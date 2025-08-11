Cabot Stock of the Week Issue: August 11, 2025

Stocks are back up near record territory, with AI-related plays and the Magnificent 7 (especially Apple (AAPL)!) leading the way. That’s good. But under the surface, there’s some trouble brewing. As my colleague Jacob Mintz pointed out in a note to his subscribers earlier this morning, the Nasdaq is reaching record highs at a time when more than half its member stocks are trading below their 50-day moving averages. That’s a rare occurrence, and another yellow flag ahead of what is historically by far the worst month for stocks (September). I think a pullback of at least 5% is coming, and we’re already starting to see some cracks (including in our own portfolio), even if it’s not reflected in the large-cap indexes.

With technology overcooked and our portfolio probably a bit too tech-heavy at the moment, today we add a mid-cap manufacturer of essential real-world products whose share price has taken off of late. It caught Mike Cintolo’s attention enough that it was one of the 10 stocks he recommended in last week’s Cabot Top Ten Trader momentum-stock advisory.

Here it is, with Mike’s latest thoughts.

New Recommendation

Armstrong World Industries (AWI)

A nationwide construction trend focused on sustainability—specifically through low-carbon and energy-efficient building materials—is one of several growth catalysts behind Armstrong Worldwide. The company is a leading manufacturer of ceiling, wall and suspension systems for both commercial buildings and residential spaces, operating under two major segments: Mineral Fibers (soft and mineral fiber ceiling systems) and Architectural Specialties (commercial ceiling and wall manufacturing). Commercial structures are where most of Armstrong’s revenue is derived (63% of sales), supported mainly by Mineral Fibers, with its focus on traditional ceiling tiles made from fiberglass and other materials. However, the architectural business accounts for most of the recent growth and actively serves (and benefits from) the sustainability trend, thanks in part to acquisitions of companies like 3form and Zahner, which support Armstrong’s low-carbon, lower-cost and recycled materials. Recent additions to Armstrong’s product lineup, including its 100% biomassed Ultima Low Embodied Carbon ceiling panels, are also driving growth while aligning with the industry’s shift toward net-zero objectives and upcoming decarbonization building standards; its indoor temperature-regulating Templok Energy Saving Ceilings is another growth driver. The company released Q2 results last week that featured a 16% year-on-year revenue gain to $425 million, earnings of $2.09 a share that beat estimates by a big 31 cents and adjusted EBITDA that rose 23%, all of which brought in the buyers. By segment, Mineral Fiber sales grew a modest 7% while Architectural Specialties grew by an impressive 37% (thanks in part to the 3form and Zahner acquisitions). During the earnings call, management highlighted the company’s expanding product portfolio, citing penetration into specialty walls, interior finishes and exterior facades, as well as the success of digital initiatives such as Project Works (aimed at streamlining the design, pre-construction and installation process for ceilings). Moreover, the company pointed to “steady bidding activity” driven by strength in data centers, transportation, healthcare and office, with an “active” M&A pipeline to drive future growth. Analysts see mid-teens earnings growth this year and next. As for the stock, AWI hit a record peak last November at 162, capping off an excellent 15-month run. Shares then turned lower in December ahead of the broad market correction, with a March/April plunge as low as 120 at the market’s nadir. The snapback was quick, however, and after a higher high in July, shares tightened up ahead of last week’s earnings report—which brought a very solid gap to new highs. We’re OK entering here or (preferably) on dips. BUY

AWI Revenue and Earnings Forward P/E: 27.9 Qtrly Rev Qtrly Rev Growth Qtrly EPS Qtrly EPS Growth Current P/E: 27.1 (mil) (vs yr-ago-qtr) ($) (vs yr-ago-qtr) Profit Margin (latest qtr) 19% Latest quarter 425 16% 2.09 29% Debt Ratio: 161% One quarter ago 383 17% 1.66 20% Dividend: $1.23 Two quarters ago 368 18% 1.50 23% Dividend Yield: 0.65% Three quarters ago 387 11% 1.81 13%

Current Recommendations

Stock Date Bought Price Bought Price 8/11/25 Profit Rating Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) 3/11/25 100 135 35% Buy Airbus (EADSF) 1/28/25 173 204 18% Buy Armstrong World Industries (AWI) NEW -- 188 --% Buy AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) 7/10/24 12 46 290% Hold Half

