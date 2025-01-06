January 6, 2025

Perpetua Resources (PPTA) Gets Green Light

Shares of Perpetua Resources (PPTA) are kicking off the first full week of 2025 by rallying double digits after news dropped that the U.S. Forest Service has issued the Final Record of Decision (ROD) authorizing Perpetua’s mine plan for the Stibnite Gold Project.

It’s taken eight years of work for the company to get to where it is and, with the green light, management now moves on to finalizing remaining federal and state permits, securing project financing and moving toward a construction decision.

The company has not yet laid out an updated timeline for any of the above. I expect the investor relations team is working on this now, and I look forward to hearing about the next steps soon.

PPTA stock has bumped up against its all-time high today and remains at “Buy Half.” BUY HALF

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Copying or electronic transmission of this information without permission is a violation of copyright law. For the protection of our subscribers, copyright violations will result in immediate termination of all subscriptions without refund. Disclosures: Cabot Wealth Network exists to serve you, our readers. We derive 100% of our revenue, or close to it, from selling subscriptions to our publications. Neither Cabot Wealth Network nor our employees are compensated in any way by the companies whose stocks we recommend or providers of associated financial services. Employees of Cabot Wealth Network may own some of the stocks recommended by our advisory services. Disclaimer: Sources of information are believed to be reliable but they are not guaranteed to be complete or error-free. Recommendations, opinions or suggestions are given with the understanding that subscribers acting on information assume all risks involved. Buy/Sell Recommendations: are made in regular issues, updates, or alerts by email and on the private subscriber website. Subscribers agree to adhere to all terms and conditions which can be found on CabotWealth.com and are subject to change. Violations will result in termination of all subscriptions without refund in addition to any civil and criminal penalties available under the law.



