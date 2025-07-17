July 17, 2025

After hitting multi-month highs last Thursday, the S&P 600 SmallCap Index has since pulled back modestly.

Given all the talk of tariffs and Trump firing Powell, and the beginning of earnings season (so far so good), I’d say a modest pullback is a win.

The tariff stuff is hard to make a call on. One would think Trump would be looking for a way to settle trade deals and move on to other things. But after all the threats and talk of securing good deals for the U.S., he can’t just walk away. He really needs to come through with trade agreements that are legitimately better for the U.S.

On the Powell firing, I think that’s just crazy. Regardless of whether Trump and company truly think “Too Late Powell” has screwed things up at the Fed, or not, it would be a very, very bad look for the administration if Powell were to be fired. The market would not like that one bit. Trying to use Fed headquarters renovation cost overruns as “cause” seems like the mother of all witch hunts. Trump should let this go.

The CPI and PPI inflation numbers that were out this week were not alarming, but there were certainly some signs that tariffs are pushing prices for certain goods up a little and possibly keeping inflation from falling closer to the Fed’s target. Both Kugler and Waller (Fed governors) recently suggested tariffs could have more of an impact in the coming months.

The Fed’s preferred measure of inflation, the PCE Price Index (which includes imports), will be out on July 31, the day after the July Fed meeting wraps up. Who put together that schedule?!

The PCE inflation rate for May was 2.3%, still above the Fed’s 2.0% target. The Cleveland Fed predicts the June reading will have risen to 2.5%.

This is part of why there’s essentially zero chance of a July cut. The Fed wants more time – let’s say until September 17 – to see how tariff impacts shake out before considering a cut. Market odds currently say 53% probability of a cut in September.

This is all interesting macro stuff, for some of us. But in the coming weeks, I think most investors are going to be zeroed in on earnings reports. Our companies won’t start to report until the week after next, so we have a little more time before things get crazy.

Recent Changes

None

Updates

A10 Networks (ATEN) will report Q2 results on August 5. We’ll be looking for revenue to have grown by 10.2% to $66.2 million and for adjusted EPS to come in around $0.19, up a penny from a year ago. We’ll also be looking for big-picture updates on how the company’s security and infrastructure solutions are being received by large customers, like Microsoft (MSFT), that are beefing up efforts to secure generative AI workloads. Beyond high-single-digit revenue growth, A10 also offers dividends and share buybacks, a rare combination in small cap and one that illustrates its healthy cash flow. Management will speak at three upcoming investor conferences: Oppenheimer on August 12, BWS Financial on August 20 and Deutsche Bank on August 27 and 28. The stock pulled back to its 200-day line last week as tariff turmoil hit the market. BUY

Confirmed Earnings Date: Tuesday, August 5

Artivion (AORT) has had a quiet week as shares have pulled back a couple of percentage points from last week’s rally to multi-year highs just above 32. We don’t yet have a Q2 earnings date, though I expect it will be around July 31. Analysts are expecting revenue to have grown by 10.1% to $108 million and for adjusted EPS to come in at $0.13 (+79%). Artivion is a leader in its highly specialized areas of aortic-specific grafts, arches, stents and valves. The multiple pieces of the business add up to a decent revenue stream, and management says EBITDA should grow at about twice the pace of revenue (i.e., about 20% this year). The company’s AMDS hybrid prosthesis is expected to be approved in the U.S. mid-2026, and the NEXUS aortic arch stent graft system should be approved toward the end of next year. Each product opens up another $500 - $600 million market, and the company has a string of additional solutions it expects to bring to market on a roughly 18-month cadence. BUY

AvePoint (AVPT) announced that Q2 results will be out on August 7. The hurdle is $93.6 million in revenue (+23.5%) and adjusted EPS of $0.06 (up from a loss of a penny last year). The company just announced that all public warrants issued as part of the company’s 2019 IPO have been redeemed, raising $12.1 million. Other than that, no company-specific announcements. HOLD

Confirmed Earnings Date: Thursday, August 7

Byrna (BYRN) sells nonlethal, self-defense products, including CO2-powered pistols and rifles. Shares sold off hard after last week’s official Q2 report, a somewhat odd reaction given we had already received preliminary results, and that the pre-announcement ignited a rally that carried BYRN stock over 20% higher prior to the official release. Revenue grew 41% to $28.5 million, driven by the launch of the new Byrna CL, sales on Amazon (AMZN) and retail partnerships, like the new one with Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH). GAAP EPS was $0.08. The company added Tucker Carlson to its roster of celebrity influencers. After the report, B. Riley raised its price target from 39 to 46 and yesterday Craig-Hallam Capital initiated coverage with a price target of 39. BYRN closed at 22.9 yesterday. Management said revenue growth should be in the 25% to 40% range this year, a relatively wide range due to potential consumer softness but significant brick-and-mortar expansion, strong Amazon (AMZN) sales and new product launches. BUY

Earnings: Done

Delcath (DCTH) continues to lose altitude, and shares remain below their 200-day line. Stephens recently came out with a price target reiteration of 25 on the stock (which closed at 11.3 yesterday). Delcath is an oncology company specializing in treating tumors in the liver. On May 22, management issued full-year revenue guidance of $94 - $98 million (+150%), gross margins between 83% and 85%, and positive adjusted EBITDA and cash flow in each quarter. Management also said Delcath would participate in the Medicaid Drug Rebate Program to expand treatment availability and adoption of HEPZATO at hospitals in the U.S. The program is expected to take effect at the beginning of Q3 (i.e., in July). With commercial sales of HEPZATO having just started in the U.S. in 2024, Delcath is experiencing supernormal growth. BUY

