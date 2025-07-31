July 31, 2025

The big macro news this week is that the U.S. economy is doing well and there’s no really clear reason for the Fed to cut interest rates. Trade deals continue to be announced, and the U.S. should be bringing in a good deal more money due to tariffs than it has in the recent past.

Real GDP was just announced to have risen 3%, thanks to capex on hardware and software to build out data centers. Results from Microsoft (MSFT) and Meta (META) confirmed this trend.

Back to the Fed, the decision to hold rates where they are was not unanimous. For the first time since 1993, two Fed governors dissented. The Fed’s statement and Jerome Powell’s press conference showed that the Fed remains “data dependent” and isn’t in any huge rush to cut rates.

As of this morning, the odds of a September rate cut are only 39%. Trump might not like that!

Small caps have moved sideways over the last week. But that might soon change. Next week will be a big one for our portfolio with a ton of earnings reports.

Here’s what’s coming down the pike, buckle up!

Recent Changes

None

Updates

A10 Networks (ATEN) is roughly flat on the week with no news. Earnings will be out next Tuesday. We are looking for revenue to have grown by 10.2% to $66.2 million and for adjusted EPS to come in around $0.19, up a penny from a year ago. Management will speak at three upcoming investor conferences: Oppenheimer on August 12, BWS Financial on August 20 and Deutsche Bank on August 27 and 28. BUY

Confirmed Earnings Date: Tuesday, August 5

Artivion (AORT) is up modestly on the week as the stock continues to trade near its February highs. Perhaps next week’s earnings report will catalyze a breakout. Analysts are expecting revenue to have grown by 10.1% to $108 million and for adjusted EPS to come in at $0.13 (+79%). The week after, management will speak at a Needham conference (August 12) and a Canaccord Genuity conference (August 13). The company’s AMDS hybrid prosthesis is expected to be approved in the U.S. in mid-2026, and the NEXUS aortic arch stent graft system should be approved toward the end of next year. I’m not expecting any major updates on either during next week’s call but hopefully we’ll get confirmation that things are moving ahead as planned. Each product opens up another $500 - $600 million market, and the company has a string of additional solutions it expects to bring to market on a roughly 18-month cadence. BUY

Confirmed Earnings Date: Thursday, August 7

AvePoint (AVPT) continues to bump along sideways, mostly in the 17 to 20 range, which it has been doing since Q1 earnings came out in May. Second-quarter results will be out next Thursday. We are looking for at least $93.6 million in revenue (+23.5%) and adjusted EPS of $0.06 (up from a loss of a penny last year). Cantor Fitzgerald just increased its price target from 20 to 22.5. HOLD

Confirmed Earnings Date: Thursday, August 7

Byrna (BYRN) reported on July 10, so it’ll be a while before the next quarterly report. Shares have pulled back this week after posting a strong showing last week. The jump came after management disclosed strong sales over the 4th of July promotion period on Byrna.com (+18% vs. last year) and during Amazon’s (AMZN) Prime Day sale (+28% vs. last year). Amazon is becoming a more important channel for the company and now accounts for just over 30% of sales, up from just 12% two years ago. Byrna’s brick-and-mortar presence is another big strategic initiative. Management expects to be in 500 retail chain locations by the end of August, up from 289 at the end of 2024 and on pace to reach 800 by the end of November (i.e., +177% over 12 months). BUY

Earnings: Done

Delcath (DCTH) continues to be relatively weak. We need next Wednesday’s earnings report to be good enough to light a fire under this thing. On May 22, management issued full-year revenue guidance of $94 - $98 million (+150%), gross margins between 83% and 85%, and positive adjusted EBITDA and cash flow in each quarter, so that’s the hurdle for the full year. For Q2 we need at least $22.9 million in revenue (+195%) and EPS of $0.03. The week after next, management will speak at the Canaccord Genuity conference (August 12). Stephens was out recently reiterating a buy rating and 25 price target on the stock. BUY

Confirmed Earnings Date: Wednesday, August 6

Enovix (ENVX) has been consolidating after its recent run and ahead of Q2 results, which will be released this afternoon (Thursday, July 31). On Tuesday, Chairman TJ Rogers released a letter talking about the rationale behind the recent warrant dividend, which got into some details on short sellers that have attacked ENVX stock and how the structure of this warrant dividend could lead to a short squeeze. I thought it was interesting, but also somewhat distracting from the really important reason behind the warrant, which is to reward investors and raise money to expand production. As discussed last week, we exited our warrants and continue to hold our previous position in ENVX stock. HOLD Enovix stock (ENVX), SOLD Enovix warrants (ENVXW)

Confirmed Earnings Date: Thursday, July 31

FTAI Infrastructure (FIP) stock pulled back to its major moving average lines this week. Earnings are out next Thursday. Among updates on its four main transportation and energy infrastructure businesses, we’ll be looking for insights into how the Nippon acquisition of U.S. Steel could impact FTAI’s Transtar rail business. As I mentioned last week, U.S. railroads have been getting more attention because of the rumored Norfolk Southern (NSC) acquisition of Union Pacific (UNP), which became an official story this week. A combination of these two companies, one (Union Pacific) a major player operating west of the Mississippi, and the other (Norfolk) a major player operating in the east, would create the first transcontinental railroad. This deal may have a better chance of getting by regulators with the Trump administration than it did in the past. Not sure if there will be any impact to FIP at all on a business/operations level, but I would expect management to share any thoughts on the big-picture implications on next week’s call. BUY

Confirmed Earnings Date: Thursday, August 7

Hannan Metals (HANNF, HAN.CA) continues to expand the footprint at the Previsto prospect with new channel results showing a broad, low to moderate-grade system with pockets of high grade – findings that are typical of major alkaline gold systems. Management has also said it has completed three drill holes at Vista Alegre with final assay results pending. This target should be done (for now), and the team has moved on to Ricardo Herrera. The price of gold is consolidating and should move higher later this year into 2026. BUY

Natural Grocers (NGVC) dipped this week (Tuesday was the weakest day). There has been no major news lately. Management will announce Q3 fiscal 2025 results next Thursday, August 7. Revenue in the quarter should be up by about 9%, to $335.8 million, while EPS is expected to have grown 23% to $0.49. BUY HALF

Perpetua Resources (PPTA) stock has pulled back this week on no news. We are waiting to hear if the loan from the U.S. Export-Import (EXIM) bank of up to $2.0 billion will go through. Management expects this loan to be approved, at some level of funding, in 2026. But I expect we will get some sort of update relatively soon, even if it takes some time to finalize details. BUY HALF

Currently Open

Ticker Stock Name Date Bought Price Bought 7/31/25 Profit Rating ATEN A10 Networks 7/2/25 19.6 18.6 -5% Buy AORT Artivion 6/5/24 23.3 31.6 36% Buy AVPT AvePoint 9/5/24 11.6 19.3 67% Hold BYRN Byrna Technology 6/5/25 26.6 21.9 -18% Buy DCTH Delcath Systems 2/6/25 & 6/26/25 15.1 10.9 -28% Buy ENVX Enovix 10/6/22 20.4 13.48 -34% Hold FIP FTAI Infrastructure 8/1/24 10.2 6.07 -40% Buy HANNF Hannan Metals 5/1/25 1.03 0.59 -43% Buy NGVC Natural Grocers 4/3/25 40.4 37.1 -8% Buy Half PPTA Perpetua Resources 12/4/24 10.7 15.2 42% Buy Half

