S&P in flat and down markets and underperform it in bull markets. But there are good reasons to believe that performance could be much better going forward because of a much higher level of growth.

Greater growth is being driven by the rapidly increasing electricity demand in the country. The company operates in Arkansas, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, West Virginia, and Virginia. These states are considered prime areas for data centers. The growth isn’t conjecture either. American has already secured an additional 24 GWs of incremental load growth through 2029 via signed customer financial agreements.

That’s a big increase from the current 37-GW system. About 75% of the demand is from data centers. And this is just the beginning. The utility said that it has inquiries about new load demand totaling 190 GWs.

The company is currently operating under a five-year plan for $54 billion in capital expenditures to accommodate the load growth. The capex allocation includes 63% for wire and 26% for new generation. The new generation investments include natural gas and renewables with a goal of reducing coal generation from 42% to 18% by the next decade. American anticipates that the next investment plan will be $70 billion.

American Electric is a regulated utility, meaning it operates a monopoly or near-monopoly in its areas and rates are determined by a regulatory body. Despite the high growth of the business, earnings won’t explode because they can’t charge exorbitant rates regardless of the demand/supply dynamic. However, a higher level of growth than historical averages is highly likely. And that should result in better stock performance.

The utility currently has an earnings growth target of 6% to 8% from 2026-29 and expects the high end of the range. That’s above the historical average and growth could be higher. Earnings grew 14% over last year’s quarter in the second quarter as weather-normalized peak load grew 12% from a year earlier.

The stock is picking up already. AEP had lagged the S&P 500 returns over the past three- and five-year bull market periods. But it has a YTD return of over 21% compared to a return of 9% for the S&P.

This is a conservative stock with a low beta. It has historically been a defensive stock that has outperformed the market during rough and turbulent periods. But with the growth ahead, there is a strong chance that AEP performs impressively relative to the market in the good times as well. BUY

AEP Revenue and Earnings Forward P/E: 19.1 Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth Current P/E: 16.4 (bil) (vs yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs yr-ago-qtr) Profit Margin (latest qtr) 17.7% Latest quarter 5.09 11% 1.43 14% Debt Ratio: 55% One quarter ago 5.46 9% 1.54 21% Dividend: $3.72 Two quarters ago 4.70 3% 1.24 1% Dividend Yield: 3.3% Three quarters ago 5.42 1% 1.86 5%

Current Recommendations

Stock Date Bought Price Bought Price 8/18/25 Profit Rating Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) 3/11/25 100 133 33% Buy Airbus (EADSF) 1/28/25 173 218 25% Buy American Electric Power Company (AEP) NEW -- 111 --% Buy Armstrong World Industries (AWI) 8/12/25 192 194 1% Buy AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) 7/10/24 12 50 319% Hold Half Banco Santander (SAN) 2/25/25 6 10 51% Buy BYD Co. Ltd. (BYDDY) 12/17/24 11 15 32% Buy Carnival Corp. (CCL) 5/13/25 22 30 34% Buy Cinemark Holdings (CNK) 7/15/25 30 26 -12% Buy Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) 5/28/25 8 12 41% Buy DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) 8/13/24 126 253 100% Hold Half Doximity, Inc. (DOCS) 7/29/25 60 66 9% Buy Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) 8/20/24 31 65 109% Buy Dynatrace, Inc. (DT) 6/24/25 -- -- --% Sold Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) 3/21/23 -- -- --% Sold Freshworks (FRSH) 4/1/25 -- -- --% Sold Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN) 3/19/24 46 66 44% Buy Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) 8/4/25 76 76 0% Buy Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) 2/27/24 599 1239 107% Buy Oracle Corporation (ORCL) 7/22/25 239 247 3% Buy Planet Fitness (PLNT) 4/15/25 97 107 11% Buy Sea Limited (SE) 3/5/24 55 177 223% Buy Stoxx Europe Total Market Aerospace & Defense (EUAD) 4/29/25 35 43 23% Buy Tesla (TSLA) 12/29/11 2 335 18511% Hold The Williams Companies (WMB) 6/17/25 59 56 -4% Sell Toast (TOST) 5/20/25 -- -- --% Sold

Changes Since Last Week:

The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) Moves from Buy to Sell

Updates

One more sell this week, after we cleaned house with four sells last week. The Williams Companies (WMB) hasn’t imploded or anything. It just has consistently underperformed since we added it to the portfolio two months ago. And with earnings behind it and natural gas and oil prices still depressed, there’s no obvious catalyst on the horizon. So, to make room for AEP and to maintain our 21-stock portfolio, we say goodbye to WMB today.

