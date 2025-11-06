Cabot Small-Cap Confidential Issue: November 6, 2025

The Big Idea

Diabetes remains one of the most burdensome chronic diseases in the world.

For the 1.8 million Americans living with type 1 diabetes (T1D), daily life revolves around a relentless cycle of insulin dosing, carbohydrate counting, and constant vigilance.

Despite decades of innovation in insulin delivery and glucose monitoring, most people with diabetes still struggle to maintain safe and consistent blood sugar levels. The consequences of poor control are serious: increased risk of cardiovascular disease, nerve damage, and life-threatening metabolic complications.

While technology has advanced, adoption has lagged. Today, only about one-third of people with T1D use insulin pumps or hybrid closed-loop systems. The rest rely on multiple daily injections (MDI) – a simpler but often less effective method.

Why?

Because most current devices require a high level of user engagement. Patients must program settings, calculate doses and input carbohydrate data multiple times a day.

Sure, these systems work well … but only if users follow the manual. For many, especially children, older adults, and those without access to specialized care, they are simply too much of a pain in the neck to deal with. It’s easier just to do daily injections.

Thankfully, a new insulin delivery technology has recently hit the market.

By leveraging adaptive algorithms and eliminating the need for carb counting or manual adjustments, this new device offers a radically simplified approach to diabetes management.

It’s the first system of its kind cleared by the FDA for autonomous insulin delivery in patients as young as six years old.

Believe it or not, this revolutionary device (and the other devices the manufacturer has in the pipeline) is not made by Medtronic (MDT), Tandem Diabetes (TNDM) or Insulet (PODD), which collectively hold about 96% market share in the T1D medical device market.

It’s made by a company that you’ve likely never heard of, started by a doctor at Boston University who wanted to help his kid, and everybody else who suffered the same problems managing their diabetes.

Here’s the story.

The Company

Beta Bionics (BBNX) is a medical device company transforming diabetes care with innovative, automated insulin delivery solutions.

The company was founded in 2015 by Dr. Ed Damiano, a biomedical engineer who became frustrated managing his son’s type 1 diabetes and figured he could develop a radically simplified insulin delivery solution.

Beta Bionics’ mission is to reduce the cognitive and emotional burden of diabetes management through adaptive, user-friendly technology.

The company’s first commercial product, the iLet Bionic Pancreas, received FDA approval in May 2023 for patients as young as six years old. It is already a big success.

The iLet is a wearable insulin pump that uses adaptive closed-loop algorithms to automatically determine every insulin dose. Users do not need to count carbs or manually adjust settings.

The iLet had an installed base of 29,419 users as of the end of September, up 162% from a year ago. About 5,334 of these users joined in Q3, a 68% increase from Q3 of last year.

Management thinks about 70% of these people were previously getting their daily insulin via multiple daily injections (MDI). In other words, there is a huge swath of patients coming to iLet that the Big Three players in diabetes care failed to serve well.

The other 30% or so of new customers are likely coming from those Big Three companies.

Beyond iLet, Beta Bionics also has a number of other devices in development, including the Mint patch pump, the BiHormonal iLet (dual-hormone version) and the iLet for type 2 diabetes.

While end users are, obviously, People with Diabetes (PWD), Beta’s customers are the distributors and pharmacies that sell the company’s devices and consumables to PWDs.

Currently, the company’s main sales strategy is to have internal sales groups focus on high-volume endocrinology practices in the U.S. Over time, Beta plans to focus sales efforts more on primary care physicians who treat patients with T1D.

Over the last nine months (through September 2025), roughly 56% of revenue came from sales of the iLet. Most of that, about 98%, was sold through the durable medical equipment (DME) channel.

The remaining 44% of sales came from single-use products, originating from both the DME channel (55%) and the pharmacy channel (45%).

Management is trying to grow sales through the pharmacy channel because it’s a heck of a lot easier for patients to just go to their local pharmacy than wait for shipment from a specialty distributor. And, while upfront revenue from the pharmacy channel is lower, it’s higher over the estimated four-year life of an iLet device (more on this in a minute).

The company has a partnership with Abbot (ABT) that currently integrates Abbott’s continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) tech (FreeStyle Libre 3 Plus sensor) into the iLet Bionic Pancreas. Once Abbott’s dual glucose-ketone sensor becomes commercially available (it has FDA Breakthrough Device designation), that sensor will be integrated.

Beta Bionics also has a collaboration with Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS) that is helping to advance the development of the BiHormonal iLet system. This system delivers both insulin (lowers blood glucose levels) and glucagon (raises blood sugar). Xeris is developing a liquid-stable glucagon formulation that’s compatible with pump delivery. The benefit of this bihormonal system is that it responds to highs and lows automatically, lowering hypoglycemic risk and further simplifying things for the patient.

