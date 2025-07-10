July 10, 2025

Action in the small-cap indices continues to be very encouraging.

Since the beginning of June, both the S&P 600 SmallCap Index and Russell 2000 have outperformed the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq.

The outperformance has held up over the last two- and three-week periods.

Additionally, this week Cabot’s options trader guru, Jacob Mintz, flagged bullish options trading activity in the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM).

Could it be that investors are realizing that small caps have underperformed for far too long, that their discounted valuation is far too attractive to pass on, and that domestic-focused polices courtesy of the current administration might actually help smaller, more U.S.-centric companies?

That would all make sense to me. But whatever the reason, small caps have been on the move.

The S&P 600, which is a higher-quality index than the Russell 2000, which has more non-earners and more biotech exposure, is trading right on its 200-day moving average line and has 13.2% upside before it gets back to its all-time highs from late November.

The Russell 2000 has acted a little stronger lately, having moved above its 200-day line on July 1. That index has 9.5% upside before getting back to its previous highs.

Another interesting small-cap option is the Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK). That ETF broke above its 200-day line on June 24 and has 7.6% upside before it reaches its previous all-time high.

If you’re interested in broad exposure to small caps, and I think it’s worth having that right now, I’d suggest buying the IJR to get exposure to the S&P 600, the IWM to get exposure to the Russell 2000, and the VBK to get exposure to a little more small-cap growth. Maybe split funds equally between the three.

The trends look good.

Recent Changes

None

Updates

A10 Networks (ATEN) is our newest position and is trading right around our entry point. Management has announced that Q2 results will be released on August 5. The company provides security and infrastructure solutions for on-premises, hybrid cloud and edge-cloud environments. The recent deal with Microsoft (MSFT) to secure mission-critical generative AI workloads illustrates its potential as the next wave of AI and cloud innovation sweeps the world. A10 offers high-single-digit revenue growth, dividends and share buybacks, a rare combination in a small cap that illustrates its healthy cash flow. BUY

Artivion (AORT) spent the last two weeks trading close to 30, then yesterday shares rallied 5% to close at 32.15. At that level, the stock is mere pennies from breaking out above the January high of 32.33. Earnings are expected to be out around the end of the month. Artivion is a leader in its highly specialized areas of aortic-specific grafts, arches, stents and valves. The multiple pieces of the business add up to a decent revenue stream, and management says EBITDA should grow at about twice the pace of revenue (expected to grow by 10% this year). The company’s AMDS hybrid prosthesis is expected to be approved in the U.S. mid-2026, and the NEXUS aortic arch stent graft system should be approved toward the end of next year. Each product opens up another $500 - $600 million market, and the company has a string of additional solutions it expects to bring to market on a roughly 18-month cadence. BUY

AvePoint (AVPT) is still moving sideways as we look for shares to break out above 20 (AVPT closed at 18.8 yesterday). There have been no company-specific announcements since management announced another set of Command Centers that have been added to the AvePoint Elements Platform – the Optimization and ROI Command Center and the Resilience Command Center – as well as expanded agentic AI governance capabilities for Microsoft (MSFT) Copilot agents. Earnings should be out around August 7. HOLD

Byrna (BYRN) sells nonlethal, self-defense products, including CO2-powered pistols and rifles. Going into this morning’s earnings report, the stock trend was strong, but BYRN is trading down about 10% in the early going. The company’s official Q2 earnings results were in line with the pre-released numbers from June 5. Revenue grew 41% to $28.5 million, driven by the launch of the new Byrna CL and sales on Amazon (AMZN) and retail partnerships, like the new one with Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH). GAAP EPS was $0.08. The company added Tucker Carlson to its roster of celebrity influencers. Shares are likely down because management talked about how Q3 is typically slower for Byrna and how “consumer sentiment remains subdued.” At the time of writing, the conference call (started at 9:00 am ET) was still ongoing. I will follow up with any new insights, if we get them, but expect to keep BYRN at Buy. BUY

Delcath (DCTH) continues to be in a funk. The stock dipped below its 50-day line a couple of weeks ago and fell just below its 200-day line on Monday. Two weeks ago, we averaged down to fill the second half of our position, shortly after Stephens came out with a price target reiteration of 25 on the stock (which closed at 12.4 yesterday). I believe the firm reiterated this target after meeting with management. Delcath is an oncology company specializing in treating tumors in the liver. On May 22, management issued full-year revenue guidance of $94 - $98 million (+150%), gross margins between 83% and 85%, and positive adjusted EBITDA and cash flow in each quarter. Management also said Delcath would participate in the Medicaid Drug Rebate Program to expand treatment availability and adoption of HEPZATO at hospitals in the U.S. The program is expected to take effect at the beginning of Q3 (i.e., in July). With commercial sales of HEPZATO having just started in the U.S. in 2024, Delcath is experiencing supernormal growth. BUY