Most of the rest of our stocks – especially Sea Limited (SE) – are acting well. Here’s what’s happening with all of them.

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM), originally recommended by Carl Delfeld in his Cabot Explorer advisory, fell 1.5% this week but remains near its highs after reporting strong second-quarter earnings in late July. Cabot Turnaround Letter Chief Analyst Clif Droke, who also recommends AEM, had this to say in his update last Friday: “After posting stellar Q2 numbers recently, which featured record free cash flow of $1.3 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $1.9 billion, the CEO for Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) outlined a path for advancing its key projects while achieving record gold production in the coming years.

“Agnico currently has 120 diamond drill rigs in operation on various mine sites and regional exploration projects throughout its project portfolio, which is slightly ahead of program expectations, with 670 kilometers of drilling completed and with expenditures standing at about 9% below budget as of July. The company also highlighted ‘robust’ exploration results at its Canadian Malartic, Detour and Hope Bay mines, including a 53-gram over 8.4-meter intercept at Hope Bay.

“In the recent earnings call, Agnico said its project pipeline has the potential to add up to 1.5 million ounces of gold in future production. What’s more, the top brass outlined plans for accelerating capital spending and continuing its generous capital returns policy (it’s targeting 1/3 of free cash flow being returned to shareholders), while also maintaining its focus on leveraging high gold prices with operational improvements.

“Additionally, the company ended the second quarter with net cash of almost $1 billion, after significantly deleveraging the balance sheet by $1.3 billion over the last 15 months. Agnico further believes that at current gold prices, it could be ‘well north of…$2.5 billion in cash’ on the balance sheet by the end of this year.” BUY

Airbus (EADSF), originally recommended by Carl Delfeld in his Cabot Explorer advisory, is threatening to break above its July highs, up 6% this week as its A320 aircraft is about to overtake Boeing’s better-known 737 model as the most-delivered commercial airliner in history, according to aviation consultancy Cirium. The gap is now just 20 units, says Cirium, with the A320 poised to overtake the 737 within the next couple months. Airbus has sold 12,155 A320s since the aircraft was introduced in 1981. Meanwhile, Airbus outpaced Boeing in terms of deliveries (but not orders) in July, as Boeing’s deliveries tumbled 20%. Airbus delivered 67 jets in July to Boeing’s 48; year to date, Airbus leads 373 to 328. Airbus shares are now up more than 32% year to date as the European-based company increasingly becomes the preferred aircraft maker as Boeing continues to struggle with safety concerns and other issues. BUY

Armstrong World Industries (AWI), originally recommended by Mike Cintolo in his Cabot Top Ten Trader newsletter, was up 2% in its first week in our portfolio. There was no news, but the stock continues to draw strength from its late-July earnings report, which featured a 16% year-on-year revenue gain to $425 million, earnings of $2.09 a share that beat estimates by 31 cents and adjusted EBITDA that rose 23%. The company is a leading manufacturer of ceiling, wall and suspension systems for both commercial buildings and residential spaces, operating under two major segments: Mineral Fibers (soft and mineral fiber ceiling systems) and Architectural Specialties (commercial ceiling and wall manufacturing). Its low-carbon and energy-efficient building materials dovetail nicely with the nationwide movement to build more sustainably. Recent acquisitions of companies like 3form and Zahner support Armstrong’s move toward low-carbon, lower-cost and recycled materials, and recent additions to Armstrong’s product lineup, including its 100% biomassed Ultima Low Embodied Carbon ceiling panels, are helping drive growth while aligning with the industry’s shift toward net-zero objectives and upcoming decarbonization building standards. This is a growth company, as evidenced by the latest quarter, and shares are up more than 36% year to date as a result. BUY

