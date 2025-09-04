Cabot Small-Cap Confidential Issue: September 4, 2025

The Big Idea

Manufacturing today is a fragmented and complex industry.

Buyers face a vast landscape of small suppliers and often struggle to find what they need, secure transparent pricing and ensure reliable delivery.

On the flip side, many capable suppliers remain invisible to potential customers who don’t know they exist or that they can produce the required parts at competitive prices.

These disconnects have traditionally pushed engineers, designers, and companies toward small local machine shops or in-house production. Yet that approach brings its own challenges.

A single prototype or new product may require specialized equipment that serves only one purpose – an investment that distracts from what should be a straightforward task.

Even sourcing through established supplier relationships can lead to lengthy ordeals, involving due diligence, multiple proposals, design changes, and ongoing negotiations over pricing.

In recent years, a number of niche players have tried to ease these pain points by offering on-demand services such as 3D printing, CNC machining, pipe bending and injection molding. While this represents progress, these companies lack scale.

To truly transform the industry, what’s needed is a global platform with the breadth and efficiency to deliver better pricing, faster turnaround times, and a wider selection.

In other words, a one-stop shop for industrial manufacturing.

That is precisely what today’s recommendation offers. The company has built a marketplace that seamlessly matches supply with demand across the most critical manufacturing processes.

Despite a multi-year downturn in U.S. manufacturing, it has delivered strong growth by capturing market share as customers seek more resilient supply chains. If and when manufacturing bounces back, it should do even better.

The chaos created by the Trump administration’s tariff policies and push to ignite a U.S. manufacturing resurgence is also a potentially huge tailwind.

The Company

Xometry (XMTR) is like the Amazon of manufacturing.

Its platform addresses many of the buyer and seller pain points in the manufacturing supply chain – which have become more severe since the Trump administration upended global trade with ever-shifting and opaque tariff policies –by offering better pricing, faster speed and better selection.

The company operates Xometry Marketplace, a two-sided, AI-powered online manufacturing marketplace that efficiently matches supply with demand.

It also owns Thomasnet, an industrial sourcing platform used across North America, and two cloud-based services, Workcenter and Teamspace, which are helping to digitize the manufacturing industry.

These solutions help buyers source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies, build resilient supply chains and streamline their procurement process with real-time pricing and lead time data.

And they help manufacturers and suppliers get the critical resources they need, including advertising, digital marketing and financial services.

The company was founded in 2013 by Randy Altschuler and Laurence Zuriff. It initially focused on the U.S. market, then expanded into both Europe and Asia.

Buyers are engineers, product designers, procurement and supply chain personnel, inventors and owners of businesses of all sizes.

There are currently over 4,375 global suppliers active on the Xometry Marketplace across four continents. Around 84% of revenue comes from the U.S., while the remaining 16% comes from Europe.

We will step in with a half-sized position.

Xometry’s Platform & Products

Xometry’s two-sided industrial manufacturing platform helps buyers efficiently source parts using an AI-powered instant quoting engine that improves pricing accuracy and delivery times while allowing suppliers to reach new customers throughout the world.

It also gives large companies an enterprise-grade solution to manage their increasingly complex sourcing and supply chain networks. These customers are turning to Xometry to more efficiently manage their supply chains, which often include hundreds or even thousands of small manufacturers.

In short, Xometry is helping to move industrial manufacturing from the dark ages into the digital age.

Here are a few details on the main components of Xometry’s platform.

Marketplace Services – Xometry Marketplace & Teamspace

Xometry’s Marketplace drives the vast majority of company revenue (89% in 2024). Most of this revenue comes from sales of parts and assemblies purchased through the platform, including specialized CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, tube bending and finishing services. Purchase volumes range from small quantity prototypes to high-volume production.

The process is relatively simple. Manufacturers visit Xometry’s website, upload their 3D design specs with a CAD file and receive near-instant quotes for the necessary parts from the company’s AI-enabled Xometry Instant Quoting Engine. In many cases, company CAD systems and procurement systems are directly integrated into Xometry Marketplace.

