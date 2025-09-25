September 25, 2025

We’re about to head into a crucial time of the year for small-cap stocks. That’s because the Q3 earnings season will fire up toward the end of October and run into early November.

This earnings season will let us know how small caps fared over the summer months and also give us a glimpse into how they’re expected to do in Q4 and the beginning of 2026.

Small caps have been outperforming large caps since the beginning of August.

Part of the reason is expectations for lower interest rates, which should be more beneficial for small caps than large caps due to their higher reliance on floating rate debt. The interest rate on these types of loans drops quickly when interest rates fall, thereby lowering interest expense and boosting earnings for small caps.

Earnings growth potential is likely the most important part of the small-cap story. That’s why this upcoming earnings season is so important.

The asset class has trailed behind large caps stocks for years, largely because small-cap earnings have yet to get back to their pre-pandemic highs. In contrast, large-cap earnings reached new highs around 2024, and have continued higher since.

This chart from Yardeni Research shows the earnings trends for large- (red line), mid- (blue line) and small-cap (green line) stocks.

As you can see, the green line (S&P 600 earnings) shows small-cap profits have been largely flat since the pandemic. But you can also see that the green line has just begun to inflect upward. This shows that analysts are beginning to forecast stronger earnings growth for small caps.

Current estimates suggest S&P 600 EPS will grow by about 11% this year then by 19% in 2026.

If Q3 earnings season shows continued small-cap earnings growth, as expected, then forward analyst estimates for small caps may even be revised upward. That would help the asset class earn its way back into investors’ portfolios and potentially narrow the valuation gap with large caps.

The S&P 600 Index currently trades with a forward P/E ratio of just 15.7. That represents a deep discount to the 23.6 forward P/E of the S&P 500 Index.

By the way, the blue line (S&P 400 mid-cap earnings) is also improving. Analysts are just now beginning to forecast earnings for mid-cap companies will surpass their pre-pandemic highs. It should be a good time for mid-caps as well, assuming they deliver in the upcoming Q3 earnings season.

Let’s jump into our portfolio.

Updates

Argan (AGX) pushed to new highs above 254 over the past week and continues to hold on to the gain. There’s been no meaningful news lately and we have to wait until early December to get Q3 results. Revenue is currently expected to grow at a relatively modest rate of 10% this fiscal year (two quarters left) while adjusted EPS should be up about 33% to $7.92. Revenue growth should accelerate to around 20% in FY27. BUY

A10 Networks (ATEN) shares perked up a little over the last week and are now trading right on their 200-day moving average line. Very little news since the Q2 report on August 6. Third-quarter earnings should be reported around November 4. Revenue is expected to grow by a little more than 8% this year. BUY

Artivion (AORT) found support around 40 last week and has traded modestly higher this week. The company just amended its credit agreement with Ares Capital to extend the agreement by one year to 2031, lower the interest rate and add a new, $150 million delayed draw term loan. This was likely done so the company has more financial flexibility to complete the acquisition of Endospan in mid-2026, assuming FDA approval of AMDS. We’re also expecting NEXUS approval in the second half of next year. HOLD HALF

AvePoint (AVPT) completed its listing on the Singapore stock exchange in a move to raise awareness in the region. DA Davidson picked up coverage of the stock on Tuesday and put a price target of 20 on shares. That implies about 30% upside and aligns with the level at which AVPT has found overhead resistance numerous times this year, including four times between early May and early August. BUY

Byrna (BYRN) is moving sideways in the low 20s on no news. The company’s official Q3 report is due in two weeks, on October 9. Byrna pre-released results on September 4, when management said revenue should be up about 35% to $28.2 million, driven by dealer and chain store sales, but also by stronger results at Amazon and Byrna.com. Consensus estimates were for $27.1 million in revenue, so that result represents a 4% beat. We didn’t get margin and EPS figures at the time. The new AI-supported marketing approach definitely gave the business a lift at the end of August. This increased awareness should carry through into the important holiday shopping season in Q4, which began on September 1. Looking for additional disclosures and forward guidance to get BYRN stock moving higher again. HOLD

Enovix (ENVX) shares have added to last week’s performance and are now back above the 10 price level as well as their 200-day moving average line. There has been no news since two weeks ago, when management announced Enovix would launch a $300 million convertible note offering aimed at funding acquisitions, though no specific targets were mentioned. This transaction, combined with the recent capital raise from the warrant early expiration, signals the company has something cooking. HOLD

FTAI Infrastructure (FIP) stock has moved sideways over the last week. While there hasn’t been a lot of news in terms of press releases, the announcements from the Three Part Advisors Conference in late August were significant. The short version is that management seems to be planning a major pivot to become a pure-play short line and regional rail company, which is very different from the diversified infrastructure company FIP is today. This will require selling three of the current businesses, which will take a year or two. I expect this transition to a more focused company with less debt to be celebrated by the market, once it begins to take shape and is understood. In the meantime, lower interest rates (a trend that reversed course over the last week) should be supportive of shares. BUY

Hannan Metals (HANNF, HAN.CA) stock has acted well over the last week thanks to a strong move in the price of gold. No major announcements for this speculative, early-stage exploration company. BUY

Natural Grocers (NGVC) stock continues to do a lot of nothing. The company, however, continues to release more private label branded products, including organic yogurt, tortilla chips and, announced this week, organic egg pasta. The next upside move should begin when enthusiasm for new store openings builds. Management has said the pace of new store openings should accelerate next year, with six to eight stores planned. BUY HALF

Perpetua Resources (PPTA) rallied back to record highs this past week thanks to a strong upside move in the price of gold. The company received conditional Notice to Proceed from the U.S. Forest Service, meaning the project can move into the development stage, once financial assurances are made. Last week Bloomberg reported the White House is still thinking about redirecting $2 billion of CHIPS Act funds into critical minerals projects. No guarantees this would include PPTA, if it happens, but it’s a story worth keeping on our radar. BUY HALF

Xometry (XMTR) is our newest pick and continues to act well three weeks after I added the position. There’s no major news to report, other than we’re up about 14%. Xometry operates a two-sided, AI-powered online manufacturing marketplace that efficiently matches supply with demand. It’s sort of like the Amazon (AMZN) of manufacturing. Interest in the platform, especially among larger accounts, has been rising as companies look to onshore more of their sourcing and to build up resilience in their supply chains. That said, Xometry is also growing quickly overseas. BUY HALF

Currently Open

Ticker Stock Name Date Bought Price Bought 9/24/25 Profit Rating AGX Argan 8/7/25 234 260.6 11% Buy ATEN A10 Networks 7/2/25 19.6 18.2 -7% Buy AORT Artivion 6/5/24 23.3 40.9 75% Sold Half, Hold Half AVPT AvePoint 9/5/24 11.6 15.3 32% Buy BYRN Byrna Technology 6/5/25 26.6 20.4 -23% Hold ENVX Enovix 10/6/22 20.4 10.31 -49% Hold FIP FTAI Infrastructure 8/1/24 10.2 4.68 -54% Buy HANNF Hannan Metals 5/1/25 1.03 0.56 -46% Buy NGVC Natural Grocers 4/3/25 40.4 36.6 -9% Buy Half PPTA Perpetua Resources 12/4/24 10.7 18.9 76% Buy Half XMTR Xometry 9/4/25 47.6 54.1 14% Buy Half

