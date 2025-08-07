Cabot Small-Cap Confidential Issue: August 7, 2025

The Big Idea

Electricity demand in the U.S. has reached its highest level in two decades, driven by the expansion of data centers supporting artificial intelligence (AI), rising adoption of electric vehicles and the reshoring of manufacturing activities.

Data center demand alone is expected to make up half of the IEA’s projected U.S. electricity demand growth through 2030.

This megatrend is shaking up the energy industry in a big way and catalyzing a gold rush-type boom for companies that make components for natural gas power plants as well as those involved in the design, engineering and building of these complex facilities.

The reason is simple. The sharp rise in demand is straining the country’s aging fleet of traditional power facilities, many of which are at or nearing the end of their operational lives.

The risk of electricity shortages throughout the country is growing as the pace of retiring traditional power plants outpaces their replacements.

While renewable energy sources like utility-scale solar and wind are expanding – thanks in large part to falling capital costs and better energy storage systems that enhance grid reliability – the long-term outlook for renewables has recently become cloudy due to shifts in energy policy and regulatory frameworks.

The other challenge for renewables is that they just can’t provide the constant, around-the-clock power generation of the old-school thermal plants.

Over the next decade, the bulk of U.S. energy capacity additions will come from natural gas-fired power plants. These plants are cost-effective, reliable, and provide continuous power.

Today’s new addition is a small engineering and construction company that specializes in building these state-of-the-art natural gas-fired power plants. It also has a foothold in the utility-scale solar project market.

The Company

Despite a market cap of just over $3.0 billion Argan (AGX) is one of the most formidable engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) companies in the world, specializing in natural gas and alternative fuel power plant projects.

Its core business is designing, building and commissioning large-scale, state-of-the-art natural gas-fired power plants in the U.S., where electricity demand has hit a two-decade high and shows no signs of slowing down.

A smaller portion of Argan’s revenue comes from utility-scale solar projects and battery energy storage facilities.

The current demand surge marks a dramatic shift for an industry that, in its last downturn (mid-to-late 2010s), was contemplating a future in which distributed rooftop solar was a major player in the country’s energy supply.

That downturn, as well as the deeper one in the early 2000s, pushed more than a few competitors out of the market.

How quickly things change. Today, there is no credible path to meeting U.S. electricity demand without building natural gas-fired plants.

We can thank (blame?) AI data centers, onshoring of more complex manufacturing and growing adoption of electric vehicles for the bulk of the power demand boom.

Additional drivers include residential and commercial electrification – from heat pumps to battery-powered tools and machinery – and the long lead time for constructing large-scale power plants.

Add it all up, and it’s not hard to see why Argan’s services are in such high demand.

Management has said that gas turbine manufacturers are starting to sell out and take turbine orders for deliveries into the 2030s.

While Argan was formed in 1961, the modern-day Argan is largely the result of the Gemma acquisition in 2006 (more on that in a minute). It now employs around 1,500 people.

The company has some of the strongest margins and fastest growth in the industry and sports a strong balance sheet with no debt. This is a major plus – and competitive advantage – for big customers who need a construction firm on sound financial footing that can acquire surety bonds/guarantees from insurance providers.

Argan’s Three Business Segments

Argan has three service segments: Power Industry (83% of revenue), Industrial Construction (15% of revenue) and Telecom Infrastructure (2% of revenue).

Power Industry Segment

This segment includes the U.S.-focused Gemma and Ireland/U.K.-focused Atlantic Projects Company (APC) businesses. Gemma is arguably one of the top players globally in this space. The power segment provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development and technical consulting services to independent power producers, public utilities and power plant equipment suppliers. Projects span baseload, combined-cycle facilities, simple-cycle peaking plants, LNG installations, boiler plants and a variety of solar & storage projects.

Industrial Construction

This segment consists of The Roberts Company (TRC), acquired in 2015 for $500K. It focuses on fabrication, construction and plant services – mainly steel pipe and vessel fabrication – for industrial clients in the southeastern U.S. TRC will work directly for end customers as well as other contractors, including Jacobs Solutions (J). The segment is expected to benefit from increased domestic manufacturing activity.

Telecommunication Infrastructure

This segment includes the Southern Maryland Cable (SMC) Infrastructure Solutions business. It provides outside construction services (aerial cabling, installing buried cables and electrical lines, trenchless directional boring, etc.) for utility and telecom customers as well as inside-the-premises wiring services (structured cabling and connectivity for high-speed data, voice, video and security networks) for federal government locations and military installations where security clearance is extremely high. While a small proportion of total company revenue, margins tend to be higher than at Argan’s other segments.

