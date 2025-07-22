July 22, 2025

Exercise Enovix Warrants (ENVXW)

If you own shares of Enovix (ENVX) stock, you should now see the Enovix Warrants (ENVXW) in the same account where you own the stock.

I suggest exercising the warrants to convert them into shares of stock as soon as possible. Note that this is different from trading the warrants! There is no market or liquidity for trading the warrants, so don’t try to do that.

Exercising the warrants will require capital. It will cost you $8.75 to convert each warrant into one share of stock. Every trading platform and brokerage is different, so I can’t advise on the specific process for your particular platform/broker. I suspect most will need to get in touch with a trading representative to exercise the warrants.

My ENVX shares are in a J.P. Morgan Chase account. I called the number, followed the menu prompts to get in touch with the trading desk, and was told that to complete this “corporate action,” I need to wait until tomorrow (Wednesday, July 23) when J.P. Morgan will have contact set up with Enovix to complete the action. Your platform/broker may be able to do it sooner. Either way, I suggest getting it done.

Once exercised, you will have increased your ENVX position by roughly 1/7th at a cost of $8.75 per share for the new shares.

For purposes of the Cabot Small Cap Confidential portfolio, I expect to sell the tranche of ENVX stock resulting from this warrant exercise. But I won’t do that until I’ve personally completed the warrant conversion and am able to sell this tranche of shares.

The remaining “original” ENVX position will continue to be tracked in our portfolio with the previous cost basis.

What you do with your tranche of shares – hold or sell – is, of course, up to you. I can see it both ways.

On the one hand, you could take the “gift” and lock in the gain. That’s the approach I’m taking within our portfolio. We have earnings, a Fed meeting and Liberation Day 2.0 coming up soon. There could be some volatility. All good reasons to take some profits. The stock is trading at 14.9 as of midday today. If you could sell shares at this price right now, that would represent a roughly 70% gain on the warrant-converted shares. Holding period, a few days. Not bad!

On the other hand, Enovix is getting closer to production and could have some major, positive announcements coming soon. If you sell some shares tomorrow that you just purchased at 8.75, you could miss out on future gains. Shoot!

But seriously, obviously, the “right” or “wrong” move with these warrant shares totally depends on where ENVX stock goes in the future.

In our portfolio, I want to accept the gift and ride into earnings with our original position size. Keep it nice and clean.

Bottom line: Right now, exercise the warrants and get the shares into your account. Note: This is different from trying to trade the actual warrants! There is no liquidity for trading the warrants, so don’t try to do it. You need to convert the warrants (ENVXW) into shares of Enovix (ENVX) stock by contacting your broker.