AST SpaceMobile (ASTS), originally recommended by Tyler Laundon in his Cabot Early Opportunities advisory, bounced back nicely this week, advancing more than 5% after reporting earnings last Monday. The upstart satellite internet company reported a much wider loss than expected (-41 cents, vs. -8 cent estimate) and revenues of $1.2 million came in well short of the $5 million estimate. But as you can tell by the latter low number, the company is almost entirely pre-revenue at this point. So the numbers don’t matter as much as what the company says on its earnings calls. And what it said this time is that it plans to launch anywhere from 45 to 60 satellites into orbit between now and the end of 2026, with the satellites bringing direct-to-smartphone internet service to parts of the U.S., Europe, Japan and other regions. The company has also now secured eight contracts with the U.S. government. Furthermore, with government and commercial clients on board, AST says it expects $50 to $75 million in revenue in the back half of 2025. Considering it reported just $1.2 million in the second quarter – which was up 29% from Q2 of last year – this may have been the last quarter that the company was truly pre-revenue. The stock has more than quadrupled from our entry point a little over a year ago – and we booked profits on half our stake a little over a month ago. We’re holding the remaining half fully expecting shares to rise to even greater heights as more satellites are launched and its ambitious goals become more and more of a reality. HOLD HALF

Banco Santander (SAN), originally recommended by Carl Delfeld in his Cabot Explorer advisory, tacked on another 2% this week as the recent earnings report continues to act as a tailwind for the Spain-based bank. Revenue of $17.83 billion topped consensus estimates of $17.69 billion, and the company maintained full-year revenue and earnings guidance. The bank also renewed its strategic alliance with LATAM Airlines Group for another five years, as Carl notes. SAN shares have more than doubled year to date as they’ve soared to new heights. BUY

BYD Co. Ltd. (BYDDY), originally recommended by Carl Delfeld in his Cabot Explorer advisory, advanced 3% this week as the company finally starts to reverse its recent downturn in the wake of its 6-for-1 stock split. Weak consumer spending in China led to a reported drop in July deliveries, which has also likely contributed to the pullback. But we’ll know the full picture in a couple weeks when the company reports earnings. There’s no reason to believe shares won’t be back claiming new highs again in the near future, especially as the company’s ambitious global expansion plans continue to bear fruit. BUY

Carnival Corp. (CCL), originally recommended by yours truly in my Cabot Value Investor advisory, was up 4% this week to reclaim the previous week’s losses. There’s been no company-specific news of late. The cruise industry is flourishing like never before as people play catch-up after Covid all but halted the entire industry for the better part of two years. And Carnival is on pace to shatter record sales this year. And yet the stock, trading at less than half its pre-Covid peak (71) and at just 13x forward earnings, remains undervalued despite being up nearly 20% year to date. BUY

Cinemark Holdings (CNK), originally recommended by yours truly in the Buy Low Opportunities portfolio of my Cabot Value Investor advisory, was up 2.5% this week and appears to have stopped the bleeding. The movie theater chain missed the mark on earnings earlier this month, but sales were strong, improving 28% year over year and topping estimates, with 63% EBITDA growth, 24.7% margin expansion, global attendance up 16% (Cinemark is the No. 1 movie theater chain in Brazil) and record domestic revenue of $759.3 million, up 33% year over year. In the midst of a banner summer for the industry, in which nine films have topped the $100 million mark in the U.S., I’m banking investors will start paying attention to a company that’s on track for its best year ever in terms of sales. BUY

Coeur Mining (CDE), originally recommended by Carl Delfeld in his Cabot Explorer advisory, held its gains after a 23% post-earnings bump the week before – impressive action for a silver miner. Quarterly revenue was up 117% year over year, and net income came in at $70.7 million. Quarterly silver production of 4.7 million ounces was 27% higher quarter over quarter and 79% higher year over year. While down from their July highs, silver prices remain elevated, which could continue to prop up CDE shares. BUY

DoorDash Inc. (DASH), originally recommended by Mike Cintolo in Cabot Top Ten Trader, pulled back more than 2% this week but remains near its post-earnings highs. EPS of 65 cents blew away the 43-cent estimate. Revenue ($3.28 billion) improved 25% year over year, while the profit margin was up to 8.7% after a net loss in the second quarter a year ago. EPS was also negative (38-cent loss) in Q2 a year ago, so this quarter represented a total about-face. Orders improved 20% to 761 million, while the gross order value was up 23% year over year. Three Wall Street analysts have upped their price targets on the stock in the days since the report. This was the first quarter since DoorDash acquired British food delivery startup Deliveroo and restaurant technology company SevenRooms in May for a combined $5 billion. It’s possible those two acquisitions are a game-changer for the company. We booked profits on half our position after the stock reached a double in late June, and as with ASTS, we are letting the rest ride, hoping to capture much bigger gains. HOLD HALF

