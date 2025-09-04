September 4, 2025

Byrna (BYRN) Releases Preliminary Q3 FY25 Results

Shares of Byrna (BYRN) are trading modestly higher this morning after the company released preliminary revenue results for Q3.

Management says revenue should be up about 35% to $28.2 million, driven by dealer and chain store sales, but also by stronger results at Amazon and Byrna.com. Consensus estimates were for $27.1 million in revenue, so this result represents a 4% beat. We won’t get margin and EPS figures until full results come out in early October.

Management said the new AI-supported marketing approach (detailed in recent Weekly Updates) definitely gave the business a lift at the end of August. The goal here is to have this increased awareness carry through into the important holiday shopping season in Q4, which began on September 1.

Will this get the stock going again? Tough to say. The July decline really stung, and it’s likely to take a consistent string of positive announcements to get BYRN to recover. Keeping at hold. HOLD

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Copying or electronic transmission of this information without permission is a violation of copyright law. For the protection of our subscribers, copyright violations will result in immediate termination of all subscriptions without refund. Disclosures: Cabot Wealth Network exists to serve you, our readers. We derive 100% of our revenue, or close to it, from selling subscriptions to our publications. Neither Cabot Wealth Network nor our employees are compensated in any way by the companies whose stocks we recommend or providers of associated financial services. Employees of Cabot Wealth Network may own some of the stocks recommended by our advisory services. Disclaimer: Sources of information are believed to be reliable but they are not guaranteed to be complete or error-free. Recommendations, opinions or suggestions are given with the understanding that subscribers acting on information assume all risks involved. Buy/Sell Recommendations: are made in regular issues, updates, or alerts by email and on the private subscriber website. Subscribers agree to adhere to all terms and conditions which can be found on CabotWealth.com and are subject to change. Violations will result in termination of all subscriptions without refund in addition to any civil and criminal penalties available under the law.