The iLet System

The iLet Bionic Pancreas is a fully autonomous insulin delivery system designed to simplify diabetes management while also improving glycemic control.

Here are a few details on the main components of the system.

iLet Bionic Pancreas

The iLet Bionic Pancreas is a fully autonomous insulin delivery system designed to simplify and personalize diabetes management. Unlike traditional pumps and hybrid closed-loop systems that require users to count carbs, calculate correction doses and adjust settings throughout the day, the iLet handles all insulin dosing decisions on its own. It continuously learns and adapts to a user’s glucose patterns, delivering insulin minute by minute, 24 hours a day, based on individual needs.

It is easy to get started with iLet. Users simply enter their body weight; no carb ratios, basal rates, or manual programming needed. Once activated, the system uses continuous glucose data to guide insulin delivery. No extra calculations from needed.

This simplified approach benefits patients, caregivers and clinicians and makes advanced diabetes care more accessible to more patients. The iLet is the first insulin pump in the U.S. to integrate with Abbott’s FreeStyle Libre 3 Plus sensor. It also integrates with Dexcom’s G6 and G7 continuous glucose monitors (CGMs).

iLet Single-Use Products

Beta Bionics’ single-use products include insulin cartridges and infusion sets that work with the iLet device. Users fill the cartridge with insulin, insert it into the pump, and connect it to their body using the infusion set. These components are typically replaced every two to three days.

Mobile App

Beta Bionics’ mobile app connects seamlessly with the iLet device to give users discreet, real-time access to glucose data, trends, and graphs. It supports cloud-based data storage and includes a share/follow feature that allows users to share updates with a trusted “Bionic Circle” of family and friends, enhancing safety and support.

Growth Initiatives

Develop “Mint” Patch Pump: With market release expected by the end of 2027, the Mint patch pump is a game-changer for the wearable insulin delivery market. The two-part device consists of a reusable controller that lasts for two years, never requires charging and is waterproof. The disposable cartridge component (clicks on and off) lasts for three days, has a 200U insulin reservoir delivered through a 4.5mm steel cannula, and disposable batteries. Mint should make it easier for people to deliver insulin, has a simple process to replace the cartridge and is compatible with Dexcom G7 and Abbott Libre 3 Plus.

Develop and Release Bihormonal Pump: Beta’s bihormonal pump is the first pump of its kind, using algorithms to self-deliver 100% of all insulin and glucagon doses. The pump-compatible, shelf-stable glucagon formula is available through a collaboration and license agreement with Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS). The company hasn’t put a firm date on the calendar for when it hopes to gain FDA approval. It expects to begin a feasibility trial in Q4 to test on humans for the first time and then evaluate how to handle larger-scale studies.

Grow Consumable Sales in the Pharmacy Channel: Since it’s way easier for patients to go to CVS or Walgreens or whatever pharmacy they use to get a pump and/or consumables than wait for shipments from a specialty distributor, the company is actively trying to grow sales through pharmacies. It has formulary agreements with all major U.S. pharmacy managers, and in Q3 it grew sales of single-use products by 500% in this channel.

Expand into Type 2 Diabetes: There are roughly 1.9 million people in the U.S. who require intensive insulin (IIT), yet fewer than 200,000 of them use an insulin pump. Around 90% of these patients are treated by primary care physicians. Management is initiating a clinical trial to assess iLet’s performance in this population, which they believe will benefit from iLet’s combination of simplicity and efficacy.

Expand into Primary Care: Roughly 50% of the U.S. population with type 1 diabetes are treated by primary care physicians. These physicians may well see the benefits of the platform for their patients, which could potentially change the market and wind up with more physicians prescribing.

Business Model

Beta Bionics has a razor and razor blade model. Its medical devices (iLet now, Mint and other devices in the future) are the “razor” and the consumable monthly supplies are the “razor blades.”

The company has a multi-channel insurance coverage and reimbursement strategy – it works with both durable medical equipment (DME) and pharmacy partners. Management believes this maximizes access to the T1D population and gives PWD flexibility to choose their device and consumables in the most cost-efficient way.

The two channels have different pricing dynamics.

The DME channel requires patients and insurance plans to make a large, upfront payment for the iLet – typically in the thousands of dollars – and buy single-use products in 30-day-supply increments at relatively low cost. Beta gets a high upfront payment with positive gross margin and then smaller payments for consumables over time.

The pharmacy channel requires users and insurance plans to make a small upfront payment for iLet and then make larger payments for consumables. Beta gets a small upfront payment for iLet with negative gross margin and then begins generating cumulative positive gross margin after the third month that higher-priced consumables are purchased.

