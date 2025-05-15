May 15, 2025

The S&P 600 Small Cap Index rallied back to its March 25 levels early this week following weekend talks between China and the U.S. in Geneva, Switzerland. Those talks led to a 90-day ceasefire in the insane trade war between the two countries.

The latest news on trade is also positive, with supposed progress on talks between the U.S. and India, Korea and the EU.

The market is a lot happier now that President Trump appears to be working to generate trade deals rather than destroy them.

Speaking of small-cap indices, those interested in ETFs may want to begin (if you haven’t already) monitoring some of the international ETFs. On the short list of names I follow are the WisdomnTree International Small Cap Dividend Fund (DLS) and the iShares MSCI Europe Small Cap ETF (IEUS).

Both have recovered all of their Liberation Day-induced drawdowns, and are now trading at three-year highs.

Moving on to gold, the last week brought a number of positive trade and geopolitical developments that drove a very swift retreat in the price of precious metals. These include ceasefire discussions/agreements (India and Pakistan being a big one), the U.S.- China trade war ceasefire, and potential progress with Iran nuclear talks.

The drop in the price of gold was, as is typical, magnified when it came to gold miners. Currently, the Gold Minters ETF (GDX), Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) and SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) are all trading just above their 50-day moving average lines.

It’s impossible to predict the path of geopolitics, trade and central bank strategies in stable times, let alone the current environment. But I suspect there will continue to be plenty of reasons to own gold for at least the next couple of years. The 50-day line is a reasonable place to add exposure.

As for our portfolio, we have some price action to discuss with some names but with earnings season having just wrapped up we don’t have many new company-specific developments.

Recent Changes

None

Updates

Artivion (AORT) has flatlined just above 28 this week after shares blasted 20% higher in the three days after the company beat Q1 expectations and raised full-year guidance. The implied revenue growth rate is 11% to 14% and could be toward the higher end if the U.S. dollar remains weak. This week the company announced it would exchange $95 million in 4.25% convertible notes (due 2025) for a number of shares of common stock, with pricing based on the average four-day price beginning May 15 (i.e. today). Keeping at buy but keep new purchases small. BUY

AvePoint (AVPT) hit an all-time high of 20.3 on Tuesday, three trading sessions after the company delivered very strong Q1 results. Revenue grew 24.9% to $93.1 million (beating by $4.3 million) while adjusted EPS of $0.06 doubled from last year’s Q1 and beat by $0.02. Management said that, while there is clearly some disruption in macro trends, the demand environment in AI and security in B2B software is very strong and that businesses continue to prioritize data integrity to prepare for and support AI deployments. We’re up roughly 70%. HOLD

Axogen (AXGN) reported last week and as I wrote in my earnings review the company missed on EPS due to one-time costs that drove Q1 gross margin down from almost 79% in Q1 2024 to just 72% in Q1 2025. Those costs were related to the anticipated BLA approval for Avance Nerve Graft ($2 million) that will transition it to a biologic (in September 2025) as well as a higher revenue mix from Avance, which faced higher processing costs in the new Dayton, Ohio facility and which should fall throughout the year as process improvements take effect and production volumes ramp up. Importantly, management is maintaining full-year revenue (+15% to 17%) and gross margin (73% to 75%) guidance. We have a half position and, while I’m considering averaging down soon, I’m not ready to do so yet. BUY HALF

Delcath (DCTH) continues to act well after reporting a better-than-expected Q1 last Thursday. Growth was driven by the commercial expansion of HEPZATO Kit, which is the version that was approved in the U.S. The European version, CHEMOSAT, is mostly used for clinical research (until economics in Europe are more favorable to expand commercial sales). Delcath also received FDA clearance for a Phase 2 clinical trial of HEPZATO in liver-dominant metastatic breast cancer, an important part of the growth plan to expand indications beyond metastatic uveal melanoma. BUY HALF

Enovix (ENVX) stock has moved higher with the market over the last week. There’s been no news since the earnings report. Big picture, Enovix remains on track to launch with its first smartphone customer by the end of this year with the first purchase order expected in the September to November time frame. Quantities TBD. Sounds like there is a second smartphone customer in the pipeline as well. And it sounds as though both are Asia-based customers. Management also talked about other market opportunities, including coating capacity and production for the Korean defense market, which could be supported by the newly acquired SolarEdge facility. HOLD

FTAI Infrastructure (FIP) stock sold off early in the day after it reported Q1 earnings, which I found surprising given there wasn’t any clear catalyst that should have driven the stock lower. However, it came back and has moved higher since, now trading back above 5.0. The stock’s action is very similar to that of other infra names, such as Brookfield Infrastructure (BIP). On Tuesday management filed for an extension to file its 10Q while saying it doesn’t “anticipate any material changes” with the financial information filed with its 8K at the time of the quarterly report on May 8. I’ve been considering moving FIP back to buy but will feel a lot more comfortable once that 10Q is filed. HOLD

Hannan Metals (HANNF, HAN.CA) is our newest gold explorer and was hit hard by the drop in the price of gold over the last week. It is also a thinly traded stock, which contributes to volatility. Shares are trading higher today thanks to a 1% jump in the price of gold and also because management announced a drill rig has been mobilized to the Belen prospect within the company’s 100%-owned Valiente copper-gold project in Peru. As I tried very hard to articulate in the Issue on Hannan, this is going to continue to be a very volatile and speculative stock and should move significantly (hopefully higher) as drilling results come in. BUY

Natural Grocers (NGVC) has given up its one-day surge that came after it reported a Q2 earnings beat and raised full-year guidance. That’s a bit disappointing, however, with the underlying trends as strong as they are I expect NGVC will continue to outperform. Some of the drawdown was likely non-company specific, and had to do with drawdowns in the types of conservative growth stocks that sold off following news of the U.S. and China trade talks, including grocers, insurers, etc. BUY HALF

Perpetua Resources (PPTA) stock sold off along with other gold mining stocks this week. Contributing to the weakness in PPTA was its Q1 report on Monday (the day the market rallied on the U.S.-China trade talks and gold sank), which highlighted ramping costs related to engineering and construction planning and no new specifics regarding a timeline to final permit approval. As I stated in my Special Bulletin on Monday, we’re still waiting for the section 404 permit (clean water) from the Army Corps. This is the last federal permit prior to a construction decision. According to the webpage for the project’s permitting dashboard the estimated completion date for environmental review and permitting is today, May 15. We will see. Money is starting to get tight here so I expect management is extremely busy. BUY HALF

Currently Open

Ticker Stock Name Date Bought Price Bought 5/15/25 Profit Rating AORT Artivion 6/5/24 23.3 29 24% Buy AVPT AvePoint 9/5/24 11.6 19.7 70% Hold AXGN Axogen 3/5/25 17.8 11.7 -34% Buy Half DCTH Delcath Systems 2/6/25 16.3 16 -2% Buy Half ENVX Enovix 10/6/22 20.4 7.9 -61% Hold FIP FTAI Infrastructure 8/1/24 10.2 5.2 -49% Hold HANNF Hannan Metals 5/1/25 1 0.7 -35% Buy NGVC Natural Grocers 4/3/25 40.4 50.5 25% Buy Half PPTA Perpetua Resources 12/4/24 10.7 11.9 12% Buy Half

