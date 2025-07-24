July 24, 2025

The S&P 500 closed at a fresh record high yesterday, while the S&P 600 SmallCap Index closed at its highest level since February 21.

While there is plenty for the worriers to worry about in the short term – next Wednesday’s Fed meeting, next Thursday’s PCE price index (the Fed’s preferred inflation data), tariffs and Liberation Day 2.0 next Friday – the market seems to be saying, “Don’t sweat it, this will all work out.”

Maybe that’s because progress on deals is being announced. Japan and the U.S. have something nailed down (is it officially official, what about the U.S. automaker concerns?) and the EU and the U.S. appear to be making progress. What about Mexico and Canada though?

Meanwhile, the second-quarter earnings season is off to a pretty good start. At least for large caps.

We need small and mid-cap earnings to get in gear to ignite a legitimate rally for the smaller asset classes. Since about 2023, large-cap earnings have kept rising to record levels while earnings in the small and mid-cap indices have flatlined.

We’ll start to get earnings for more smaller companies, including those in our portfolio, later next week. Get ready.

A10 Networks (ATEN) pulled back shortly after we jumped in but has been strong over the last week, meaning we’re down 3% as of yesterday’s close. The company recently signed on with Exclusive Networks, a global cybersecurity products and services specialist that is looking to expand in North America. Earnings are out on August 5. We’ll be looking for revenue to have grown by 10.2% to $66.2 million and for adjusted EPS to come in around $0.19, up a penny from a year ago. Management will then speak at three upcoming investor conferences: Oppenheimer on August 12, BWS Financial on August 20 and Deutsche Bank on August 27 and 28. BUY

Confirmed Earnings Date: Tuesday, August 5

Artivion (AORT) has been trading near its February highs, signaling potential for a real breakout and run but not quite committing. Earnings will likely determine the next major move. We don’t yet have a Q2 earnings date, though I expect it will be around July 31. Analysts are expecting revenue to have grown by 10.1% to $108 million and for adjusted EPS to come in at $0.13 (+79%). Artivion is a leader in its highly specialized areas of aortic-specific grafts, arches, stents and valves. The multiple pieces of the business add up to a decent revenue stream, and management says EBITDA should grow at about twice the pace of revenue (i.e., about 20% this year). The company’s AMDS hybrid prosthesis is expected to be approved in the U.S. mid-2026, and the NEXUS aortic arch stent graft system should be approved toward the end of next year. Each product opens up another $500 - $600 million market, and the company has a string of additional solutions it expects to bring to market on a roughly 18-month cadence. BUY

AvePoint (AVPT) has been bumping along sideways, mostly in the 17 to 20 range, since Q1 earnings came out in May. Second-quarter results will be out on August 7. We are looking for at least $93.6 million in revenue (+23.5%) and adjusted EPS of $0.06 (up from a loss of a penny last year). Jefferies just picked up coverage with a 23 price target on Monday. AVPT closed at 18.9 yesterday. HOLD

Confirmed Earnings Date: Thursday, August 7

Byrna (BYRN) sells non-lethal, self-defense products, including CO2-powered pistols and rifles. Shares have been moving higher this week, helped by a press release disclosing strong sales over the 4th of July promotion period on Byrna.com (+18% vs. last year) and during Amazon’s (AMZN) Prime Day sale (+28% vs. last year), which, in full disclosure, ran for four days this year instead of two. Amazon is becoming a more important channel for the company and now accounts for just over 30% of sales, up from just 12% two years ago. Byrna’s brick-and-mortar presence is another big strategic initiative. Management expects to be in 500 retail chain locations by the end of August, up from 289 at the end of 2024 and on pace to reach 800 by the end of November (i.e., +177% over 12 months). Management says conversion rates (shoppers who are interested and end up buying) are relatively low online (about 1.0%) but jump to around 60% when shoppers are in a store and get to test fire a Byrna launcher. After the somewhat odd post-Q2 report selloff (recall we had already heard pre-release numbers), I speculated that the stock’s weakness was due to overblown concerns about consumer spending softness and the stock breaking below technical levels, which triggered follow-on selling. I think BYRN is becoming a more well-known stock, and one that has speculators moving in and out, so we may continue to see it be volatile. It’s a buy right here around its 200-day line. BUY

Earnings: Done

Delcath (DCTH) moved sideways this week on no news. The company announced that Q2 earnings will be out on August 6. On May 22, management issued full-year revenue guidance of $94 - $98 million (+150%), gross margins between 83% and 85%, and positive adjusted EBITDA and cash flow in each quarter. Management also said Delcath would participate in the Medicaid Drug Rebate Program to expand treatment availability and adoption of HEPZATO at hospitals in the U.S. The program is expected to take effect at the beginning of Q3 (i.e., in July). With commercial sales of HEPZATO having just started in the U.S. in 2024. Delcath is experiencing supernormal growth. This week, Stephens was out reiterating a buy rating and 25 price target on the stock. BUY