Prices are based on volume, manufacturing process, material, location and other factors.

Teamspace is a collaborative workspace that’s embedded in Xometry Marketplace that helps enterprises collaborate and leads to faster order management. It gives engineers, project managers and procurement specialists easy access to quotes, orders, part statuses and tracking info. Teamspace just launched in Europe in June and, across the world, now has over 8,500 teams.

In Q2 2025, Marketplace revenue grew by 26%, nicely ahead of management’s guidance for 20% to 22% growth.

Supplier Services: Thomasnet & Workcenter

The rest of Xometry’s revenue (11% in 2024) comes from a variety of supplier services that help them reach more customers.

Thomasnet (acquired in 2001 for $300 million) is an online platform that connects industrial buyers and roughly half a million North American suppliers. Buyers can find and connect with qualified suppliers, request quotes and compare products. Suppliers can pay for custom marketing campaigns and search engine optimization (SEO) to boost their visibility with potential buyers and generate leads. They can also purchase financial service products to get faster payments.

Workcenter is a cloud-based system that digitally qualifies and on-boards new suppliers, helping them manage all their Xometry and non-Xometry work, including expedited payments.

Supplier Services isn’t the strongest business these days, with revenue expected to decline by 5% in 2025. But management is making long-overdue upgrades to the platform that should deliver growth in the quarters ahead.

Growth Initiatives

Trump Play: Onshoring & Supply Chain Resilience: With all the tariff and supply chain uncertainty out there, U.S. companies are increasingly looking at options to bring manufacturing and sourcing back to the U.S. While it hasn’t yet, this could provide a meaningful, multi-year tailwind for Xometry.

Grow Active Accounts & Repeat Buyer Base: More active accounts and buyer engagement translate into more buying activity. Xometry has consistently grown Active Buyers, which reached 74,777 at the end of Q2 2025 (+22% from a year ago). Repeat purchases from existing accounts show buyer loyalty and help with revenue, expense and investment forecasting. In Q2 2025, 98% of revenue came from existing accounts.

Grow Enterprise Accounts: Xometry wants to grow spend from larger Enterprise accounts, which are defined as having at least $50K in spend over a 12-month period. As of the end of June 2025, the company had 1,653 Enterprise accounts, a 15% increase compared to last June. It also had over 100 accounts spending $500K a year (+40% over last year).

Integrations: Xometry wants to be integrated into Enterprise ERP and CAD systems, which dramatically reduces friction and makes it much easier for these large accounts to place repeat orders. The Workspace solution is a big part of this, and now Xometry has a new sales strategy specifically focused on promoting technology integrations with larger customers.

New Products & Services: Every interaction on its platform provides Xometry with data that is used to continuously improve AI models and help create new products and services to support a better buyer experience. The recent addition of tube cutting and tube bending is one such example, as was the release of the internally developed Workcenter and Teamspace services. Recent growth in accounts, active buyers and Enterprise accounts is a result of these, and other, new products & services.

Grow Profit Margins: Xometry bears have pointed to limits on gross margin for a long time, but in Q2 the company delivered record gross margin of 35.4% on Marketplace revenue, much better than guidance of 33.5%. If the company can continue to grow gross margin in the 35% to 40% range, as management says is the goal, this could remove a significant overhang on the stock.

International Expansion: Roughly 16% of revenue comes from outside of the U.S. now. Xometry has begun to expand further overseas and believes international can reach 30% to 40% of total revenue.

Thomasnet Revamp: This property has had relatively old technology and stagnant growth, but with 500,000 suppliers, there’s a huge opportunity. Xometry is updating the technology for the property and sees lots of potential, especially since gross margins in this area are almost 90%.

Business Model

Xometry operates a two-sided marketplace for buyers and sellers in the industrial manufacturing industry. Revenue is largely driven by active buyers, larger accounts (+$50,000 over a 12-month period) and revenue from existing accounts. Gross margin on the Marketplace is in the mid-30% range, while gross margin on Supplier Services (a much smaller revenue driver) is a lot higher, approaching 90%.