Banco Santander (SAN) 2/25/25 6 9 47% Buy BYD Co. Ltd. (BYDDY) 12/17/24 11 14 28% Buy Carnival Corp. (CCL) 5/13/25 22 29 27% Buy Cinemark Holdings (CNK) 7/15/25 30 25 -16% Buy Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) 5/28/25 8 12 40% Buy DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) 8/13/24 126 260 106% Hold Half

Doximity, Inc. (DOCS) 7/29/25 60 64 5% Buy Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) 8/20/24 31 69 121% Buy Dynatrace, Inc. (DT) 6/24/25 55 46 -17% Sell Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) 3/21/23 331 645 95% Sell Freshworks (FRSH) 4/1/25 14 13 -12% Sell Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN) 3/19/24 46 66 43% Buy Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) 8/4/25 76 79 4% Buy Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) 2/27/24 599 1222 104% Buy Oracle Corporation (ORCL) 7/22/25 239 254 6% Buy Planet Fitness (PLNT) 4/15/25 97 107 10% Buy Sea Limited (SE) 3/5/24 55 147 168% Buy Stoxx Europe Total Market Aerospace & Defense (EUAD) 4/29/25 35 41 17% Buy Tesla (TSLA) 12/29/11 2 344 19021% Hold The Williams Companies (WMB) 6/17/25 59 58 -1% Buy Toast (TOST) 5/20/25 44 44 -1% Sell

Changes Since Last Week:

Dynatrace, Inc. (DT) Moves from Buy to Sell

Eli Lilly (LLY) Moves from Hold to Sell

Freshworks (FRSH) Moves from Buy to Sell

Toast Inc. (TOST) Moves from Buy to Sell

Earnings season is the market’s report card, with some reports offering a make-or-break stress test for stocks that are at a critical crossroads. Some swim. Others sink. This past week, roughly a third of our portfolio reported earnings; several – especially Coeur Mining (CDE), Dutch Bros (BROS) and DoorDash (DASH) – passed the test with flying colors. Others failed. So today, we get rid of four – yes, FOUR – stocks that failed their earnings tests. Three of them are losing stocks, with share prices that are now below our entry point. The other, Eli Lilly (LLY), is the longest-tenured non-Tesla title in our portfolio and was arguably our best performer in 2023 and early 2024. But it has lost support and all momentum, and last week’s earnings delivered a knockout blow, sending shares plummeting to 52-week lows. So we say a fond farewell to LLY, which has still roughly doubled from our entry point despite the sharp downturn of late.

I’ve been saying for weeks that our portfolio is too overcrowded and that we’d need to do some pruning. Last week’s earnings results necessitated doing some wholesale trimming. Now, our portfolio is down to a manageable 21 stocks, even with today’s AWI addition.

Here’s what’s happening with all our stocks.

Updates

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM), originally recommended by Carl Delfeld in his Cabot Explorer advisory, advanced 8% this week to reach new all-time highs above 135! The stock appears to be riding the coattails of its strong second-quarter earnings report from two weeks ago. Revenue of $2.8 billion marked a 36% year-over-year increase, while earnings per share of $1.92 beat estimates by 14 cents. The gold miner also has a net cash position of $963 million and generated free cash flow of $1.3 billion, or $2.60 per share. Meanwhile, gold remains in favor, near record highs above $3,400 an ounce. We now have a 35% gain on this stock in just five months. But with so much economic uncertainty in the tariff era, I think the stock should climb higher still as gold’s positive vibes linger. BUY

Airbus (EADSF), originally recommended by Carl Delfeld in his Cabot Explorer advisory, has been yo-yoing around the 200 level, and this week was up nearly 4% as Wall Street finally started to appreciate the company’s late July earnings. Profits improved 85% year over year, to $1.7 billion, in the first six months of the year; however, investors initially focused on the fact that the company delivered fewer planes (306, vs. 323 in the first half of 2024) – citing “persistent engine supply issues” – and knocked the stock down a peg. But the aircraft maker secured 402 net orders in the first half, up from just 310 in the first half last year. That helped revenues improve 3% year over year. Overall, the French-based aircraft maker expects to deliver 820 commercial aircraft this year. Furthermore, the new tariff agreement between the U.S. and European Union includes a “zero-tariff approach for civil aircraft,” which Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury cited as a “welcome development for our industry.” Last week, after the initial pullback, I wrote that I thought a bounce-back was forthcoming after Wall Street had time to process the results. So far, that’s what’s happened. A push above 208 would be bullish. BUY

