October 1, 2024

Sell RxSight (RXST)

The market has been on cruise control for a number of weeks, but risk is coming back into the equation today as Middle East tensions escalate and uncertainty from port strikes begins to circulate. Let’s heed the change in sentiment by taking a little risk off the table and selling one of our underperforming positions, RxSight (RXST).

Nothing has changed in a material way with RxSight’s story since I added the position in March. The bottom line is the stock has failed to gain any sustained momentum, and we’ve held it though a number of up and down cycles. It’s currently down about 8% from our entry point, so limited pain to exit right now. Time to move on, especially with a new addition coming Thursday. RXST will go on my watch list for potential inclusion down the road. SELL

