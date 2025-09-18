September 18, 2025

Investors got the 25bps cut we expected yesterday, and as a little bonus, the Fed’s dot plot indicates potential for two more rate cuts this year. That’s what the CME’s Fed Watch tool is projecting as of mid-morning today as well.

That said, the bond market might not fully believe it. The 10-year Treasury bond yield is trading higher today.

But the equity markets are on board, and small caps are especially strong today. While the S&P 500 and NASDAQ are up 0.5% and 1% respectively, the S&P 600 is up 2.2% and the lower-quality Russell 2000 Small-Cap Index is up 2.4%.

It’s likely that investors across market cap curves are taking note of the historical evidence the big investment banks are putting out that suggests stocks will be higher a year from now.

For example, J.P. Morgan notes that in the second year of an easing cycle, the S&P 500 is up 26.5%, on average, compared to a 13.7% gain in the first year. That assumes no recession.

That said, the market is already up 17.6% in the first twelve months of the current easing cycle, thanks in large part to the massive bullishness coming from AI and productivity numbers. So, some of the upside may have already occurred.

Still, the bottom line is that the equity markets are clearly thinking the good times will continue. And that small caps, with a higher share of floating-rate debt as compared to large caps, will do especially well.

I agree.

One of the easiest ways to play the move is to buy shares in a few small-cap ETFs. I like the IJR for the S&P 600 and the VBK from Vanguard for a little more growth exposure. The IJS is good for more of an S&P 600 value tilt.

And then, of course, we have a number of individual stocks to play the strength. Details on those names are below.

Recent Changes

None

Updates

Argan (AGX) is on the verge of breaking out to new highs above 254 as stocks in the AI data center, natural gas power and electrification of everything plays continue to act very well. There is no news since the Q2 report a couple weeks ago. Management recently boosted the quarterly dividend by 33% to $0.50 per share ($2.00 annually). Revenue is currently expected to grow at a relatively modest rate of 10% this fiscal year (two quarters left) before re-accelerating to around 20% in FY27. BUY

A10 Networks (ATEN) is inching sideways to slightly higher, more or less following the same pattern as larger peer Cisco Systems (CSCO). No news. BUY

Artivion (AORT) slipped again this past week, sending the stock down to the 40 level and just about where it closed after the 25% spike that followed the Q2 earnings report. The company just amended its credit agreement with Ares Capital to extend the agreement by one year to 2031, lower the interest rate and add a new, $150 million delayed draw term loan. This was likely done so the company has more financial flexibility to complete the acquisition of Endospan in mid-2026, assuming FDA approval of AMDS. We’re also expecting NEXUS approval in the second half of next year. HOLD HALF

AvePoint (AVPT) announced earlier in the week that it would list shares on the Singapore stock exchange (SGX) in a move to raise awareness in the region and support “hockey stick” growth in India, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines. Management talked recently at a Piper Sandler (PIPR) conference about the big opportunities it sees across Japan, Australia and other countries in Europe and Asia. The offer is non-dilutive since certain institutional investors are offering the shares to be sold over the SGX. The stock recently pulled back to near 15. BUY

Byrna (BYRN) added two new members to its board, including Former Nike Global Marketing Leader Adam Roth and Public Safety Technology Leader TJ Kennedy. The stock is moving sideways around the 20 level. HOLD

Enovix (ENVX) pulled back sharply last Thursday on news it would launch a $300 million convertible note offering aimed at funding acquisitions, though no specific targets were mentioned. Shares have bounced back from that selloff and are now trading higher than they have since the end of August. This transaction, combined with the recent capital raise from the warrant early expiration, signals the company has something cooking. HOLD

FTAI Infrastructure (FIP) stock has been working on a major pivot to become more of a pure-play short-line and regional rail company and less of the diversified infrastructure company it is today. As I detailed in last week’s update, this will require selling three of its current businesses, which will take a year or two. I expect this transition to a more focused company with less debt to be celebrated by the market. But then, the market needs to hear about the story (pretty much nobody has heard it so far) and then begin to believe in it. In the meantime, a trend of lower interest rates should be supportive of shares. We’ve already seen FIP bounce nicely over the last week. Looking for a lot more upside here. BUY

Hannan Metals (HANNF, HAN.CA) stock has pulled back with other gold stocks over the last week on no new news. BUY

Natural Grocers (NGVC) stock is moving sideways. The company is putting out a few new private-label branded products, including organic yogurt and tortilla chips. The next upside move should begin when enthusiasm for new store openings builds. Management has said the pace of new store openings should accelerate next year, with six to eight stores planned. BUY HALF

Perpetua Resources (PPTA) has pulled back along with other gold stocks over the past week. Last week, we heard that Perpetua received a preliminary, non-binding term sheet from the U.S. Export-Import Bank for $2 billion in debt financing for the Stibnite gold project in Idaho. Analysts are more bullish on the stock after the term sheet was received. This week, Bloomberg reported the White House is still thinking about redirecting $2 billion of CHIPS Act funds into critical minerals projects. No guarantees this would include PPTA, if it happens, but it’s a story worth keeping on our radar. BUY HALF

Xometry (XMTR) is our newest pick and continues to tick higher two weeks after I added the position. Xometry operates a two-sided, AI-powered online manufacturing marketplace that efficiently matches supply with demand. It’s sort of like the Amazon (AMZN) of manufacturing. Interest in the platform, especially among larger accounts, has been rising as companies look to onshore more of their sourcing and to build up resilience in their supply chains. That said, Xometry is also growing quickly overseas. Shares are about 9% since we jumped in. BUY HALF

Currently Open

Ticker Stock Name Date Bought Price Bought 9/18/25 Profit Rating AGX Argan 8/7/25 234 261 12% Buy ATEN A10 Networks 7/2/25 19.6 18.1 -7% Buy AORT Artivion 6/5/24 23.3 40.8 75% Sold Half, Hold Half AVPT AvePoint 9/5/24 11.6 16 38% Buy BYRN Byrna Technology 6/5/25 26.6 21.2 -20% Hold ENVX Enovix 10/6/22 20.4 9.9 -51% Hold FIP FTAI Infrastructure 8/1/24 10.2 4.87 -52% Buy HANNF Hannan Metals 5/1/25 1.03 0.56 -46% Buy NGVC Natural Grocers 4/3/25 40.4 36.6 -9% Buy Half PPTA Perpetua Resources 12/4/24 10.7 17.1 60% Buy Half XMTR Xometry 9/4/25 47.6 53 11% Buy Half