Argan’s Projects

Below is an image summarizing some of the company’s backlog, along with a few details on four of the projects:

Platin Power Station (Ireland): This 170 MW project for SSE Plc (second contract with this group this year) will have Siemens SGT-800 turbines and should be completed by the end of 2028.

Sandow Lakes Power Station (Texas): Contracted in April 2025, this 1.2 GW combined-cycle natural gas-fired power plant will power 800,000 homes. This project just started and should wrap up in 2028.

Tarbert Next Generation Power Station (Ireland): Contacted in January, this 300 MW biofuel power plant will run on hydrotreated vegetable oil, with the potential to convert to hydrogen. Target completion date in 2027.

Water Treatment Plant: In April 2025, Argan added a water treatment plant project to its Industrial Construction Services segment.

Growth Initiatives

Natural Gas Project Growth: With 67% of current backlog tied to natural gas and 28% to renewables, management expects gas-fired projects to remain the primary growth driver.

Build Labor Force: With backlog soon expected to exceed $2 billion, Argan is scaling its labor force to meet rising demand.

Industrial Business Segment Improvement: Management sees this segment as bottoming out. Revenue declined in Q1 FY26 but is expected to rebound as U.S. manufacturing grows.

Dividend: Argan pays a quarterly dividend of $0.375 per quarter ($1.50 annually), up 50% over the last two years.

Stock Buybacks: $150 million authorized, $109.4 million repurchased from Nov. 2021 to Apr. 2025, including 55,117 shares in Q1 FY26.

Acquisitions: While the current focus is organic growth and workforce development, M&A remains part of the long-term strategy (Argan acquired SMC in 2003, Gemma in 2006, APC and Roberts in 2015). On the Q1 FY26 call, management stated it will “… continue to evaluate and consider M&A opportunities that could be additive or complementary to our current capabilities or enhance our geographic footprint.”

Business Model

Argan focuses on complex power projects, generating 90% of revenue from the U.S. with the remainder from Ireland (9%) and the U.K. (1%). Customers are independent power producers, public utilities and other commercial firms. Argan also subcontracts portions of projects from larger contractors, like Jacobs Solutions.

Most contracts are fixed-price, with some time-and-materials engagements. Most of the company’s projects tend to fall in the 400 MW to 1 GW range.

The Bottom Line

Argan has posted impressive growth over the last two fiscal years (FY), which end on January 31.

In FY24, revenue grew by 26% while adjusted EPS grew by 18%. In FY25, revenue grew by 53%, to $874 million, while adjusted EPS grew by 141%, to $6.15.

In Q1 FY26 (ended April 30), reported on June 5, Argan met expectations on revenue, which grew 22.8% to $193.7 million. It crushed expectations on adjusted EPS, which grew 176% to $1.60.

By segment, Power Industry grew 45% (to $160.4 million), Industrial Construction shrank 33% (to $29.2 million) due to project timing, and Telecom Infrastructure grew 11% (to $4.1 million).

The Power Industry segment is clearly the main story here. Growth was driven by construction activities for the 405 MW Midwest Solar Project, the Louisiana LNG Facility and the Trumbull Energy Center.

For FY26, current consensus calls for revenue to grow 9.6% to $958.4 million and for adjusted EPS to grow 11.2% to $6.78. With little guidance from management and not a lot of analysts following Argan, estimates aren’t always accurate.

The FY6 revenue figure seems low to me since Argan “should” average 12% to 20% annual revenue growth for the next several years. That said, project timing is imprecise and the next big uptick in growth (+25%) may be in FY27.

Argan has no debt and, as of the end of April, had $315 million in net liquidity ($546 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments minus current liabilities). The company pays a quarterly dividend of $0.375.

The company’s backlog has been growing. At the end of January, it was $1.4 billion and at the end of April (just three months later), it had grown by 36% to $1.9 billion.

Risk

Customer Concentration: At the end of Q1 FY26, two customers accounted for 55% of revenue; three accounted for 64% of receivables.

At the end of Q1 FY26, two customers accounted for 55% of revenue; three accounted for 64% of receivables. Tariff Uncertainty: The Trump administration’s fluid tariff policies could impact material costs and timelines.

