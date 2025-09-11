September 11, 2025

With jobs numbers (and revisions) looking pretty iffy and inflation numbers looking as expected (CPI, today), if not slightly better (PPI, yesterday), the chances of the Fed cutting rates next Wednesday are essentially a lock.

In fact, the only reason the probability of a 25bps cut is only 89% is because the chance of a 50bps cut is 11%!

The market likes this news very much. And so do small caps.

The S&P 600 SmallCap Index is trading right around 1,454 and is on the verge of making another multi-month high and then challenging the 2025 high of 1,469, which it hit back in January. That was before tariff turmoil sent markets lower.

I think the Fed should cut, but don’t think we’ll get 50bps.

Over the last two weeks, while dropping my kids off at school, I’ve overheard at least three people say they’ve lost their jobs. While this sampling doesn’t mean anything from a statistical perspective, and maybe folks were just blurting out recent news to people they haven’t seen in a while, I think that failure to cut rates would be very damaging for the economy and stock market.

It can always be one, two or three, and done.

Fortunately, we won’t have to speculate too much as to the pace of future rate cuts. That’s because the FOMC is going to put out its Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) next Wednesday, too. This will tell us more about what Fed members are thinking and maybe reduce some of the uncertainty out there.

We have a few major updates on our holdings, so let’s leave the macro talk there and jump into our portfolio.

Recent Changes

None

Updates

Argan (AGX), our play on the AI data center, natural gas power and electrification of everything themes, retreated after reporting Q2 earnings last week but has bounced right back as enthusiasm for AI stocks with solid business momentum remains strong. Management boosted the quarterly dividend by 33% to $0.50 per share yesterday ($2.00 annually). Revenue is currently expected to grow at a relatively modest rate of 10% this fiscal year (two quarters left) before re-accelerating to around 20% in FY27. The company’s Industrial Services segment (15% of revenue) is poised for a turnaround as backlog for the segment hit a record $189 million in Q2, setting it up for much better revenue growth in the second two quarters of this fiscal year. The much larger Power Industry Services segment (83% of revenue) grew by 13% in Q2. BUY

A10 Networks (ATEN) is moving sideways. The company announced that at the end of the month it will transition to a new CEO, Michelle Caron, who comes from a division of Danaher (DHR). BUY

Artivion (AORT) has slipped a little from its perch close to 44 and closed just below 41 yesterday. Hoping the stock doesn’t crack below 40. We took partial profits a couple of weeks ago to lock in an 85% gain on the first half of our position after AORT surged higher following Q2 earnings. At the time, management raised full-year revenue guidance to reflect 12% to 14% growth. Speaking at a Morgan Stanley conference yesterday, management confirmed it’s still looking for double-digit revenue growth for the foreseeable future. We’re looking forward to FDA approval of AMDS and the $135 million acquisition of Endospan (which owns AMDS) in mid-2026. We’re also expecting NEXUS approval in the second half of next year. HOLD HALF

AvePoint (AVPT) shares have been recovering steadily from the high-volume 18% decline that followed the Q2 earnings release, though shares traded down by 6% yesterday. That retreat is an outlier in the stock’s action over the last month. On September 3, management spoke at a Citi conference. The team indicated that its work with managed service providers (MSPs) is expected to drive higher growth and retention in the small and mid-sized business market, that it expects to release more AI capabilities in the next year and that it sees the trend of more AI deployments within enterprises continuing and driving a need for better data organization, which is what AvePoint provides. BUY

Byrna (BYRN) stock has been moving sideways for a few weeks but is looking like it has the potential to start moving higher. Management recently pre-released Q3 FY25 results, saying revenue should be up about 35% to $28.2 million, driven by dealer and chain store sales, but also by stronger results at Amazon and Byrna.com. Consensus estimates were for $27.1 million in revenue, so this result represents a 4% beat. HOLD

Enovix (ENVX) just announced that it intends to launch a $300 million convertible note offering aimed at funding acquisitions. Though no specific targets were mentioned, it sounds like the company has been in talks with a number of potential companies that could contribute to EBITDA. The offering will also fund some capped call transactions aimed at limiting the dilutive impact, and downside in the stock, resulting from the offering. This transaction, combined with the recent capital raise from the warrant early expiration, signals the company has something cooking. HOLD

FTAI Infrastructure (FIP) stock has been a dog lately. But we have a major update on the company’s future growth strategy that was just laid out at the Three Part Advisors Midwest IDEAS Conference. This strategy has not been well-communicated to the broader investing public yet, maybe because management is testing the waters before it goes all-in. That’s just a speculation on my part.

In any event, FIP currently owns one short-line railroad (Transtar), two ports and terminals (Jefferson and Repauno) and one power and gas terminal (Long Ridge). I/we have known that the company will always be wheeling and dealing to buy, develop and sell infrastructure assets. And that the company is currently in the development stage of several of these businesses/assets.

That said, at the Three Part Advisors conference, the head of IR, Alan Andreini, talked about what the company’s vision for the next two years is. He was very much promoting the stock, which he said “could double by the end of the year.” He later went on to say, “… As I said, this thing is a double, triple, quadruple, but we’ve got to execute.”

Now his job is to talk up the company’s potential, but why such a bullish tone?

Alan essentially said the goal is to build up then sell off the three non-railroad (i.e., non-Transtar) businesses and become more of a pure-play short-line and regional rail company.

