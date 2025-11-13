November 13, 2025

Small caps continue to underperform large caps in 2025.

The S&P 600 is up a mere 3.6% year to date, trailing the S&P 500’s 16.7% gain by roughly 13 percentage points.

The gap closes meaningfully if we strip out megacaps’ strong performance and compare the S&P 600 with the S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP), which is up “just” 10.3%.

But still.

Persistent small-cap underperformance reminds me of an exasperated Napoleon Dynamite frequently exclaiming “Ugh!!” throughout the cult favorite movie by the same name.

It’s just supremely frustrating when an asset class that “should” offer superior returns in a good number of years out of every five just … doesn’t.

I will be extremely surprised (again?) if small caps don’t pull it together in the twelve months ahead. The stage is set for these little guys to get the job done.

Profits for companies in the S&P 600 Index are expected to grow by 8.8% this year, then a whopping 20.2% in 2026. That growth rate is up 1% from a month ago, signaling rising confidence from analysts in small-cap EPS growth. And the projected 2026 EPS of $8.10 (I’m using estimates from FactSet here) would mark a new record, easily surpassing the previous EPS high of $7.43 in 2022.

In contrast, earnings in the S&P 500 Index are expected to grow by 11% this year and then by 13.4% in 2026. Solid growth to be sure, but not nearly the same pace as small caps. For the record, large-cap EPS growth expectations have also gone up by 1% over the last month and should hit record

highs this year and in 2026.

Add in potential for interest rates to fall further, and the case for small caps gets stronger. Lower interest rates translate to a near-immediate boost to small-cap earnings, given the significant amount of floating-rate debt among smaller companies.

Finally, cheap valuations in small caps are driving some of the strongest M&A activity in decades, according to an analysis from Bank of America. Deal activity is strongest in healthcare – biotech especially – with financials and software coming in second and third.

This activity shows that small caps remain “cheap” now, prompting larger companies to use their stock as currency to snap up deals.

Investors may want to take the same approach, buying into small caps before that valuation gap closes!

Recent Changes

AvePoint (AVPT) moves to Buy

Updates

Argan (AGX) hit new highs again yesterday, likely because Goldman just initiated coverage with a 397 price target. Recall that J.P. Morgan recently placed Argan on “Positive Catalyst” watch in a research note entitled, “The Hidden Gem(ma) of the AI Trade.” Gemma Power Systems is the name of the company’s subsidiary that gives Argan such a strong position in the U.S. gas power plant market. The stock chart looks fantastic for what’s becoming one of the favorite small-cap picks and shovels AI plays among the big Wall Street banks. We’re up just over 50%. BUY

Artivion (AORT) hit a new high yesterday as the stock continues to act well after last week’s Q3 report. Management just spoke at the Stifel Healthcare Conference, at which it reiterated the high points of the earnings report and conference call. One of those is expectations that revenue will grow by double digits long term and that EBITDA will grow at twice the rate of revenue. We’re up about 104% on the second half of our position. HOLD HALF

AvePoint (AVPT) took a hit after delivering a top and bottom-line beat last Friday. The culprit could have been somewhat soft guidance, but as I said in my Special Bulletin, the decline seems overdone. This is an AI-readiness software company that’s increasingly profitable. There is a lot of business out there due to the rising urgency of agentic AI oversight, as enterprises need to clean up their data and put in safeguards in terms of what can and can’t be used by AI apps and who should and shouldn’t have access. Management sounded bullish on the conference call and still sees non-Microsoft (MSFT) ecosystem revenue (currently under 10%) reaching around 30% by 2029 due to investment to build business with Google (GOOG), Salesforce (CRM) and ServiceNow (NOW). Morgan Stanley, which recently picked up coverage on AVPT, just put out a note calling the stock a “research tactical idea” with a 60% to 70% probability of strong stock performance in the next 30 days. “This is because the stock has traded off recently, making short-term valuation much more compelling,” said the note. I agree. Management will speak at conferences hosted by Wells Fargo (11/18), RBC (11/18) and UBS (12/2) in the coming weeks. Moving to buy. BUY

Beta Bionics (BBNX) has gone up modestly in the week that we’ve owned the stock. It is a medical device company transforming diabetes care with automated insulin delivery solutions. Its first FDA-approved device is the iLet, a wearable insulin pump that has an installed base of almost 29,500 users. Around 70% of these people were previously getting daily insulin via multiple daily injections (MDI), meaning they are new to the insulin pump market. The other 30% came from the big three competitors. There are numerous new devices and innovations in the pipeline as well. Beta should grow revenue by 50% this year. It is not profitable and won’t be for a while since growth is the current priority. BUY HALF

Enovix (ENVX) reported Q3 results last Wednesday that disappointed investors. The main issue was that the timeline to high-volume manufacturing was pushed back since the lead customer, Honor (second largest smartphone maker in China and 7th or 8th largest in the world), needs another round of qualification to make sure the batteries can achieve 1,000 cycles. More details are available in last week’s Special Bulletin. For now, patience continues to be the name of the Enovix game. HOLD