The Trump administration’s fluid tariff policies could impact material costs and timelines. Breaches of Contract: While rare, these do happen. Argan’s U.K. subsidiary is currently in litigation over the Kilroot Project that, allegedly, broke the terms of a contract. The pandemic, war in Ukraine, supply chain issues and weather all played a role in Argan’s estimated loss of $12.6 million on this project.

While rare, these do happen. Argan’s U.K. subsidiary is currently in litigation over the Kilroot Project that, allegedly, broke the terms of a contract. The pandemic, war in Ukraine, supply chain issues and weather all played a role in Argan’s estimated loss of $12.6 million on this project. Project Timelines: Natural gas projects now take up to four years (vs. three previously) due to supply chain issues.

Natural gas projects now take up to four years (vs. three previously) due to supply chain issues. R egulatory Uncertainty Out of Washington: Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill and the destruction of the renewable energy tax credits have created considerable uncertainty in the energy market.

Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill and the destruction of the renewable energy tax credits have created considerable uncertainty in the energy market. Valuation Risk: As a perceived AI data center play, AGX may face multiple compression if sentiment shifts.

As a perceived AI data center play, AGX may face multiple compression if sentiment shifts. Natural Gas Project Volume: If natural gas builds fall short, Argan may have to pivot back to lower-margin solar and storage projects.

Competition

Current competitors include Bechtel, Kiewit, Zachry and Burns & McDonnell. Past competitors that have been less active since the last downturn include Black & Veatch, Fluor (FLR), Aecom (ACM), AtkinsRéalis Group, Jacobs Solutions (J), and Skanska. Public competitors in the solar space include Quanta Services (PWR), Mas Tec (MTZ), and Primoris Services (PRIM).

The Stock

Trading Volume: AGX trades an average of 457,000 shares daily ($100 million worth). We should not move this stock.

Historical Price: Following a nice run from 2011 through 2016 during which the stock rose from 10 to 75, AGX corrected in 2017, then had a multi-year (2018 – 2023) flat spell during which the stock mostly traded between 30 and 55. The trend began to change in mid-2024, and by September, the stock was moving to new highs above 80. In January 2025, AGX peaked at 191 just after the Q4 FY25 report, then pulled back before consolidating in the 193 to 230 range until a little rally on July 25 sent shares briefly above 250. AGX has since pulled back to its 25- and 50-day moving average lines around 224.

Valuation: AGX carries a premium valuation. The forward PE is 31. For comparison purposes, J (which is expected to post mid-single-digit growth this year and next) carries a forward PE of 21.

Short-Term Buy Range: The stock’s recent trading range suggests we’ll be buying in the 200 to 250 range in the next few weeks.

The Next Event: Q2 FY26 earnings around September 4.

Current Recommendations

Ticker Stock Name Date Bought Price Bought 8/6/25 Profit Rating AGX Argan 8/7/25 NEW 225.2 NEW Buy ATEN A10 Networks 7/2/25 19.6 18.7 -5% Buy AORT Artivion 6/5/24 23.3 32.6 40% Buy AVPT AvePoint 9/5/24 11.6 17.8 54% Hold BYRN Byrna Technology 6/5/25 26.6 20.6 -23% Buy DCTH Delcath Systems 2/6/25 & 6/26/25 15.1 11.3 -26% Buy ENVX Enovix 10/6/22 20.4 11.46 -44% Hold FIP FTAI Infrastructure 8/1/24 10.2 7.39 -27% Buy HANNF Hannan Metals 5/1/25 1.03 0.59 -43% Buy NGVC Natural Grocers 4/3/25 40.4 38.1 -6% Buy Half PPTA Perpetua Resources 12/4/24 10.7 16.9 58% Buy Half

Glossary

Buy means accumulate shares at or around the current price.

Hold means just that; hold what you have. Don’t buy, or sell, shares.

Sell means the original reasons for buying the stock no longer apply, and I recommend exiting the position.

Sell a Half means it’s time to take partial profits. Sell half (or whatever portion feels right to you) to lock in a gain, and hold on to the rest until another ratings change is issued.

Disclosure: Tyler Laundon owns shares in one or more of the stocks mentioned. He will only buy shares after he has shared his recommendation with Cabot Small-Cap Confidential members and will follow his rating guidelines.

Please note that, unless otherwise credited, all images in this Issue are sourced from Argan’s latest investor presentation, which can be found here.