AST SpaceMobile (ASTS), originally recommended by Tyler Laundon in his Cabot Early Opportunities advisory, has pulled back sharply the last couple weeks since topping out at new all-time highs above 60 in late July. Perhaps today’s (after-market) earnings report will right the ship. There have been a couple bits of good news in recent days: B. Riley upped its price target on the stock from 44 to 60, while the company is broadening its satellite-to-smartphone network by acquiring S-Band priority rights for $64.5 million. We’ll probably hear more color about that purchase on the earnings call today, as well as where things stand with the next set of satellite launches. The pullback in the stock of late has been unsurprising given the massive run-up through the first seven months of the year. We sold half our shares at the top late last month but are letting our remaining half position ride in anticipation that this potentially revolutionary company will climb much higher in the months and years to come. HOLD HALF

Banco Santander (SAN), originally recommended by Carl Delfeld in his Cabot Explorer advisory, was up more than 7% this week to reach new highs above 9 per share! The Spain-based bank’s latest earnings report is likely acting as the catalyst after investors initially balked at some of the results, which included slashing 2,000 jobs and warning of more cuts. But most of the rest of the report was promising: Revenue of $17.83 billion topped consensus estimates of $17.69 billion, and the company maintained full-year revenue and earnings guidance. I suggested buying the dip when shares were down this time a week ago, and that turned out to be a good call. Having just broken to new highs, it’s possible SAN could keep climbing in the coming days as long as the market cooperates. BUY

BYD Co. Ltd. (BYDDY), originally recommended by Carl Delfeld in his Cabot Explorer advisory, was off another 2% this week as its post-stock split malaise continues. Carl also noted that the stock is “going through a painful retrenching due to a price war and weak Chinese consumer spending leading to a reported drop in July deliveries. The Chinese electric vehicle maker ended a 16-month growth streak. Still, the stock is up 25% in 2025 and with some hesitation, I’m keeping the stock as a buy.” So will we. BUY

Carnival Corp. (CCL), originally recommended by yours truly in my Cabot Value Investor advisory, was off 4.5% this week on no news. Shares have fallen a bit since topping out above 30 in late July, but the overall trajectory remains up. Wall Street thinks it can go much higher, as there have been five analyst upgrades in the last month, with an average price target of 36 – or 25% higher than the current price. BUY

Cinemark Holdings (CNK), originally recommended by yours truly in the Buy Low Opportunities portfolio of my Cabot Value Investor advisory, was off another 1.5% this week after a 10% drop following a disappointing earnings report the week before. But shares may be righting the ship, as fellow movie theater holding company AMC Entertainment (AMC) blew earnings estimates out of the water in the midst of what has been a banner summer for the industry, with nine summer blockbusters topping the $100 million mark at the box office, including recent smash-hits Superman, The Fantastic Four and F1. Cinemark’s earnings weren’t actually all that bad, either: sales improved 28% year over year and topped estimates, with 63% EBITDA growth, 24.7% margin expansion, global attendance up 16% (Cinemark is the No. 1 movie theater chain in Brazil) and record domestic revenue of $759.3 million, up 33% year over year. But EPS (63 cents) trailed expectations of 75 cents by 16%, which sent investors running for the exits, at least initially. While a full bounce-back hasn’t yet occurred, I think a bottom has been put in, and that there’s mostly upside from here for a stock that trades at just 1.2x sales and at barely more than half its pre-Covid highs (45) despite being on track for record sales this year. BUY

Coeur Mining (CDE), originally recommended by Carl Delfeld in his Cabot Explorer advisory, exploded on earnings, running up more than 23% since we last wrote! Here’s Carl on the highlights from the report: “The company reported record second-quarter 2025 financial results, including revenue of $481 million and cash flow from operating activities of $207 million. Quarterly silver production of 4.7 million ounces was 27% higher quarter-over-quarter and 79% higher year-over-year.” Earnings per share of 12 cents also beat the 11-cent estimate. Trading in the mid-11s, shares of this silver miner are now at an eight-year high. A pullback in the coming days would make sense, but the post-earnings gap up is likely bullish in the intermediate term. BUY