FTAI Infrastructure (FIP) reported on October 30 and held a conference call the next morning (Friday). It was a great quarter, and the future is very exciting. The company is evolving from a development-stage infrastructure company into an operating company, which means profits are starting to flow. The market is ripe for selling off at least one or two of the company’s businesses so it can evolve into a pure-play short-line and regional railroad operator, which is the big-picture game plan. With an end to the government shutdown, the Surface Transportation Board (STB) should get back to work and release the Wheeling business from the holding trust it’s currently in. Once that’s done, FIP can take active management of this short-line railroad and start enjoying the efficiencies and opportunities that made the acquisition so attractive. We know FIP is also looking into the sale of the Long Ridge power plant. This could happen tomorrow, or six months from now. And at Repauno, we’re awaiting word from management on a construction decision on Phase 3 (permit recently received from NJ regulators) or a sale decision. In theory, profits should grow from there. But given the goal – to sell off some of these assets and buy more rail lines – we don’t know exactly where FIP will be in a year. That uncertainty is part of why nobody knows about this story. I believe that this management team has a rational plan to grow this into a significant infrastructure business that can throw off a lot of cash and which will, eventually, lead to very significant upside in the stock price. BUY

Genius Sports (GENI) delivered a good quarter last Tuesday, but the sports betting market has been in a bit of a funk given the uncertainty surrounding the prediction market. These relatively new businesses are evolving quickly and are likely to need data and solutions from players like Genius. That said, on the Q3 call, management struck a conservative tone, saying they’re not yet fully engaging in conversations with the prediction market operators and will be “extremely considered and deliberate in our approach.” Following the quarterly report, management raised full-year guidance and said they see 20%+ annual revenue growth for many years. Waiting for the stock’s trend to improve before we fill the other half of our position. BUY HALF

Hannan Metals (HANNF, HAN.CA) is our exploration-stage gold mining company and is doing a lot of work in Peru. This is a speculative stock. The company just tapped the public market to raise an estimated C$4 to C$5 million through the sale of 5.3 to 6.7 million shares, priced at C$0.75. The cash will be used to fund exploration activities. Management expects to start drilling at Previsto in 2026. BUY

Natural Grocers (NGVC) stock was trending sideways prior to the earnings report from larger peer Sprout Farmers Market (SFM), after which it took a turn down. With Northcoast Research recently initiating coverage on the stock with a buy rating and price target of 54, it’s a bit surprising that there’s been no uplift in NGVC. We’ll get an update next Thursday when Q4 results come out. The company is on pace to grow revenue by 7.8% this fiscal year and expand adjusted EPS by almost 33% to $1.95. That’s not a bad profile for a small grocery store chain. Key to the stock’s performance after the report will be updates on profit margins, planned store openings in 2026 and, of course, revenue and EPS guidance for 2026. Sticking with a buy half rating for now. BUY HALF

Perpetua Resources (PPTA) has pulled back from its October highs (so have other gold stocks) but has perked up over the last four or five sessions. Earnings will be out next week, and I expect management to talk up the benefits of the recent investment from JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Agnico-Eagle Mines (AEM), as well as the planned use of cash from the recent $71 million secondary offering (priced at 24.3, stock closed at 23.1 yesterday). I’m not expecting clarity on the pending loan application with the U.S. Import-Export Bank, or exactly how management plans to get the antimony to market, but these are certain to be topics of discussion on the call. So too will be the steps and cadence of building out the mine and related infrastructure. BUY HALF

Xometry (XMTR) popped to new highs after last Tuesday’s earnings report and the stock has added to those gains since. This is a fantastic way to play the manufacturing reshoring trend. Hopefully management can continue to execute – the company should grow revenue by about 28% this year and 20%+ in 2026 – because the environment is ripe for Xometry to grab market share. BUY HALF

Currently Open

Ticker Stock Name Date Bought Price Bought 11/13/25 Profit Rating AGX Argan 8/7/25 234 356.8 52% Buy AORT Artivion 6/5/24 23.3 47.6 104% Sold Half, Hold Half AVPT AvePoint 9/5/24 11.6 13.2 14% Buy BBNX Beta Bionics 11/6/25 25.5 28.18 11% Buy Half ENVX Enovix 10/6/22 20.4 8.02 -61% Hold FIP FTAI Infrastructure 8/1/24 10.2 4.59 -55% Buy GENI Genius Sports 10/2/25 11.9 10.18 -15% Buy Half HANNF Hannan Metals 5/1/25 1.03 0.59 -43% Buy NGVC Natural Grocers 4/3/25 40.4 32.6 -19% Buy Half PPTA Perpetua Resources 12/4/24 10.7 22.8 113% Buy Half XMTR Xometry 9/4/25 47.6 61.9 30% Buy Half

