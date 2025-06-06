June 6, 2025

Byrna Technologies (BYRN) Moving Higher

Right on the heels of yesterday’s Issue featuring new addition Byrna Technologies (BYRN) management released preliminary Q2 revenue. The press release came just after the closing bell yesterday.

Management says Q2 revenue should be around $28.5 million, well ahead of the $26.9 million expected by analysts. That implies 41% growth.

Management said growth is being driven by several of the initiatives discussed in my report, especially the launch of the Byrna Compact Launcher (CL) and the Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH) partnership.

Web sales (the biggest channel) were up 15% to $16.6 million, dealer sales were up 106% to $7.5 million, and International were up 86% to $3.6 million.

Shares of BYRN are up over 20% at mid-day today. The strong results are behind the move, as is a modest price target increase from B. Riley to 39 from 38.

With the stock currently trading near 32.6 and overhead resistance at 34.8, it’s still a buy (shares have been strong all day) but I suggest making smaller purchases at this level than at yesterday’s.

We’ll see how BYRN acts next week before considering a rating change. It would not surprise me if this news and momentum carries the stock to new highs. BUY