DoorDash Inc. (DASH), originally recommended by Mike Cintolo in Cabot Top Ten Trader, was unchanged in the aggregate this week despite briefly touching new highs last Thursday. Shares gapped up that day after the company reported stellar earnings, with EPS of 65 cents blowing away the 43-cent estimate. Revenue ($3.28 billion) improved 25% year over year, while the profit margin was up to 8.7% after a net loss in the second quarter a year ago. EPS was also negative (38-cent loss) in Q2 a year ago, so this quarter represented a total about-face. Orders improved 20% to 761 million, while the gross order value was up 23% year over year. Three Wall Street analysts have upped their price targets on the stock in the days since last Wednesday’s report. This was the first quarter since DoorDash acquired British food delivery startup Deliveroo and restaurant technology company SevenRooms in May for a combined $5 billion. It’s possible those two acquisitions are a game-changer for the company. We booked profits on half our position after the stock reached a double in late June, and as with ASTS, we are letting the rest ride, hoping to capture much bigger gains. HOLD HALF

Doximity (DOCS), originally recommended by Tyler Laundon in his Cabot Early Opportunities advisory, was back with a vengeance this week after reporting earnings on Thursday, rising more than 10%. Here’s what Tyler had to say about it on Friday: “Shares of Doximity (DOCS) are up over 10% today after a beat-and-raise Q1 FY26 report and news of a better-than-expected start to the upsell season. On the call, management said customer marketing budgets are stabilizing, and while there is certainly some policy uncertainty out there, there is no slowdown in the business.

“Revenue grew 15.2% to $145.9 million (beat by $6.4 million), and adjusted EPS grew 28.6% to $0.36 (beat by $0.06).

“Doximity’s AI suite is gaining momentum. The recently launched Doximity Scribe tool seems to be a hit, and the just-announced $26 million Pathway acquisition (free, for now, AI-powered clinical reference tools for docs), along with Doximity GPT, is used for note-taking, letter drafting and addressing clinical questions. Look for management to discuss how this will all translate to revenue in the future.

“FY26 revenue guidance goes up to $628 - $636 million vs. prior guidance of $619 - $631 million, implying 11.6% growth at the high end.

“Bottom line: The quarter had more of what we wanted and less of what we didn’t, which is a good thing and comes as a surprise to the market. We’re sticking with DOCS.” And so will we. BUY

Dutch Bros (BROS), originally recommended by Carl Delfeld in his Cabot Explorer advisory, was becoming oversold, and as I wrote last week, last Wednesday’s earnings report represented a potential turning point. Sure enough, the quarter was fantastic, and shares have shot up more than 15% since! Earnings per share of 26 cents handily beat the 18-cent consensus estimate, while sales also topped estimates by a comfortable margin and improved 28% year over year. Same-store sales increased 6.1%, while transactions jumped 3.7% year over year. Furthermore, the drive-through coffee store chain opened 31 new locations to up its nationwide tally to 1,043 stores in 19 states. The company has very ambitious expansion plans – it hopes to get to 7,000 locations within the next 10 years. Dutch Bros expects to open more than 150 locations this year. The company also nudged up full-year sales guidance slightly on the heels of another strong quarter and as anticipation for new food items on the menu (it currently just serves hot and cold drinks) grows. The stock is still well shy of its February highs but has likely left its mid-50s lows from just a week ago in the dust. BUY

Dynatrace, Inc. (DT), originally recommended by Tyler Laundon in his Cabot Early Opportunities advisory, continued to fall even after an earnings beat (42 cents EPS, vs. the 38-cent estimate) last Wednesday, so it’s time to say goodbye to this underperformer after just a six-week stint in the portfolio. The software company is growing perfectly fine, with EPS improving 27% and revenue more than 19% in the latest quarter. But the stock is sinking at a time when most stocks are flourishing. I thought the earnings report might help right the ship. It did not. Time to sell. SELL

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY), originally recommended by Tom Hutchinson in the Dividend Growth Tier of his Cabot Dividend Investor advisory, also imploded on earnings despite beating estimates by 13%. The big pharma company is still crushing it in terms of sales, and its signature weight-loss drugs, Mounjaro and Zepbound, continue to be big hits. But the bottom line is the stock is no longer in favor and is now trading at a 52-week low, having fallen more than 27% in the last year. Fortunately, we recommended LLY way back in March 2023 and captured massive gains in the ensuing year and a half as the GLP-1 fad was fresh and new. Now, the shine has faded and so have LLY shares. So it’s time to sell our longest-tenured non-Tesla stock. Unlike DT, LLY delivered in the aggregate, more than doubling since our entry point, even after the recent plummet. But momentum has completely evaporated, so let’s say goodbye. SELL