Doximity (DOCS), originally recommended by Tyler Laundon in his Cabot Early Opportunities advisory, continued its post-earnings surge, up 6% this week after a 10% bump the previous week. Revenue grew 15.2% to $145.9 million (beat by $6.4 million), and adjusted EPS grew 28.6% to $0.36 (beat by $0.06). As Tyler noted, “Doximity’s AI suite is gaining momentum. The recently launched Doximity Scribe tool seems to be a hit, and the just-announced $26 million Pathway acquisition (free, for now, AI-powered clinical reference tools for docs), along with Doximity GPT, is used for note-taking, letter drafting and addressing clinical questions. Look for management to discuss how this will all translate to revenue in the future. FY26 revenue guidance goes up to $628 - $636 million vs. prior guidance of $619 - $631 million, implying 11.6% growth at the high end.” BUY

Dutch Bros (BROS), originally recommended by Carl Delfeld in his Cabot Explorer advisory, pulled back about 5% after the big 15% run-up post earnings last week. Normal action. The report was still quite good. Earnings per share of 26 cents handily beat the 18-cent consensus estimate, while sales also topped estimates by a comfortable margin and improved 28% year over year. Same-store sales increased 6.1%, while transactions jumped 3.7% year over year. Furthermore, the drive-through coffee store chain opened 31 new locations to up its nationwide tally to 1,043 stores in 19 states. The company has very ambitious expansion plans – it hopes to get to 7,000 locations within the next 10 years. Dutch Bros expects to open more than 150 locations this year. The company also nudged up full-year sales guidance slightly on the heels of another strong quarter and as anticipation for new food items on the menu (it currently just serves hot and cold drinks) grows. The stock is still well shy of its February highs but has likely left its mid-50s lows from earlier this month in the dust. BUY

Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN), originally recommended by Tom Hutchinson in the High Yield Tier of his Cabot Dividend Investor advisory, held firm after rising to record highs above 66. The recent move was all about earnings, as Tom noted in his latest update: “This more established and conservative BDC reported strong earnings that beat expectations last week. Net interest income rose 9% and net asset value per share increased 15% over last year’s quarter. Main also recorded the largest capital gain in its history upon the sale of equity stakes. The regular dividend was raised by 2.9% and a supplemental dividend of $0.30 per share was declared, payable in September. The price has risen over 4% since the report. It was a solid report, but future performance will depend on the economy.” BUY

Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL), originally recommended by Carl Delfeld in his Cabot Explorer advisory, pulled back about 2% this week on no news. The company benefits from AI data centers, high-performance computing clients and increasing reliance on custom silicon for AI workloads. Marvell is headquartered in Bermuda with operations in the U.S., China, Taiwan, Japan, India, South Korea, and Vietnam. Marvell is a player in key markets such as virtual reality, drones, data integration and robotics. BUY

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX), originally recommended by Tyler Laundon in Cabot Early Opportunities, continued its recovery from a rare underwhelming earnings report, up 2% this week. Investors seem to be acknowledging that the quarter wasn’t so bad. Sales improved 16% year over year, though the $11.08 billion tally narrowly edged out Wall Street’s $11.07 billion estimate. And EPS growth was excellent at $7.19, 47% higher than the $4.88 it earned in Q2 a year ago. Also, the streamer raised full-year revenue guidance to a high end of $45.2 billion, up from $44.5 billion. So what was the problem? Margins … or a warning about margins. Due to higher content and marketing costs, Netflix warned that operating margins will shrink in the back half of the year. Still, that’s small potatoes for a company that also grew free cash flow by 91% and cash from operations by 84% in the latest quarter. The stock is still nearly 10% off its late-June highs, so this is still a nice entry point for one of the market’s great growth stocks. BUY

