March 4, 2025

Buy Second Half Peloton (PTON)

It’s been a pretty ugly stretch lately, with numerous crashes in a number of growthy names. I’m far from confident that the selling is over, however, history has shown that a little buying when things seem bleak can pay off.

We’ll see if that’ll be the case this time around by filling the second half of our position in Peloton (PTON).

Part of my thinking here is that the stock is back to the November lows, which also line up with the breakout after the Q3 earnings back in October. The 200-day line is about 14% below the current level. We could easily get a bounce soon.

That said, if we break below the 200-day line, we may easily exit. BUY SECOND HALF

