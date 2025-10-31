October 31, 2025

FTAI Infrastructure (FIP) Reports

Shares of Perpetua Resources (PPTA) are bucking the weak day for gold this Monday on news that the company has secured a $225 equity investment from JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM).

JPMorgan will invest $75 million for a 2.7% stake in the company while Agnico Eagle will invest $180 million for a 6.5% stake. The equity placement was priced at Friday’s closing price of 23.3 and should close by the end of tomorrow. The respective stakes will go up a little if and when warrant portions of the deal are exercised.

JPMorgan’s investment is the first of the planned $1.5 trillion Security and Resiliency Initiative, which aims to facilitate, finance and invest in industries critical to national economic security and resiliency.

Separately, Perpetua announced a $130 million housing contract with Atco, a Canadian-listed company that will supply a 1,000-person-plus dorm lodge and office facilities, to be constructed in 2026 and operational in the first quarter of 2027.

Given that the price of gold is down around 2.75% today, that the Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) is down 3.5% and that PPTA is up 5.5% (to 24.5 and above the equity placement price of 23.3), I’d say the market thinks this is good news.

I agree. It’s probably best if Perpetua isn’t entirely reliant on debt financing for this project (i.e. the U.S. Import-Export financing we’re waiting on) and having two established equity partners of the quality of JPMorgan and Agnico Eagle lends a lot of credibility to the project, while also providing established sources of potential future financing. BUY HALF