The Bottom Line

Xometry grew revenue by 21.6% in 2023 and by 17.7% in 2024. While those were decent top-line growth rates, the company was not yet profitable. In 2023, adjusted EPS was -$0.40. With revenue scaling and a little push on gross margin, Xometry flipped to adjusted EPS profitability in the third quarter of 2025. It delivered a slight loss of -$0.04 on a full-year basis.

Through the first half of 2025, Xometry has grown revenue by 22.8% to $313.5 million and delivered adjusted EPS of $0.11 (it was profitable in both Q1 and Q2). First half of 2025 revenue in the U.S. grew 22.2% while revenue from Europe grew 25.7%.

The company beat expectations in Q2 2025 (reported on August 5), when revenue of $162.5 million (+22.6%) beat by $6.0 million and adjusted EPS of $0.09 beat by $0.05.

For the full-year 2025, analysts now expect Xometry to grow revenue by 20.5% to $657.6 million and deliver adjusted EPS of $0.34. In 2026, revenue is expected to grow by 17.8% and adjusted EPS is expected to grow 120% to $0.76. I think it’ll do better.

Risk

Macro Uncertainty: Management is keeping guidance somewhat conservative, given all the noise out there.

Manufacturing Data Weakness: While Xometry’s performance in a weak manufacturing environment (PMI has been almost exclusively in contraction mode under 50 since November 2022) could be seen as a strength for the company, there’s little doubt that a stronger manufacturing environment would likely be better for the company. The glass-half-full perspective is that PMI has considerable room for improvement.

Gross Margin Pressure: Recent gross margin improvement could prove to be fleeting, which would likely pressure the stock.

Tariff Uncertainty: The Trump administration’s fluid tariff policies have the potential to drive growth for Xometry, but they could also just lead to continued uncertainty.

Recent Put Buying in the Stock: Short-term put buying picked up yesterday, likely contributing to XMTR’s decline. This could be interpreted as a bearish signal, or simply as a short-term option strategy to snag a quick profit by betting against a stock that’s had a nice run.

Thomasnet & Supplier Services: This segment continues to be a drag on growth. Hopefully, the technology revamp will turn it into a growth area.

Competition

Proto Labs (PRLB), Materialise (MTLS), Fictiv, Fast Radius, a variety of vertically integrated service bureaus, additive OEMs, independent machine shops and 3D printing service companies.

The Stock

Trading Volume: XMTR trades an average of 800,000 shares daily and has a market cap of $2.4 billion. We should not move this stock.

Historical Price: XMTR came public in June 2021 at 44 and reached an intra-day high just shy of 88 soon afterward. The stock then retreated, enjoyed a pandemic rally, then fell apart and traded in the low teens in early 2023 as the business ran into some challenges. Shares were then hot and cold through mid-2025 with some swift rallies that pushed XMTR into the 38 – 45 range, and some equally swift retreats that pulled it back into the low teens. Shares seem to have been more consistently strong since May. The stock was trading in the high 20s just prior to the Q1 report on May 6, then jumped 11% and ran up to overhead resistance around 38 in early June. XMTR then consolidated between 30 and 38 before blasting 43% higher after the Q2 report on August 5. Shares worked their way higher for several weeks and closed just above 50 on Tuesday, then pulled back by -8.4% yesterday. I see this retreat as a buying opportunity.

Valuation: XMTR trades with an EV/Forward Revenue multiple of 3.8. This is toward the high end of this valuation range over the last two years.

Short-Term Buy Range: The stock’s recent trading range suggests we’ll be buying in the 45 to 50 range in the next few weeks. If XMTR breaks below its 25-day line (at 44.8), we may be able to fill the second half of our position in the low 40s. BUY HALF

The Next Event: Management just spoke at the Citi 2025 Global TMT Conference yesterday afternoon and will be speaking at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Tech Conference on September 10.

Current Recommendations