Enovix (ENVX) will report Q2 results on July 31. The company put out an FAQ to help explain the warrant distribution that I discussed last week. Nothing new to report on that front. Today is the last day to acquire shares if you want to increase your position size ahead of the warrant distribution date, which is next Monday, July 21. I’m not recommending buying at this level. For the shares you already own, you’ll get one warrant for every seven shares held. Each warrant allows you to buy one share of ENVX stock at 8.75 up until October 1, 2026, unless the Early Expiration Price Condition is met (20 out of 30 consecutive days where ENVX trades above 10.5). Our game plan is simple, to start. Since ENVX stock is trading roughly 70% higher than the purchase price the warrant allows you to buy the stock at, I’d suggest exercising the warrant relatively soon. It may be worth selling those shares almost immediately – it’s basically a gift. Or, if you want to hold them with your existing shares in hopes the stock continues to go up, that works too. I think there is some risk that shares falter if the Q2 report, which will likely be more of a business update, doesn’t have something juicy in it. And there’s some risk that ENVX could face some selling pressure if a lot of investors convert their warrants and then sell those shares right away. More to come as things unfold. HOLD

Confirmed Earnings Date: Thursday, July 31

FTAI Infrastructure (FIP) will announce Q2 results after the close on Thursday, August 7. Among updates on its four main transportation and energy infrastructure businesses, we’ll be looking for insights into how the Nippon acquisition of U.S. Steel could impact FTAI’s Transtar rail business. Management had previously said an acquisition would likely be an “incrementally good thing.” The stock has been moving sideways between 6 and 6.8 for the last month. BUY

Confirmed Earnings Date: Thursday, August 7

Hannan Metals (HANNF, HAN.CA) shares have come up a little from the lows of last week but they’re still acting relatively poorly. We are waiting for drill results from the first hole (HDDVA001) at Belen, which is sampling the Vista Alegre target. That hole has been completed and the drill is working on the second hole (HDDVA002). Once Vista Alegre has been drilled, the team will move on to the Sortilegio target, then the Ricardo Herrera target, all of which are within the Belen prospect. The company is also working on more detailed sampling to define the high-grade structures recently found within an expanded zone at the Previsto prospect, which is about 20 km to the north of Belen. The stock price could change dramatically overnight on any drill results, so, while I don’t love seeing the stock’s current price, it’s not something I’m “worried” about. As I discussed last week, management has chosen to accelerate the expiry date of warrants that were issued prior to our involvement in the stock (June 2024) since the “Acceleration Trigger” has been hit (i.e., the stock traded above a certain threshold for long enough). If all the warrants are exercised, the company could raise C$2.3 million, which would likely go into drilling projects. BUY

Natural Grocers (NGVC) broke below its 200-day line in late June but has firmed up since and seen a couple of high-volume trading days. The stock is back near its 200-day line but still well, well off the highs from May. It’s quite volatile for a grocery store stock. I don’t believe the steady growth story has changed at all here, so keeping at buy half and considering adding to our position. Earnings should be out around July 31. BUY HALF

Perpetua Resources (PPTA) stock has performed well over the last two weeks, rising from 11.7 to around 15.3. The company just raised another $49 million after the underwriters of the recent private placement exercised their option to acquire additional shares. This brings the total funds raised to around $474 million. The company has submitted its up to $2 billion loan application with the U.S. EXIM bank, which it expects to close in 2026. Earnings should be out around August 18. BUY HALF

Currently Open

Ticker Stock Name Date Bought Price Bought 7/17/25 Profit Rating ATEN A10 Networks 7/2/25 19.6 18.6 -5% Buy AORT Artivion 6/5/24 23.3 31.3 34% Buy AVPT AvePoint 9/5/24 11.6 18.8 62% Hold BYRN Byrna Technology 6/5/25 26.6 21.9 -18% Buy DCTH Delcath Systems 2/6/25 & 6/26/25 15.1 11.6 -23% Buy ENVX Enovix 10/6/22 20.4 14.85 -27% Hold FIP FTAI Infrastructure 8/1/24 10.2 6.63 -35% Buy HANNF Hannan Metals 5/1/25 1.03 0.73 -29% Buy NGVC Natural Grocers 4/3/25 40.4 39.7 -2% Buy Half PPTA Perpetua Resources 12/4/24 10.7 15.5 45% Buy Half

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Copying or electronic transmission of this information without permission is a violation of copyright law. For the protection of our subscribers, copyright violations will result in immediate termination of all subscriptions without refund. Disclosures: Cabot Wealth Network exists to serve you, our readers. We derive 100% of our revenue, or close to it, from selling subscriptions to our publications. Neither Cabot Wealth Network nor our employees are compensated in any way by the companies whose stocks we recommend or providers of associated financial services. Employees of Cabot Wealth Network may own some of the stocks recommended by our advisory services. Disclaimer: Sources of information are believed to be reliable but they are not guaranteed to be complete or error-free. Recommendations, opinions or suggestions are given with the understanding that subscribers acting on information assume all risks involved. Buy/Sell Recommendations: are made in regular issues, updates, or alerts by email and on the private subscriber website. Subscribers agree to adhere to all terms and conditions which can be found on CabotWealth.com and are subject to change. Violations will result in termination of all subscriptions without refund in addition to any civil and criminal penalties available under the law.