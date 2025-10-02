Cabot Small-Cap Confidential Issue: October 2, 2025

The Big Idea

The global sports betting industry is enjoying rapid growth. That’s especially true here in the U.S., which is a less mature betting market than Europe.

Industry analysts see Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR), an industry measure that subtracts player winnings from total bets placed, growing from about $100 billion in 2024 to over $148 billion by 2029.

That’s almost 50% growth in just five years.

Interestingly, while there are a lot of companies that fans can place bets through – whether it be FanDuel (FLUT), DraftKings (DKNG) or a plethora of other options – there aren’t that many that provide the data and live streaming of events that power those sportsbooks.

This is because the companies that supply the data and streaming events need approval from the big sports leagues. I’m talking about the NFL, NBA, MLB, PGA, Europe’s biggest soccer leagues, etc.

That’s not the case with the lower-tier sports, like many NCAA tournaments, volleyball, etc. That’s a bit of a different story. But to provide access to the really big, global sports, you need a sanctioned partnership with the league.

This has created somewhat of a duopoly for sports rights, with Genius Sports (GENI) and Sportradar (SRAD) being the two major, publicly traded players that supply data for sports betting.

Genius has exclusive rights to official NFL data and the English Premier League (EPL), along with a few others, while Sportradar has exclusive rights to the NBA and MLB, and a few others.

Neither company has exclusive rights to lower-tier events.

For legalized betting, and especially for legalized live-event betting, the DraftKings, FanDuels, Fanatics, and Barstool Sports of the world need to work with Genius and/or Sportradar.

That’s the big-picture overview of the sports betting market. But the data that Genius and Sportradar collect also serves many other purposes.

It can be used to digitize games, which gives broadcasters the ability to “spin” a play around in 3D to explain what happened, add logos to jerseys and playing surfaces and much more.

Data and statistics can also be packaged and used by coaches – sometimes in real-time – to help explain what their players need to do better or are doing well.

It can be used to automate officiating calls, like offsides.

And it can be used to show potential advertisers how many fans they can reach with a targeted advertising campaign.

These are just a few of the growth opportunities beyond sports betting, which is already a large and rapidly growing market, that have led me to add the smaller (but maybe not for long?!) of these two companies to our portfolio today.

The Company

Genius Sports (GENI) is a U.K.-based sports data and technology company with a market cap of about $3.0 billion.

It operates in a duopoly industry with Sportradar, a larger company with a market cap of more than $8 billion (I cover SRAD in my Cabot Early Opportunities advisory service).

The best-known professional leagues that Genius Sports works with are the NFL and English Premier League (EPL) soccer. But it also works with many other globally recognized leagues, as well as regional and lower-tier leagues across sports such as basketball, soccer, ice hockey, volleyball and more.

The company specializes in capturing data and video from sporting events, processing the data and digitizing the media, then packaging it up and distributing it to various partners who use it to support their businesses.

The best-known example is to power the well-known sports-betting platforms.

Relationships with these “sportsbooks,” as they’re called in the industry, number over 650 and include FanDuel (owned by Flutter Entertainment), DraftKings, BetMGM, niche players, like Fanatics, Bet365 and Barstool, and more.

If there is a sportsbook operating legally, in the regulated market, Genius likely supplies data to them.

Selling this data to sportsbooks is a material part of Genius’s business, driving about 70% of revenue.

But the company’s partners are more diverse than just the betting platforms. They include over 400 sports league partners (NFL, EPL, NBA, NCAA, FIVA, PGA and more) and over 170 media and advertising customers, including sports teams (LA Rams, LA Dodgers, Huston Astros, Dan Diego Padres), global brands (Diageo, Dr. Pepper, Heineken, Buffalo Wild Wings, etc.) and media publishers (ESPN, CBS, NBC, Premier League Productions, NBA League Pass, NFL+ and more).

Just over 20% of revenue comes from the Media Technology segment, which is all about putting sports fans in front of content and advertising that is relevant to them, especially during times of high emotion, like when points are scored.

The remaining 10% of revenue comes from the Sports Technology segment and Dragon, a computer vision, machine learning and AI business that Genius purchased a few years ago.

One example of this technology is SAOT, an offside tracking solution used for U.K. football that automatically identifies when players are offside.

Genius Sports: Platform & Products

Genius operates a data and software platform that allows leagues, teams, sportsbooks and media partners to capture, analyze, and commercialize live sports content.

