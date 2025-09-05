September 5, 2025

Argan (AGX) Reports Q2 FY26

My August pick, Argan (AGX), has become one of the core ways for small-cap investors to play the AI data center, natural gas power and electrification of everything themes. The company grew revenue by 50% last year. As such, expectations from Argan have been high, despite management’s continued conservativism given the current year growth rate will be slower (around 10%) than last year before ramping up again in FY27.

In Q2 FY26, reported after the bell yesterday, the company delivered $237.7 million in revenue (+4.7%), slightly below consensus expectations of $244 million. Argan beat on the bottom line, delivering adjusted EPS of $2.50 (+53%) vs. expectations of $1.74.

The company ended the quarter with $572 million in cash and investments, net liquidity of $344 million (+$43 million) and no debt. It should be in a good financial position for some M&A. It paid another quarterly dividend of $0.375.

Power Industry Services (83% of revenue) grew 13% in Q2, Industrial Services (15% of revenue) decreased by 27% (as expected due to project timing) and Telecom Infrastructure (2% of revenue) grew by 31%.

Total company backlog reached a record of $2 billion (61% natural gas projects, 29% renewable projects). This includes the addition of the Platin Power Station, a 170-megawatt thermal facility in Ireland, as well as a significant new recycling and water treatment plant in Alabama. Management expects the backlog to continue to grow and is investing in the workforce to be able to handle more projects.

Argan is in the later stages of the 950-megawatt natural gas-fired Trumbull plant in Ohio and has just achieved first fire (a major milestone) of both the first and second units. This project should be done in the first half of next year. It just started the 1.2-gigawatt combined cycle natural gas-fired plant for SLEC in Texas and is working on the 300-megawatt biofuel Tarbert Power Station in Ireland.

This image shows the composition of Argan’s backlog.

In my research report I stated that the Industrial Services segment is poised for a turnaround. That thesis is showing signs of playing out. Backlog for the segment hit a record $189 million in Q2, setting it up for much better revenue growth in the second two quarters of this fiscal year.

Big picture, there is demand for new power in the U.S. and Europe as well as a willingness to pay for it. Argan management continues to believe its project backlog will grow and analysts agree. Revenue is currently expected to grow at a relatively modest rate of 10% this fiscal year (two quarters left) before re-accelerating to around 20% in FY27.

Pre-market action suggests AGX stock will trade down modestly – to about the 50-day line where it started the week – on the earnings release (obviously a revenue beat is better than a revenue miss), but the thesis here is unchanged.

This remains one of the best small-cap ways to play the AI data center, natural gas power and electrification of everything themes. It’s a hot area with a lot of focus so shares of AGX will bounce around as sentiment ebbs and flows, but the big-picture trends should push shares higher over time. BUY

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Copying or electronic transmission of this information without permission is a violation of copyright law. For the protection of our subscribers, copyright violations will result in immediate termination of all subscriptions without refund. Disclosures: Cabot Wealth Network exists to serve you, our readers. We derive 100% of our revenue, or close to it, from selling subscriptions to our publications. Neither Cabot Wealth Network nor our employees are compensated in any way by the companies whose stocks we recommend or providers of associated financial services. Employees of Cabot Wealth Network may own some of the stocks recommended by our advisory services. Disclaimer: Sources of information are believed to be reliable but they are not guaranteed to be complete or error-free. Recommendations, opinions or suggestions are given with the understanding that subscribers acting on information assume all risks involved. Buy/Sell Recommendations: are made in regular issues, updates, or alerts by email and on the private subscriber website. Subscribers agree to adhere to all terms and conditions which can be found on CabotWealth.com and are subject to change. Violations will result in termination of all subscriptions without refund in addition to any civil and criminal penalties available under the law.