Oracle Corp. (ORCL), originally recommended by Tom Hutchinson in the Dividend Growth Tier of his Cabot Dividend Investor advisory, pulled back about 3% after barely budging for weeks. There was no company-specific news. As Tom notes, “The cloud business is soaring and exceeding expectations and will likely continue to do so. Massive new business deals were announced that will take earnings and revenues to a whole new level in the years ahead. Oracle has morphed from a solid growth large tech company into an AI darling that is in an ideal position to benefit from the biggest growth catalyst in a generation.” BUY

Planet Fitness (PLNT), originally recommended by Mike Cintolo in Cabot Top Ten Trader, has been in the same 104-110 range all month, even after a solid earnings beat in which EPS of 86 cents exceeded the 79-cent estimate. Revenue improved 21% year over year, also beating estimates. And the fitness center chain reaffirmed full-year guidance. There’s been no news since, other than Raymond James raising its price target on the stock from 110 to 122. BUY

Sea Limited (SE), originally recommended by Carl Delfeld in his Cabot Explorer advisory, is up a whopping 21% since reporting earnings last week! While the Singapore-based conglomerate missed EPS estimates (84 cents actual, 88 cents expected), net income increased by more than fivefold to $414 million from only $79.9 million in the same period last year. Revenues grew 38% to $5.2 billion from $3.8 billion year-on-year, on the back of strong revenues across all segments. The stock now trades at a new 52-week high, but three Wall Street firms have raised their price targets since the report, all to more than 200 a share. The stock has more than tripled from our entry point in early 2024. Considering that it’s still trading at less than half its 2021 highs, I think there’s plenty of upside ahead for this dominant Southeast Asian company. But I’d keep new buys small at these levels given the huge run-up. BUY

Stoxx Europe Total Market Aerospace & Defense (EUAD), originally recommended by Carl Delfeld in his Cabot Explorer advisory, bounced back by more than 5% this week as European stocks had a solid week. The fund still slightly trails its July highs, but we have a gain north of 20% on it. A break above 44 would be bullish. BUY

Tesla (TSLA), originally recommended by Mike Cintolo in Cabot Top Ten Trader, pulled back about 1.5% after a big rally the previous week. The company says its new Model Y L – a longer, six-seat version of its best-selling Model Y – is coming soon in China in an effort to staunch the bleeding of its sales in China, which slipped another 8.4% in July in the face of cheaper alternatives, including our own BYD. We’ll see if it moves the needle much – and when it actually launches. In the meantime, TSLA shares have weathered the storm of another bad earnings report and are roughly flat in the month since the report. Keeping at Hold. HOLD

The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB), originally recommended by Tom Hutchinson in the High-Yield Tier of his Cabot Dividend Investor advisory, pulled back another 2.5% and just isn’t getting the job done after two months in the portfolio. Crude oil and natural gas prices remain stubbornly low, and while WMB hasn’t been a big loser for us, the environment for energy stocks isn’t helping us, and the company fell short of second-quarter earnings estimates earlier this month. It’s time to sell. SELL



If you have any questions, don’t hesitate to email me at chris@cabotwealth.com.

Here, too, is the latest episode of Cabot Street Check, the weekly podcast I host with my colleague Brad Simmerman. This week we talked Warren Buffett’s big bet on healthcare (and why there’s a better way!), the teflon market, what the Fed will do, and the August rally in cannabis stocks.

The next Cabot Stock of the Week issue will be published on August 25, 2025.

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Copying or electronic transmission of this information without permission is a violation of copyright law. For the protection of our subscribers, copyright violations will result in immediate termination of all subscriptions without refund. Disclosures: Cabot Wealth Network exists to serve you, our readers. We derive 100% of our revenue, or close to it, from selling subscriptions to our publications. Neither Cabot Wealth Network nor our employees are compensated in any way by the companies whose stocks we recommend or providers of associated financial services. Employees of Cabot Wealth Network may own some of the stocks recommended by our advisory services. Disclaimer: Sources of information are believed to be reliable but they are not guaranteed to be complete or error-free. Recommendations, opinions or suggestions are given with the understanding that subscribers acting on information assume all risks involved. Buy/Sell Recommendations: are made in regular issues, updates, or alerts by email and on the private subscriber website. Subscribers agree to adhere to all terms and conditions which can be found on CabotWealth.com and are subject to change. Violations will result in termination of all subscriptions without refund in addition to any civil and criminal penalties available under the law.