Its integrated platform – spanning data capture, performance analytics, media enhancement, fan engagement, streaming, and integrity monitoring – positions the company as a critical enabler at the intersection of sports, betting, and media.

As the company’s website states, Genius Sports is the technology platform that sits between what happens on the field and how the world engages with it.

Here are a few details on the company’s three reportable segments.

Sports Technology Segment

The Sports Technology segment drives only about 10% of revenue, but it includes powerful content and data-capture solutions that leagues and teams use to collect, analyze, and monetize sports data and video.

It also offers fan engagement tools that automatically generate websites, social media content, and real-time statistical updates.

This same data is what’s used to power the company’s Betting Technology segment.

Genius’s data collection solutions range from trained statisticians manually collecting real-time data to a fully automated optical tracking system, called Dragon.

Dragon captures billions of high-fidelity data points in real-time. It works with the company’s Genius IQ platform to generate “mesh data” and turn it into advanced applications, including ultra-detailed player and ball tracking, creation of rich 3D environments, advanced performance analysis (for sports teams) and automated officiating technologies (for leagues).

The company’s performance analysis tools have been adopted by every NBA team and most English Premier League (EPL) clubs. Armed with this data, which includes multi-angle, high-def video, teams can analyze statistics and develop new coaching tools.

In 2024, the company’s GeniusIQ-powered Semi-Automated Offside Technology (SAOT) was selected by the EPL to enhance officiating accuracy and efficiency.

Recent collaborations include the “Madden NFL Cast” with NBC Sports and the NFL, and an NBA 2K25 DataCast on TNT Sports and Max, which integrated video game visuals into live coverage.

Betting Technology Segment

Genius’s Betting Technology Segment generates 70% of revenue. It provides the technology, data, and managed services that support global sportsbook operations.

At the core of its platform is official live sports data, which is captured directly from stadiums worldwide via live-linked iPhones. These high-speed feeds capture more than 300,000 events every year

With proprietary algorithms and a 250-person trading team, Genius can support everything sportsbook customers need, from event creation and odds setting to real-time management and settlement.

One example of an innovative product is BetVision, which was developed in partnership with the NFL. BetVision merges live streaming with integrated betting, real-time statistics, and personalized viewing modes.

Genius is also able to livestream content through partnerships with Tier 2 – Tier 4 sports leagues. Captured with Genius’s Dragon technology, these streams enhance engagement and drive betting action during off-peak periods at a fraction of Tier 1 content costs.

Media Technology Segment

The Media Technology segment generates 20% of revenue. It gives sportsbooks, sports leagues, gaming operators and non-gaming brands access to sports audience data and tools that can be used by their marketing teams to reach, engage with and monetize sports audiences.

The core solution in this segment is FanHub, an advertising platform designed specifically for sports marketing. FanHub delivers data-driven digital campaigns across social and programmatic channels, giving marketers access to exclusive sports audiences and premium digital inventory.

Beyond advertising, Genius offers a suite of fan engagement solutions. Free-to-play games, quizzes, and polls help brands and publishers attract and retain fans, while also capturing valuable audience data.

Growth Initiatives

Dragon: Dragon is a game-changer. It allows Genius to take video from just about every angle of a game, convert it to digital data, then play with what looks like video but can be altered in all kinds of innovative ways, like changing the color of a shirt or adding advertising logos. Leagues and broadcasters are excited about it, and Genius is continuing to roll it out as quickly as it can. It has all 450 soccer stadiums in Europe and a few NFL stadiums in the U.S. As Dragon comes to more stadiums, Genius should be able to create more monetization opportunities and potentially win more rights deals.

Margin Improvement: Automated video capture, thanks to Dragon, allows Genius to rely on fewer statisticians (it has a network of 7,000 to 8,000) to capture stats and data. Management says this has a significant positive impact on profit margins since the technology costs significantly less than manpower. EBITDA margin of 29% in Q2 FY25 was a record high and close to management’s long-term target of 30%.

BetVision: BetVision, which was initially developed with the NFL and merges live streaming and live betting into an immersive, integrated experience for viewers, was launched in September 2023 on the Caesars, Fanatics, BetRivers, DraftKings and FanDuel apps. Management recently said that almost all deals with sportsbooks now include BetVision, including recent deals with Hard Rock Bet and BET99. The platform is now available beyond the NFL, including with the NBA, NCAA postseason tournaments, and over 120 soccer competitions.

