October 9, 2025

The S&P 500, Nasdaq and Russell 2000 are all up modestly compared to a week ago, while the S&P 600 is roughly flat.

Between the two small-cap indices, the Russell 2000 has been the stronger performer lately. It has a higher proportion of more speculative, lower quality stocks (i.e., those with lower or negative earnings), which have attracted more attention than the comparatively higher-quality (i.e., those with higher or positive earnings) stocks in the S&P 600 index.

Looking forward, both of these indexes “should” continue to do well, though a prolonged government shutdown certainly raises the risks that the broad market’s recent strength could fizzle.

Why should small caps do well?

In the wake of yesterday’s release of the FOMC minutes from the September meeting, market odds are still leaning toward two rate cuts this year (95% for 25bps in October, 79% for another 25bps in December).

Rate cuts, especially in the early months, tend to be very good for smaller companies, which tend to have more variable-rate debt than their larger peers. The interest expense on this variable-rate debt drops quickly as interest rates fall, thereby boosting EPS.

After a couple of years of earnings contraction, analysts now see positive EPS growth for both the Russell 2000 and S&P 600 in 2025, 2026 and 2027. This earnings growth is exactly what the small-cap indices have lacked. It’s been one of the major factors contributing to their relative underperformance since the pandemic. So a switch back to earnings growth is a pretty big deal.

We’ll start to learn more about how small companies are doing as earnings season starts up. We already have one update from our portfolio. Byrna (BYRN) reported before the bell this morning. The stock was up about 15% soon after the market opened.

In this week’s update, we take a look at what’s driving BYRN stock today, as well as what’s going on in the rest of our portfolio.

Let’s dive in.

Recent Changes

None

Updates

Argan (AGX) is one of the best small-cap ways to play the AI data center, natural gas power and electrification of everything themes. The stock has traded at new highs near 280 several times in the last week and a half, despite the lack of any company-specific catalysts. That said, the AI-related trade has been very strong. Argan’s backlog is at record levels. I suspect analysts (and investors) will want to see management taking steps to accelerate project ramp times. It’s the “make hay while the sun is shining” adage applied to natural gas-fired power plant construction. The Power Industry Services segment, which drives 83% of revenue, grew by 13% in Q2. Argan’s Industrial Construction segment, which saw revenue decline 27% in Q2 due to project timing, should also be contributing more to growth in the coming quarters. Backlog for that segment hit a record $189 million in Q2. BUY

A10 Networks (ATEN) shares have been quietly working their way higher since late August. We have Q3 earnings coming out on Tuesday, November 4. Other networking stocks, including Cisco (CSCO), have also perked up lately. A10 revenue is expected to grow by a little more than 8% this year. BUY

Confirmed Earnings Date: November 4

Artivion (AORT) has been trading just above the 40 level for several weeks, with only a couple of intra-day dips breaking that threshold. The stock received two price target increases lately, with Stifel going from 40 to 46 and Canaccord going from 41 to 50. Artivion has purchased a number of properties in Austin, TX, lately to allow it to expand capacity. HOLD HALF

AvePoint (AVPT) has been moving sideways around the 15 level for the last two weeks. Following listing on the Singapore stock exchange, shares have been covered by a few local analysts in the region. Earnings should be out around November 6. This report should give us some insight into how business in the public sector is faring. BUY

Byrna (BYRN) released its official Q3 report this morning before the market opened, and in late-morning trade, shares are up around 20%. Revenue growth matched what was pre-released on September 4 (+35% to $28.2 million). With very strong web traffic and performance with retail partners, management said it expects 35% to 40% revenue growth this fiscal year, suggesting Q4 revenue could come in significantly above current expectations of $34.2 million (+22% growth). One wrinkle is that the company’s fiscal Q4 ends on November 30, so the typically strong Black Friday sales period may see some orders shipped out in the first days of Q1 FY26. Either way, the trends seem quite strong. EPS of $0.09 beat by $0.02, and management said that despite expected increases in sales and marketing spend, it expects to enjoy continued expense leverage into FY2026. This was the report and reaction we needed. Continue to hold. HOLD

Enovix (ENVX) stock has been on a tear lately, rising almost 30% since the beginning of October and +65% since the stock bottomed on September 11, when management announced a $300 million convertible note offering. Earnings should be out around November 11. For the stock to really get going by the end of 2025, we will need a clear path to mass production in 2026, supported by purchase orders. Management seems to have many irons in the fire (smartphones, AR/smart eyewear, defense applications, industrial handheld applications). The recent warrant and convertible note offerings should support all four lines being built out at Fab-2, which should allow for significant order quantities. HOLD

FTAI Infrastructure (FIP) will report after the market closes on Thursday, October 30, with a conference call to follow Friday morning at 8:00 AM ET. I hope management will expand on commentary made at the Three Part Advisors Conference in late August about plans to pivot to a pure-play short-line and regional rail company. The stock has acted very well over the last two weeks. BUY