Freshworks (FRSH), originally recommended by Tyler Laundon in his Cabot Early Opportunities advisory, kept sinking, falling another 3.5% last week after a 10% post-earnings drop the previous week. I thought the stock would bounce back after Wall Street had more time to process what was mostly a good quarter with the 18-cent EPS result topping the 12-cent EPS estimate, and with revenue improving 17.5% year over year. So I’m getting rid of this one too. Our loss is fairly modest, but we recommended this stock in early April, just before the market took off … and yet it’s still down double digits from our entry point. I’d hate to see what it does if the market turns south. So let’s not wait and find out. SELL

Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN), originally recommended by Tom Hutchinson in the High Yield Tier of his Cabot Dividend Investor advisory, is back at record highs after reporting good-enough earnings results on Thursday. EPS of 99 cents matched estimates, though they fell short of the $1.01 from Q2 a year ago. However, distributable net investment income improved 6% from a year ago, to $94.3 million; total investment income was $143.9 million, up 9%; and the company’s net asset value ticked up 27 cents (to $27.30 from $27.03) from the previous quarter. So, it was a decidedly mixed bag, but investors have mostly focused on the positives, and this high-yielding monthly dividend payer remains a stabilizing force in our portfolio, producing a very strong total return thanks to the potent combination of high yields (6.5% at the current share price) and surprisingly strong share price appreciation. Even near all-time highs, it’s a buy. BUY

Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL), originally recommended by Carl Delfeld in his Cabot Explorer advisory, had a solid debut week in our portfolio, advancing more than 2.5%. Marvell designs, develops and sells a wide variety of semiconductor products. Founded in 1995, the company had more than 6,500 employees as of 2024, with over 10,000 patents worldwide, and annual revenue of $6.5 billion for fiscal 2024. The company’s embedded processors and products are cutting-edge and Marvell has a first-mover advantage in areas such as virtual reality, drones, data integration and consumer and industrial robotics. It’s headquartered in Bermuda with operations in the U.S., China, Taiwan, Japan, India, South Korea, Vietnam and others. As a chip company, there’s some tariff risk here. But so far it’s been unaffected by recent headlines, and earnings are due out August 28. BUY

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX), originally recommended by Tyler Laundon in Cabot Early Opportunities, finally bounced back after a rare post-earnings downturn, advancing nearly 4% this week. The quarter wasn’t necessarily bad, just a bit “meh” by the streaming giant’s lofty standards. Sales improved 16% year over year, though the $11.08 billion tally narrowly edged out Wall Street’s $11.07 billion estimate. And EPS growth was excellent at $7.19, 47% higher than the $4.88 it earned in Q2 a year ago. Also, the streamer raised full-year revenue guidance to a high end of $45.2 billion, up from $44.5 billion. So what was the problem? Margins … or a warning about margins. Due to higher content and marketing costs, Netflix warned that operating margins will shrink in the back half of the year. Still, that’s small potatoes for a company that also grew free cash flow by 91% and cash from operations by 84% in the latest quarter. With the stock more than 10% off its highs, last week I recommended buying the dip. You can still buy here, as you’d still get one of the market’s great growth stocks at a discount. BUY

Oracle Corp. (ORCL), originally recommended by Tom Hutchinson in the Dividend Growth Tier of his Cabot Dividend Investor advisory, has scarcely moved an inch since we added it to the portfolio in late July. Maybe earnings will change that, but those aren’t due out until September 8. The extended pause makes sense after the stock was up more than 50% through the first half of the year. But its run is likely far from over, in part because, as Tom notes, “The cloud business is soaring and exceeding expectations and will likely continue to do so. Massive new business deals were announced that will take earnings and revenues to a whole new level in the years ahead. Oracle has morphed from a solid-growth large tech company into an AI darling that is in an ideal position to benefit from the biggest growth catalyst in a generation.” BUY

