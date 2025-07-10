July 10, 2025

Byrna (BYRN) Follow-Up

Heading into mid-day shares of BYRN are down about 20%, canceling out our paper gain that accumulated over the last five weeks. Here are a few thoughts after digesting commentary on this morning’s conference call.

The bottom line is there’s little uncertainty about consumer spending and which channels Byrna sales will perform better in. Each channel has different profit margins. The company has historically leveraged a direct-to-consumer (DTC) model but is now building up a brick-and-mortar strategy through partnerships, mainly with Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH), but also with smaller retailers. Working with these retailers means giving up some price for them (i.e. lower margins), but theoretically that is made up for in much, much higher sales volumes.

Some price (15% fee) was sacrificed so that it could sell on Amazon, and there were offsets that somewhat evened things out (lower advertising fees, no Shopify fee, no credit card fees, etc.).

I think this move to brick-and-mortar adds a touch of uncertainty that will take a few quarters to better understand since management is now projecting faster growth with retailers than in DTC. But big picture, I expect investors will be thrilled that major retailers carry Byrna and see the company’s potential. It just needs to pan out.

Talk of consumer softness is a concern that I understand. However, management has said they think 25% to 40% revenue growth this year is very reasonable given all the growth initiatives. Current consensus is calling for 35% revenue growth.

Lastly, management talked about upcoming model releases for the new Byrna CL launcher, including both higher and lower price points that will depend on features added (fiber optic sites, quality of the case, accessories like ammo and magazines in the package, etc.), and an upcoming launch of an insurance program and models that have a chip in them that can track the device and alert authorities if used in self-defense (both would generate recurring revenue like in a SaaS model).

A lot of action at the company, but if we think big picture I believe it’s the talk of consumer softness, potential channel distribution uncertainty and some stock price point triggers being hit that have caused the weakness today. Keeping at buy but will be watching closely. BUY

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Copying or electronic transmission of this information without permission is a violation of copyright law. For the protection of our subscribers, copyright violations will result in immediate termination of all subscriptions without refund. Disclosures: Cabot Wealth Network exists to serve you, our readers. We derive 100% of our revenue, or close to it, from selling subscriptions to our publications. Neither Cabot Wealth Network nor our employees are compensated in any way by the companies whose stocks we recommend or providers of associated financial services. Employees of Cabot Wealth Network may own some of the stocks recommended by our advisory services. Disclaimer: Sources of information are believed to be reliable but they are not guaranteed to be complete or error-free. Recommendations, opinions or suggestions are given with the understanding that subscribers acting on information assume all risks involved. Buy/Sell Recommendations: are made in regular issues, updates, or alerts by email and on the private subscriber website. Subscribers agree to adhere to all terms and conditions which can be found on CabotWealth.com and are subject to change. Violations will result in termination of all subscriptions without refund in addition to any civil and criminal penalties available under the law.