In-Play Betting Adoption: In the U.K. and Europe, 60% to 80% of all bets are made in-play. But in the U.S., which is a newer betting market, it’s only about 30% to 35%. As Genius continues to roll out Dragon to more stadiums and BetVision with more sportsbooks, in-play betting grows. It generates more revenue from bets placed within the game, and also from contracts with sportsbooks, since this data is more valuable.

Win/Extend More Deals with Leagues: Recent wins include exclusive rights to European soccer leagues (won from IMG Arena), Serie A (top professional soccer league in Italy and largest European market), and distribution of GeniusIQ to the Belgian Pro League. Exclusive betting rights to the NFL extended through the 2030 Super Bowl, with exclusive rights to sell select in-game advertising inventory on BetVision, accessible only through FANHub.

Land Media Deals with Brands: Big brands want to target sports fans, and Genius Sports is one of the few players that offers extremely targeted advertising campaigns. This is why companies like PMG, Apple (AAPL), Nike (NKE), Peloton (PTON), Best Western, TurboTax and more are signing media deals with Genius. Guidance implies second-half revenue growth from the Media segment will be about +60%, illustrating the potential.

Business Model

Genius Sports’ technology platform powers a global ecosystem that connects sports, betting and media organizations. Revenue from the Betting Technology Segment is derived from long-term contracts with sportsbooks under revenue share agreements in which Genius earns a percentage of customer gross gaming revenue (GGR), or usage-based license fees. Revenue from the Media Technology segment comes from performance marketing fees. Revenue from the Sports Technology segment mainly comes from technology and software services. However, a considerable amount of potential revenue is offset by noncash consideration in the form of official sports data and streaming rights (like access to NFL and EPL games).

The Bottom Line

Genius Sports grew 2024 revenue by 23.7% to $511 million and delivered adjusted EBITDA of $85.7 million (+61%).

In the typically quiet second quarter, reported on August 6, revenue grew 24.4% to $118.7 million (a modest beat) while adjusted EBITDA came in at $34.2 million (+64%). EBITDA margin hit 29%, a record high.

Growth by segment was +30% for Betting, +4% for Media and +22% for Sports.

On the Q2 conference call, management raised full-year revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance to reflect 26% revenue growth ($645 million) and 57% adjusted EBTIDA growth ($135 million). It expects Media to grow by about 20% this year and Betting to grow by about 30%. The bulk of the company’s cash flow should come in the next two quarters.

Risk

Regulated industry with extensive and evolving laws and regulations subject to political and societal pressures.

Deals with sports leagues aren’t forever. However, Genius has recently locked up major deals (NFL and EPL) for multi-year periods.

There is risk that Genius will make bad, long-term deals with sports leagues.

Emerging competitors and/or new entrants into the sportsbook marketplace that could disrupt aspects of the current landscape

Competition

Sportradar (SRAD), IMG Arena, Stats Perform and Hawkeye (for optical tracking systems).

The Stock

Trading Volume: GENI trades an average of 5.2 million shares daily and has a market cap of almost $3.0 billion. We should not move this stock.

Historical Price: GENI came public at 10 in August 2020 and did very well, initially. Shares peaked in the mid-20s a few times in 2021 but then fell off a cliff in November and December, then continued to slide through the first seven months of 2022, ultimately hitting lows near 2.20. A big rally in August 2022 got GENI going in the right direction again, and the trend through September 2023, when the stock peaked near 8.5, was up, though volatile. Then shares traded mostly sideways between 5 and 8 through November of last year. GENI appears to have become more stable (a relative term) after the November 12, 2024, Q3 earnings report, which sent the stock up 17% and back to its IPO price near 10. The trading range was tighter than it had been, mostly in the 8.5 to 11.5 range, which showed that buyers stepped in on any signs of weakness. After the Q2 report in August, GENI rallied above 12 (it hit a recent high of 13.7) and has held above that level since.

Valuation: GENI trades with an EV/Forward Revenue multiple of 4.3. This is toward the high end of this valuation range over the last two years, which is not surprising given improving fundamentals for the company.

Short-Term Buy Range: I’m looking for the stock to hold above 12, so in the short-term, look to build the first half of your position anywhere between 12 and 13. In the event of broad market volatility (government shutdown, etc.) or an unexpected negative industry/company-specific catalyst, we could see GENI trade down as far as the 200-day line at 10.33. I will provide updated buying guidance on the second half of our position if we get anywhere close to that. BUY HALF

The Next Event: Q3 FY25 Earnings around November 18. Investor Day on December 3.

