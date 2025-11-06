November 6, 2025

Enovix (ENVX) Reports: Timeline to High-Volume Ramp Pushed, but Still Coming

It’s required patience to live with the ups and downs of owning Enovix (ENVX) for as long as we have. And the timeline here serves as another reminder that building a company to bring a new product to market is no small feat. In this case, the launch of high-volume sales keeps getting pushed out, which also pushes out performance of the stock. But we’re sticking with ENVX because those better days should still arrive. And when they do, I think the stock can capture investors’ imagination and push it to levels that will seem, at times, totally ridiculous. We have seen that time and time again with these types of stocks.

But that’s the future (hopefully). Back to the present …

Enovix confirmed that the most advanced smartphone battery customer is Honor, a Chinese manufacturer. Depending on what source you reference, Honor is the eighth-largest smartphone maker in the world (ahead of Lenovo, Huawei and Google) and second in China, with 17% market share. It holds about 5% global market share and shipped 64 million smartphones in 2024.

It’s a legitimate customer.

Investors were hoping for high-volume ramp this year, but that has been pushed out into the first half of next year since Enovix needs to tweak battery chemistry to achieve the 1,000-cycle life specification from Honor. It should be noted that management says they have achieved this in the new batteries scheduled to be shipped to Honor in Q4 (current quarter), but it will take three to four months of validation testing before commercial quantities can be ordered.

It should also be noted that management believes this first customer qualification cycle is by far the hardest and that future ones will be much easier to achieve since all manufacturers need essentially the same performance specs.

Enovix is also shipping samples to smart eyewear OEMs and hoping to launch in new products next year.

Yield and throughput at Fab-2 continue to improve with all four lines fully funded after the recent capital raises (assuming about $55 million per line). Management is evaluating M&A opportunities but wasn’t getting into specifics on the conference call.

With total liquidity of $648 million at the end of the quarter, Enovix is in a strong financial position. It generated $8 million in revenue in the third quarter and expects to generate $9.5 to $10.5 million in Q4. Management says the company can be gross margin positive with two or three high-volume lines running at Fab-2. They expect line one capacity will be fully spoken for by the end of next year, assuming Honor and the second smartphone customer (not yet named) place orders for around nine million cells annually.

There’s no doubt that investors are disappointed by the push out in high-volume orders (ENVX stock down 20% mid-morning), but it is what it is. The story hasn’t really changed; it’s just been delayed, again. We will continue to be patient and hold on to ENVX on the expectation that we will be very well compensated down the road. HOLD

