July 8, 2025

Enovix (ENVX) – Lots to Digest

The management team at Enovix (ENVX) has been busy.

Late last week, the company announced a $60 million share buyback program. Then yesterday, the company released preliminary Q2 results that came in slightly better than management guidance.

To be clear, the revenue level here is still very modest ($7.5 million versus guidance of $4.5 to $6.5 million) and almost entirely driven by the acquired Korean Routejade business.

At the same time, Enovix announced the launch of its AI-1 smartphone battery platform. The battery is intended to meet the higher power and energy storage requirements of the new generation of smartphones that run AI programs on-device. Management talked at length about the engineering process, including setbacks that have been overcome, required to make what they believe is the highest energy density battery commercially available on the market.

The AI-1 boasts 900 watt-hours per liter (Wh/L), fast charging (20% in five minutes, 50% in 15 minutes), and 900+ cycle rates. Impressive. The company has begun sampling 7,350 milliampere-hour (mAh) batteries to a smartphone customer and expects to have additional units available to other customers later in the year.

While certainly encouraging, the news of the battery platform launch hasn’t come with identified customers and large-scale orders, which is what’s ultimately needed to get ENVX stock to really lift off. We have been sooo patient. Let’s go!

The pre-released results are an incremental positive, but again, not game-changing by any stretch. Hopefully, this level of revenue will be a rounding error within a few years.

The last bit of news came this morning. Enovix announced a special dividend in the form of warrants to shareholders of record as of July 17. Every seven shares of stock gives the holder one warrant (i.e., 1,000 shares = 142 warrants).

Each warrant entitles the holder to buy one share of common stock at an exercise price of 8.75 per share. ENVX closed at 13.4 today, so that’s a 53% premium to the exercise price.

Management says it will distribute the warrants around July 21 (i.e., in less than two weeks), and they will trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker ENVXW.

They must be exercised by the expiration date, which is October 1, 2026. They may be exercised only for cash.

However, there is an Early Expiration Price Condition, which goes into effect if the average price of ENVX stock equals or exceeds 10.5 for twenty (20) days out of thirty (30) consecutive trading days.

In other words, for every seven shares of ENVX stock you own as of July 17, you’re going to get one warrant. That warrant allows you to buy one share of ENVX stock at 8.75, up until next October, unless ENVX stock trades above 10.5 (which it currently does) for 20 out of 30 days. Then you’ll need to buy it sooner.

After you buy the stock (i.e., exercise your warrants), you can do whatever you want with your extra shares of ENVX stock – sell, or hold them.

What this means is that we’re going to be playing a speculative game with these warrants. Will we want to sell them right away if ENVX stock is trading about where it is now, or higher? A 50%+ gain in such a short time is pretty nice.

Or do we hold them and hope the stock shoots even higher prior to triggering the Early Expiration Price Condition? It’s possible that there could be a wave of selling that could hurt the stock once that condition is met.

There is no need to decide at this point. We have almost two weeks before we get the warrants. The stock price could be way higher, way lower, or unchanged by then. Let’s let this news sink in. It’s possible there could be more news coming.

Is ENVX a buy because of this special warrant dividend? Tough call. Again, the stock is up 30% in the last five days, largely because management has strung together a number of events/announcements likely intended to juice the stock.

This warrant dividend likely explains the $60 million share buyback, which probably gave the company a chance to acquire the shares it needed to pass out once the warrants are exercised (I’m assuming that buyback has been completed – it became effective on June 30 and volume has been way above average since then).

I think if you want to speculate a little and buy some ENVX shares specifically because of this latest news, go for it, just don’t overdo it. I think it’s a better idea to buy if you want to hold through commercial launch. And to be clear, the scale of that remains a speculation as well!

If all warrants are exercised, Enovix stands to raise just over $250 million. That money could go toward scaling up production. And it will have done so without diluting current shareholders. Interesting strategy.

Technically, I’m keeping ENVX at hold. I want to see meaningful business and customer development deals that lead to sustained and significant revenue growth before getting more aggressive. But I’m not opposed to those who want to have a little fun speculating on a few shares. HOLD

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Copying or electronic transmission of this information without permission is a violation of copyright law. For the protection of our subscribers, copyright violations will result in immediate termination of all subscriptions without refund. Disclosures: Cabot Wealth Network exists to serve you, our readers. We derive 100% of our revenue, or close to it, from selling subscriptions to our publications. Neither Cabot Wealth Network nor our employees are compensated in any way by the companies whose stocks we recommend or providers of associated financial services. Employees of Cabot Wealth Network may own some of the stocks recommended by our advisory services. Disclaimer: Sources of information are believed to be reliable but they are not guaranteed to be complete or error-free. Recommendations, opinions or suggestions are given with the understanding that subscribers acting on information assume all risks involved. Buy/Sell Recommendations: are made in regular issues, updates, or alerts by email and on the private subscriber website. Subscribers agree to adhere to all terms and conditions which can be found on CabotWealth.com and are subject to change. Violations will result in termination of all subscriptions without refund in addition to any civil and criminal penalties available under the law.