Planet Fitness (PLNT), originally recommended by Mike Cintolo in Cabot Top Ten Trader, is down about 2.5% after reporting earnings last Wednesday, despite a solid beat. EPS came in at 86 cents, ahead of the 79-cent estimate. Revenue improved 21% year over year, also beating estimates. And the fitness center chain reaffirmed full-year guidance. I’m guessing the shares will bounce back from this modest dip once earnings sink in with investors more. Raymond James agrees, raising its price target on the stock from 110 to 122. Dips on earnings beat are usually a good time to buy, and I think that rings true in this case as well. BUY

Sea Limited (SE), originally recommended by Carl Delfeld in his Cabot Explorer advisory, was off another 6.5% this week ahead of tomorrow’s (August 12) earnings report. Shares of this Singapore-based conglomerate have slipped about 13% from their June and July highs around 170 but are still up more than 35% year to date. Analysts expect 30% revenue growth and 184% EPS growth (!) in the second quarter, so we’ll see if earnings can clear those rather high bars. If they do, it could halt this slide in SE in its tracks. The previous two earnings reports this year triggered massive runups. Let’s hope for another. BUY

Stoxx Europe Total Market Aerospace & Defense (EUAD), originally recommended by Carl Delfeld in his Cabot Explorer advisory, was off another 2.5% this week, as U.S. stocks are now outperforming European stocks on the year, and the newly agreed-upon U.S.-European Union tariff deal may not be super popular in Europe. That said, we still have better than a 15% gain on this niche European ETF in just a matter of months. And the factors driving the fund – European stocks performing better amid improved growth and declining interest rates – remain in place. Hopefully, it will bounce back soon. BUY

Tesla (TSLA), originally recommended by Mike Cintolo in Cabot Top Ten Trader, was back with a vengeance this week, rising 12% to reach its highest point since late June. There was no major company-specific catalyst driving shares, although general momentum in the AI space (which CEO Elon Musk keeps insisting will be a huge part of Tesla’s growth moving forward) and TSLA’s fellow Mag. 7 stocks have surely acted as dual tailwinds of late. I keep saying that every time TSLA stock is not to be underestimated, as every time it looks dead and buried, especially after the rough couple quarters it’s had, shares bounce back. The stock is still more than $100 below its record highs in the 480 range from last December, so there’s likely still plenty of upside in the short term. Keeping at Hold until it approaches one of its widely different extremes from the past year. HOLD

The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB), originally recommended by Tom Hutchinson in the High-Yield Tier of his Cabot Dividend Investor advisory, missed the mark on earnings, with EPS of 46 cents falling short of the 49-cent estimate. But the stock hasn’t fallen much. Here’s Tom with more details from the report: “This rock-solid midstream energy company reported earnings on Tuesday that missed estimates, and the stock is taking a 4% hit in early trading. It’s not that earnings were bad, but Williams usually surprises on the upside. Investors didn’t like a downside surprise, especially in this ornery market. That said, earnings per share rose 7% and cash flow was up 13% over last year’s quarter. The company expects a higher level of earnings growth in the second half because of rising volumes, pipeline expansions, and a recent acquisition. Williams also raised yearly guidance slightly. I consider the report a speed bump that makes the stock cheaper and worth acquiring at this price if you don’t own it already.” I agree. But the stock will need to get moving soon or we may have to reevaluate. Keeping at Buy for now. BUY

Toast Inc. (TOST), originally recommended by Mike Cintolo in his Cabot Growth Investor advisory, sank more than 11% after reporting earnings last Tuesday. That prompted Mike to sell the stock in his issue last Thursday. Here’s what he wrote: “TOST is a solid growth story, but the market just isn’t having it right now, and some displeasure with increased second-half spending (and a bit of tariff headwinds) caused the stock to get hit on earnings yesterday. In terms of the Q2 numbers, they were basically all to the good, including recurring revenue that was up 31% and EBITDA up 75%, while the firm brought a record 8,500 new locations onboard. The top brass did raise its full-year outlook, but again, the second half could be slightly affected by higher spending to capture share in its newer (retail, enterprise, international) categories, and the poor tenor of the payments group didn’t help. At some point, we think TOST will have a run, but after giving our small position every chance to really get going, we pulled the plug near breakeven following the earnings air pocket.” With a minimal loss (-1%) on the stock after nearly three months, let’s do the same. TOST becomes the fourth (and final) earnings victim in this week’s late-summer housecleaning issue. SELL

The next Cabot Stock of the Week issue will be published on August 18, 2025.