Confirmed Earnings Date: October 30

Genius Sports (GENI) is our latest pick and is trading right around our entry point. It is a U.K.-based sports data and technology company that operates in a duopoly industry with Sportstradar (SRAD), a larger company that I cover in my Cabot Early Opportunities advisory service. Genius works with the NFL and English Premier League (EPL) soccer as well as many other regional and lower-tier leagues across sports, ranging from basketball and soccer to ice hockey, volleyball and more. It specializes in capturing data and video from sporting events, processing the data and digitizing the media, then packaging it up and distributing it to various partners who use it to support their businesses. These partners include the sportsbooks (Flutter (FLUT), DraftKings (DKNG), Fanatics, etc.), sports league partners (NFL, EPL, NBA, etc.), media publishers (ESPN, CBS, NFL+, etc.), sports teams and global brands (Heineken, Dr. Pepper, Diageo, etc.). Right when I recommended GENI last week, news came out that has created some concern that the Online Sports Betting (OSB) players won’t have the regulatory protection they were expected to have and that prediction market operators, like Kalshi and Polymarket, could “swoop in” and grab market share with sports betting. This debate isn’t likely to end quickly. Investors will likely need some regulatory clarity to pile back into the OSB names (DKNG, FLUT, etc.). That said, GENI (and SRAD) are not OSB operators. GENI gets 70% of its revenue from its Betting Technology segment, the core offerings of which are derived from live sports data captured from stadiums around the world. Genius has a fairly sophisticated platform, and I suspect that conversations with prediction market players are probably ramping up. It’s too early to tell if this will all work out to be a net positive, net negative or no change type situation for GENI and SRAD. I’m sticking with my buy half rating. We should get more info in the coming weeks, and for sure get a big update on November 18 when earnings are due out. BUY HALF

Hannan Metals (HANNF, HAN.CA) put out a press release this week saying sampling has found potential for multiple mineralization systems around the existing high-grade Previsto Central footprint. While far from confirmed, the hope is that there is a much larger system in this area of the Valiente district. A team has collected the information needed to submit to Peru’s regulatory bodies for a DIA, which is the main environmental certification required for low-impact mineral exploration. Management expects to start drilling at Previsto in 2026. Hannan stock continues to be volatile. As an exploration company, the stock won’t necessarily reflect movement in the price of gold since it’ll be a while before any gold can be produced and sold. BUY

Natural Grocers (NGVC) has come up off recent lows, posting a roughly 14% gain over the last three weeks. The newsflow here has mostly been around expansion of the company’s private-label branded products, with organic tortillas just added to previous releases of organic yogurt, tortilla chips and egg pasta. The next upside move should begin when enthusiasm for new store openings builds. Management has said the pace of new store openings should accelerate next year, with six to eight stores planned. BUY HALF

Perpetua Resources (PPTA) has been on an absolute tear lately and is now showing a paper gain of roughly 125% in our portfolio. The surge in the price of gold is certainly one catalyst, but so is a conditional Notice to Proceed from the U.S. Forest Service. This means the Stibnite gold project can move into the development stage once financial assurances are made. Management has recently said it’s speaking with Glencore (GLNCY), Trafigura, Clarios, Nyrstar and Sunshine Silver to evaluate possible off-site antimony refining partnerships, with a decision expected by year-end. Remember, Perpetua has the only domestic reserve of antimony in the U.S. Things are starting to happen here. BUY HALF

Xometry (XMTR) pulled back in the final days of September but has acted a little better in October. There’s no news to report. Recent manufacturing data has been weak, but that’s nothing new. One of the impressive things about Xometry is how the business has grown in a relatively weak manufacturing market. Xometry’s two-sided industrial manufacturing platform helps buyers efficiently source parts using an AI-powered instant quoting engine. This platform improves pricing accuracy and delivery times while allowing suppliers to reach new customers throughout the world. Interest in the platform, especially among larger accounts, has been rising as companies look to onshore more of their sourcing and to build up resilience in their supply chains. Xometry is also growing quickly overseas. BUY HALF

Currently Open

Ticker Stock Name Date Bought Price Bought 10/9/25 Profit Rating AGX Argan 8/7/25 234 268.6 15% Buy ATEN A10 Networks 7/2/25 19.6 18.2 -7% Buy AORT Artivion 6/5/24 23.3 41.1 76% Sold Half, Hold Half AVPT AvePoint 9/5/24 11.6 15 29% Buy BYRN Byrna Technology 6/5/25 26.6 27.2 2% Hold ENVX Enovix 10/6/22 20.4 12.7 -38% Hold FIP FTAI Infrastructure 8/1/24 10.2 5.05 -50% Buy GENI Genius Sports 10/2/25 11.9 11.99 1% Buy Half HANNF Hannan Metals 5/1/25 1.03 0.58 -44% Buy NGVC Natural Grocers 4/3/25 40.4 39.6 -2% Buy Half PPTA Perpetua Resources 12/4/24 10.7 24.3 127% Buy Half XMTR Xometry 9/4/25 47.6 52.1 10% Buy Half