Enovix (ENVX) will report Q2 results on July 31. The talk this week has been all about the Enovix Warrants (ENVXW) and how best to liquidate them (or convert into shares at a cost basis of 8.75, if that’s your preference). Exercising the warrants requires talking with your broker. I can confirm I have done so with mine (J.P. Morgan Chase). I have also heard from several subscribers who have been able to sell the warrants relatively easily by using a limit order. I need to do some math before recording the profit related to the warrants. I will follow up on that at a later date. Back to the stock and our remaining/original position … ENVX stock was mentioned on Jim Cramer’s Lightning Round yesterday. He said he’s not interested in getting involved. That makes sense – Cramer probably hasn’t followed this story and there’s not a lot of upside to him sticking his neck out for a small, speculative stock that’s shot up lately. That’s not his game. In other news, J.P. Morgan downgraded ENVX to neutral on valuation yesterday while increasing the price target from 9 to 12. Our plan is to hold our original position through earnings. HOLD ENVX stock (ENVX), Sell or Exercise warrants (ENVXW)

Confirmed Earnings Date: Thursday, July 31

FTAI Infrastructure (FIP) stock has been quietly rising, and last Thursday’s move up through its 200-day line was another encouraging technical signal. We will hear Q2 results after the close on Thursday, August 7. Among updates on its four main transportation and energy infrastructure businesses, we’ll be looking for insights into how the Nippon acquisition of U.S. Steel could impact FTAI’s Transtar rail business. U.S. railroads have been getting more attention lately because Norfolk Southern (NSC) is reported to be in early-stage acquisition talks with Union Pacific (UNP), the largest freight railroad in the U.S. A combination of these two companies, one (Union Pacific) a major player operating west of the Mississippi, and the other (Norfolk) a major player operating in the east, would create the first transcontinental railroad. Could this deal get through regulators? With the Trump administration, the chances might be better than in the past. Other U.S. rail operators, Berkshire’s BANSF and CSX (CSX), are reportedly evaluating their options so as not to be left out. BUY

Confirmed Earnings Date: Thursday, August 7

Hannan Metals (HANNF, HAN.CA) hasn’t released any news for several weeks. We’re patiently waiting for drill results from the first hole (HDDVA001) at Belen, which is sampling the Vista Alegre target. The drill should currently be working on the second hole (HDDVA002). Once Vista Alegre has been drilled, the team will move on to the Sortilegio target, then the Ricardo Herrera target, all of which are within the Belen prospect. The company is also working on more detailed sampling to define the high-grade structures recently found within an expanded zone at the Previsto prospect, which is about 20 km to the north of Belen. BUY

Natural Grocers (NGVC) has come up off its June lows and is hovering near the 40 price level. The only recent news has been around store promotions. We don’t have an earnings date yet, but best guess is around the end of next week or beginning of August. Revenue should grow by about 9% this year, while EPS should grow north of 30%. BUY HALF

Perpetua Resources (PPTA) stock has been hanging out near all-time highs this week. On Friday, RBC Capital picked up coverage saying that the Stibnite gold project in Idaho is on track for construction in the second half of the year and to produce the first gold in H2 2028, as federal permits have been received and financing is moving ahead. We are waiting to hear if the loan from the U.S. Export-Import (EXIM) bank of up to $2.0 billion will go through. Management expects this loan to be approved, at some level of funding, in 2026. But I expect we will get some sort of update relatively soon, even if it takes some time to finalize details. BUY HALF

Currently Open

Ticker Stock Name Date Bought Price Bought 7/24/25 Profit Rating ATEN A10 Networks 7/2/25 19.6 18.8 -4% Buy AORT Artivion 6/5/24 23.3 31 33% Buy AVPT AvePoint 9/5/24 11.6 18.7 62% Hold BYRN Byrna Technology 6/5/25 26.6 23.1 -13% Buy DCTH Delcath Systems 2/6/25 & 6/26/25 15.1 11.3 -25% Buy ENVX Enovix 10/6/22 20.4 14.68 -28% Hold FIP FTAI Infrastructure 8/1/24 10.2 6.94 -32% Buy HANNF Hannan Metals 5/1/25 1.03 0.65 -37% Buy NGVC Natural Grocers 4/3/25 40.4 40.3 0% Buy Half PPTA Perpetua Resources 12/4/24 10.7 16.9 58% Buy Half