In short, the DME channel means more money upfront but less over time, whereas the pharmacy channel – management’s preferred channel – means less money upfront but more over time.

The Bottom Line

Beta Bionics is in the early stages of generating revenue, so growth is extremely rapid. In 2024, which included just two quarters of revenue (Q3 and Q4), sales reached $65.1 million.

The company reported Q3 FY2025 results on October 29. They smashed expectations.

Revenue grew 63% to $27.3 million, beating expectations by $3.3 million (13.7%). Adjusted EPS loss of -$0.33 beat expectations of -$0.42 by $0.09. Management also raised full-year guidance by $3.5 million above the high end of the previous range of $88 - $93 million, to $96.5 million. New patient starts in Q3 totaled 5,334 (+68%).

Current analyst estimates suggest the company will do a little better and deliver just over $97 million in sales, which would represent almost 50% growth this year. Expected adjusted EPS for 2025 is currently -$1.99.

Looking out into 2026, early estimates call for revenue of $132.2 million (+36.1%). Adjusted EPS is expected to be about -$1.81, a modest improvement of about 9% as compared to this year.

As of the end of September 2025, Beta Bionics had $274 million in cash and short-term investments. It’s likely the company will need to raise capital through equity offerings or convertible note offerings in the future.

Risk

Beta Bionics is currently a one-trick pony (iLet). If anything happens to significantly stunt growth of this new device, the stock will suffer.

Changes to reimbursement: Insurance is a finicky market and reimbursement rates are always changing.

Competition: This is a competitive market, and other companies could develop solutions that are more convenient, less expensive, have better marketing, etc.

There is risk that the company will fail to gain FDA approval for new devices it is developing.

Beta Bionics received a Form 483 from the FDA asking it to revamp how it reports customer complaints. This is not uncommon in the diabetes space and shouldn’t be ignored, but it’s also not a huge deal. It means that the company needs to go back and reclassify some prior complaints that didn’t qualify for inclusion in the MAUDE database and add them. This has led to some noise in the marketplace about the company’s product that makes things sound much worse than reality.

Dilute equity offerings: It’s likely Beta Bionics will need to raise capital through equity offerings or convertible note offerings in the future.

Competition

Medtronic (MDT), Tandem Diabetes (TNDM) and Insulet (PODD).

The Stock

Trading Volume: BBNX trades an average of 804,000 shares daily and has a market cap of $1.2 billion. We should not move this stock.

Historical Price: BBNX came public at 17 on January 30 and immediately succumbed to the weak market conditions. By the time Liberation Day arrived in April, the stock was trading near 10. The Q1 earnings report on May 6 catalyzed a fierce rally, and shares doubled, to 20, by early June. A subsequent drawdown pulled BBNX back into the low 12s by July, but another strong earnings report on July 29 sent BBNX back up to 17.5. A little weakness followed, and then the stock rallied to new highs, ultimately reaching 26.7 by September 15. Shares dipped back to around 20 soon after and consolidated in the low 20s until the Q3 report on October 28 sent BBNX to yet another new all-time high above 27. Over the last seven sessions, the stock has been digesting recent gains, trading mostly in the 26 to 28.5 range.

Valuation: BBNX trades with a forward EV/revenue ratio of 9.7. This is toward the high end of this valuation range over the last six months, which is not surprising given improving fundamentals for the company.

Short Term Buy Range: Look to buy near or below 25 in the very short term as BBNX “should” pull back from recent highs. Be sure to average in. BUY HALF

The Next Event: Wolfe Research Healthcare Conference on November 18, Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference on December 2.

Ticker Stock Name Date Bought Price Bought 11/6/25 Profit Rating AGX Argan 8/7/25 234 315.1 35% Buy AORT Artivion 6/5/24 23.3 46 97% Sold Half, Hold Half ATEN A10 Networks 7/2/25 19.6 18 -8% SOLD AVPT AvePoint 9/5/24 11.6 13.8 19% Buy ENVX Enovix 10/6/22 20.4 8.8 -57% Hold FIP FTAI Infrastructure 8/1/24 10.2 5.19 -49% Buy GENI Genius Sports 10/2/25 11.9 10.74 -10% Buy Half HANNF Hannan Metals 5/1/25 1.03 0.59 -43% Buy NGVC Natural Grocers 4/3/25 40.4 31.8 -21% Buy Half PPTA Perpetua Resources 12/4/24 10.7 21.4 100% Buy Half XMTR Xometry 9/4/25 47.6 61.7 30% Buy Half

Disclosure: Tyler Laundon owns shares in one or more of the stocks mentioned. He will only buy shares after he has shared his recommendation with Cabot Small-Cap Confidential members and will follow his rating guidelines.

