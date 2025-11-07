November 7, 2025

AvePoint (AVPT) and Artivion (AORT) Report

Shares of AvePoint (AVPT) are trading lower today despite the company beating on both the top and bottom lines in Q3. Revenue grew 23.6% to $109.7 million (beat by $4.0 million) while adjusted EPS improved by 80% to $0.11 (beat by $0.04). Full-year revenue guidance went up to $415.8 million (at the midpoint and above consensus), implying 25.8% growth. Guidance factors in some softness due to the ongoing U.S. government shutdown, but management doesn’t break out this segment of the business.

Management sounded bullish on the conference call and still sees non-Microsoft (MSFT) ecosystem revenue (currently under 10%) reaching around 30% by 2029 due to investment to build business with Google (GOOG), Salesforce (CRM) and ServiceNow (NOW).

The business still seems to be growing nicely and is increasingly profitable, and there is a lot of business out there due to the rising urgency of agentic AI oversight, as enterprises need to clean up their data and put in safeguards in terms of what can and can’t be used by AI apps and who should and shouldn’t have access. I’m surprised to see shares of AVPT down over 10% today, though in this market, investors are dumping a lot of stocks, and the bar for a rally after earnings is incredibly high. We will move AVPT to hold today, but not to sell. HOLD

Artivion (AORT) is holding near all-time highs today after delivering another solid quarter. Revenue grew 18.4% to $113.4 million (2.7% beat) while adjusted EPS of $0.16 grew 33% and beat by a penny. Full-year revenue guidance was increased to a range of $439 - $445 million, implying 13% to 14% growth. Free cash flow would have been positive this year if not for the acquisition of a $12 million facility (expansion costs money!) but will be next year. Gross margins have been getting a lift as AMDS and On-X sales ramp. On AMDS, revenue is trending at the high range of management’s expectations.

Company-wide, management still sees double-digit revenue growth and adjusted EBITDA growth at twice the revenue rate. FDA approval for AMDS is still on track for mid-2026, with Japan approval possible about 12 months later. NEXUS approval also hoped for in the second quarter of 2026, with acquisition from Endospan to follow.

A pivotal trial for Arcevo began. The hybrid stent graft system is intended for people who have experienced aortic dissection or aneurysm in the aortic arch. It should open up access to an $80 million market.

Bottom line: Artivion is moving full steam ahead. Continue to hold. HOLD HALF

