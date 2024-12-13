December 13, 2024

Sell Willdan Group (WLDN)

We’re going to show respect for the deteriorating breadth of the market by selling Willdan Group (WLDN) today at about our entry point (maybe 1% or 2% below it, depending). We just added the stock in October and at that point WLDN’s uptrend was intact. However, shares faltered after the company’s Q3 report and the stock hasn’t regained its mojo. I don’t think the company’s prospects are any worse under the incoming Trump administration, but that perception might be out there so what I think doesn’t really matter. The bottom line is the stock is not working right now, and I’d rather lighten up a little by selling a stock at breakeven to have more firepower heading into the beginning of 2025. SELL