Enovix (ENVX) stock has looked fantastic lately as a result of all the announcements I discussed in the Special Bulletin I sent out earlier in the week. Yesterday, B. Riley bumped their price target on the stock up from 12 to 17 (ENVX closed at 13.7 yesterday). I’m maintaining the stock at hold but very much looking forward to getting the warrants that will come our way on July 21. Reminder, you have until July 17 to adjust your position size, if you want to. You’ll get one warrant for every seven shares of stock you own. And that warrant allows you to buy one share of ENVX stock at 8.75 up until October 1, 2026, unless the Early Expiration Price Condition is met (20 out of 30 consecutive days where ENVX trades above 10.5). As I mentioned in the Special Bulletin, there’s going to be some hand-wringing once these warrants are handed out, given that ENVX stock is currently trading well above the warrant exercise price. But we’ll cross that bridge when we get to it. HOLD

FTAI Infrastructure (FIP) will announce Q2 results after the close on Thursday, August 7. Among updates on its four main transportation and energy infrastructure businesses, we’ll be looking for insights into how the Nippon acquisition of U.S. Steel could impact FTAI’s Transtar rail business. Management had previously said an acquisition would likely be an “incrementally good thing.” The stock has been moving sideways between 6 and 6.8 for the last month. BUY

Hannan Metals (HANNF, HAN.CA) shares continue to be relatively weak as we await drill results from the first hole (HDDVA001) at Belen, which is sampling the Vista Alegre target. That hole has been completed, and the drill is working on the second hole (HDDVA002). Once Vista Alegre has been drilled, the team will move on to the Sortilegio target, then the Ricardo Herrera target, all of which are within the Belen prospect. The company is also working on more detailed sampling to define the high-grade structures recently found within an expanded zone at the Previsto prospect, which is about 20 km to the north of Belen. In short, many potential catalysts for this stock. Management has also chosen to accelerate the expiry date of warrants that were issued prior to our involvement in the stock (June 2024) since the “Acceleration Trigger” has been hit (i.e., the stock traded above a certain threshold for long enough). If all the warrants are exercised, the company could raise C$2.3 million, which would likely go into drilling projects. BUY

Natural Grocers (NGVC) came up off its recent lows a couple of weeks ago and is trading near the stock’s 200-day line and the 40 level. No news to report. I had thought we’d see some more strength after Kroger (KR) reported a very solid quarter on June 20, but grocery stocks have been somewhat weak since then. I don’t believe the steady growth story has changed at all here, so keeping at buy half and considering adding to our position. BUY HALF

Perpetua Resources (PPTA) stock is up modestly over the last week. Shares sold off about a month ago after the company announced a secondary offering priced at 13.2. That offering was closed shortly after, raising $425 million. Among the buyers was John Paulson, the billionaire investor who was in the running for Trump’s Treasury secretary before he dropped out in mid-November. On June 16, Paulson funds paid $100 million for 7.6 million more shares of Perpetua, bringing his total ownership to 32.3 million shares. That represents 31.2% of the company. The company has submitted its up to $2 billion loan application with the U.S. EXIM bank, which it expects to close in 2026. BUY HALF

Currently Open

Ticker Stock Name Date Bought Price Bought 7/10/25 Profit Rating ATEN A10 Networks 7/2/25 19.6 19.2 -2% Buy AORT Artivion 6/5/24 23.3 32.3 38% Buy AVPT AvePoint 9/5/24 11.6 18.2 57% Hold BYRN Byrna Technology 6/5/25 26.6 27 1% Buy DCTH Delcath Systems 2/6/25 & 6/26/25 15.1 12.4 -18% Buy ENVX Enovix 10/6/22 20.4 13.7 -33% Hold FIP FTAI Infrastructure 8/1/24 10.2 6.34 -38% Buy HANNF Hannan Metals 5/1/25 1.03 0.65 -37% Buy NGVC Natural Grocers 4/3/25 40.4 38.3 -5% Buy Half PPTA Perpetua Resources 12/4/24 10.7 13.5 26% Buy Half