Regarding Long Ridge, he said it will probably be sold at some point in the next six to nine months for $1.5 billion to $1.6 billion. If that happened, FIP would get about $500 million in equity and get rid of all the Long Ridge-related debt.

At Repauno, the company expects to get a permit from the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection to build underground natural gas storage caverns in one of the purest granite formations in the world, extending down about 800 feet. This is very low-cost and safe storage space, and Repauno is becoming a competitor to Marcus Hook, which has no more capacity and is owned by Energy Transfer (ET) and is just across the Delaware River. Alan said, “I think one way or the other, that asset is going to be gone.”

Moving on to Jefferson, a Beaumont, Texas, asset near Exxon (XOM) and Saudi Aramco properties, Alan also indicated interest in selling.

He wrapped up this portion of his talk by saying, “So what I think is going to happen and Ken Nicholson, the CEO, has been pretty clear about this, our goal over the next 18 to 24 months is to sell those three assets, get rid of all the debt on the balance sheet, take out $1 billion to $1.2 billion, buy more short line railroads, such that two years from now, you’re going to have – you’re going to be doing $400 million to $500 million in EBITDA, trading at a 15 multiple with very little debt. That’s where this is going.”

There was also a lot of talk about the recently announced acquisition of Wheeling & Lake Erie Railway (W&LE) for $1.05 billion. I’m not going to get into those details, other than to say this acquisition obviously aligns with the strategy Alan was talking about. And part of this vision to buy more railroads comes out of expectations that consolidation in the biggest rail companies may create regulatory-driven divestitures, which opens the doors for FIP to step up and snag smaller rail lines.

To put that level of EBITDA in perspective, FIP is on track to do about $200 million in annualized EBITDA by the end of this year. While the company has a path to $400 to $500 million in annualized EBITDA with its current businesses, the market might prefer a pure-play, with lower debt, generating the same level of profitability. That’s the high-level pitch.

We will see how this develops. I think it’s a compelling opportunity, but obviously, we want to see FIP move higher regardless of what the business strategy is. The prospect of lower rates should help FIP. BUY

Hannan Metals (HANNF, HAN.CA) stock has been recovering nicely from the sharp retreat that followed disappointing drilling results from the first holes at Vista Alegre. While the main mineralized structure has not yet hit, a number (21) of mineralized boulders a few hundred meters away suggest a significant structure nearby. That structure will be the target of follow-up drilling. Moving on to Ricardo Herrera, the first drill hole didn’t hit anything significant up to 610 meters deep, and this hole is progressing to its target depth of 700 meters. A second hole is being planned at Ricardo Herrera. While these four holes haven’t hit anything significant yet, this definitely does not mean there are no significant mineral deposits. Exploration continues, and the company recently identified a new gold zone at Honda Creek, which is part of the Valiente project. This is a different style of gold mineralization than has been found previously and it extends the greater Previsto mineralized system to over 5 km in strike length. BUY

Natural Grocers (NGVC) stock dipped on Tuesday but is trading higher today following a decent quarterly report from much larger peer Kroger (KR). The store chain just released a private-label brand with organic yogurt. The next upside move should begin when enthusiasm for new store openings builds. Management has said the pace of new store openings should accelerate next year, with six to eight stores planned. BUY HALF

Perpetua Resources (PPTA) received a preliminary, non-binding term sheet from the US Export-Import Bank for $2 billion in debt financing for the Stibnite gold project in Idaho. We don’t know details, but this is definitely progress. EXIM’s initial due diligence is complete, and Perpetua is working its way through the evaluation process, with final EXIM board consideration expected by next spring. Analysts are more bullish on the stock after the term sheet was received. B. Riley lifted its price target from 18 to 23, RBC went from 23 to 28 and National Bank of Canada is sticking with its 29 price target. PPTA is currently trading at 17.4. BUY HALF

Xometry (XMTR) is our newest pick and has acted well in the week since we’ve had it. We jumped into a half-sized position on a day when the stock had pulled back and short-dated put option buying jumped. So far, this has looked to be good timing, though obviously we’ll need more than a week before we’ll really know. Xometry operates a two-sided, AI-powered online manufacturing marketplace that efficiently matches supply with demand. It’s sort of like the Amazon (AMZN) of manufacturing. Interest in the platform, especially among larger accounts, has been rising as companies look to onshore more of their sourcing and to build up resilience in their supply chains. That said, Xometry is also growing quickly overseas. BUY HALF

Currently Open

Ticker Stock Name Date Bought Price Bought 9/11/25 Profit Rating AGX Argan 8/7/25 234 231.5 -1% Buy ATEN A10 Networks 7/2/25 19.6 17.9 -9% Buy AORT Artivion 6/5/24 23.3 41.6 78% Sold Half, Hold Half AVPT AvePoint 9/5/24 11.6 16 38% Buy BYRN Byrna Technology 6/5/25 26.6 21.4 -20% Hold ENVX Enovix 10/6/22 20.4 7.97 -61% Hold FIP FTAI Infrastructure 8/1/24 10.2 4.46 -56% Buy HANNF Hannan Metals 5/1/25 1.03 0.58 -44% Buy NGVC Natural Grocers 4/3/25 40.4 37.6 -7% Buy Half PPTA Perpetua Resources 12/4/24 10.7 17.3 62% Buy Half XMTR Xometry 9/4/25 NEW 49.4 NEW Buy Half

