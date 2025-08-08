August 8, 2025

National Grocers (NGVC), Artivion (AORT), FTAI Infrastructure (FIP) and AvePoint (AVPT) Report

National Grocers (NGVC) stock should have a good day after posting a solid Q3 FY 25 and raising guidance for the rest of the year. Revenue in Q3 grew 6.3% to $328.7, daily average comparable store sales grew 7.4%, net income grew 26% to $11.6 million and adjusted EPS grew 34% to $0.54. The company declared a $0.12 dividend, payable on September 17.

Management said that its main distributor, United Natural Foods (UNFI), had a cybersecurity incident in June that temporarily disrupted distribution and shed 1% to 1.5% off comparable store sales as well as $0.04 to $0.05 off diluted EPS. Things are back to normal now.

The company remodeled one store in the quarter and now has 169 stores in 21 states. It’s expecting to add a total of two new stores this year (down from three to four) and remodel three (within prior guidance range of two to four) – note that there is only one quarter left in the company’s FY25 – but to accelerate the pace of openings in FY26 with six to eight new stores planned.

Guidance for daily average comparable store sales growth for FY25 was raised from a range of 6.5% - 7.5% to a range of 7.25% - 7.75% and diluted EPS rose from a range of $1.78 - $1.86 to a range of $1.90 - $1.95.

This report “should” kick NGVC stock back into gear. Keeping at buy. BUY

Artivion (AORT) is surging to new multi-year highs after a terrific beat and raise Q2 report. Second-quarter revenue grew 15.3% to $113 million (beating by $4.9 million) and adjusted EPS grew 243% to $0.24 (beating by $0.12). Management raised full-year revenue guidance by roughly $10 million (from $423 - $435 million to $435 - $443 million), implying 12% to 14% growth, and also increased the low end of adjusted EBITDA growth guidance by three percentage points (18% to 28% growth expected).

From a product line perspective, On-X revenues increased 24%, stent grafts grew 22%, BioGlue grew 4%, and tissue processing revenues grew 3%. On a regional basis, revenues in North America increased 18%, Asia-Pacific increased 15%, EMEA increased 10%, and Latin America increased 7%, all compared to the second quarter of 2024.

Thinking about big-picture growth levers here, we’re still looking for FDA approval of AMDS in mid-2026 (less than a year away) as well as NEXUS approval in the second half of next year. Recall that AMDS has already launched at a small scale following FDA Humanitarian Device Exemption approval, so docs are already getting familiar with it.

Artivion continues to put up solid top-line growth numbers with earnings growing faster. There are significant product launches in the pipeline to keep investors excited. Keeping at buy, but with shares sharply higher, and a number of stocks giving back early-morning earnings gains this week, I suggest keeping new positions small. Best to see how AORT handles itself throughout the day and on Monday before making big commitments. BUY

AvePoint (AVPT) has been a gem for us and just put up another beat and raise quarter. Second-quarter revenue grew 30.9% to $102 million (beating by 6%) while adjusted EPS improved to $0.06 from -$0.01 a year ago and beat by $0.01. Management raised 2025 revenue guidance to a range of $406.6 - $410.6 million from the previous range of $397.4 - $405.4 million. The company repurchased 414K shares in Q2 (1.2 million shares YTD for approximately $19 million) and has about $130 million remaining on its authorized share repurchase program.

Management flagged some uncertainty in Q3 in the public sector (likely why the stock is down today), which is an area they’ve been conservative on since the beginning of the year. The company’s revenue within the Microsoft (MSFT) ecosystem still drives about 90% of revenue, but it’s continuing to push into the multi-cloud space – where ecosystems from Alphabet (GOOG) and Salesforce.com (CRM) are supported – with solutions like backup service, migration service and AI governance service.

I’ve had AvePoint at hold (we’re up about 50%) and will keep it there until we see momentum return. HOLD

FTAI Infrastructure (FIP) just held its conference call this morning, so some quick notes on quite a bit of information here.

First, prior to reporting earnings, FTAI announced it would acquire the Wheeling & Lake Erie Railway (W&LE) for $1.05 billion. This is the largest regional railroad in the U.S., with 1,000 miles of track serving 250 customers, mostly moving natural gas liquids (29% of revenue), aggregates (24%) and plastics (11%).

W&LE will become part of Transtar, assuming the deal closes by the end of the year as expected. Transtar + W&LE is projected to contribute over $200 million in combined adjusted EBITDA by the end of 2026 (Transtar is currently running at about an $83 million annualized rate).

To make this deal happen FTAI is refinancing its balance sheet by issuing $2.25 billion of new capital ($1.25 billion to refinance 10.5% senior notes and some preferred stock, and $1 billion in new preferred stock, to be held by a new subsidiary, associated with Ares Management (ARES) that will own Transtar and W&LE assets). Complicated? Yes. Typical of these companies operating under a PE-type model.

One of the benefits of this deal is that FTAI’s Repauno terminal, which can export propane and butane liquids (once phase 2 construction is done), will be able to source these liquids from customers directly on the W&LE rail system. Starting late next year, about 30,000 carloads annually will handle these liquids. Another benefit is that the new ownership of U.S. Steel’s assets, Nippon, will be investing to expand shipments with Transtar.

At Repauno, we’re continuing to wait for phase 2 construction permits for cavern storage. Management says they’re expecting a final permit by September 30. Then they move on to phase 3, with construction to take about two years. Investment is about $200 million with annual EBITDA of about $100 million, so payback in two years for an asset that’s low maintenance and lasts for … well, as long as a cave in bedrock lasts. More to come.

Turning to the Long Ridge plant, it’s set to grow adjusted EBITDA to a $160 million annual run rate (was $23 million in Q2) in 2026, partially thanks to capacity growth.

FIP is trading all over the map as these developments are digested by the market. A lot of noise means shares of a company with a $630 million market cap are not always rational. Keeping at buy as I like the diversification (and dividend yield of 2.2%) of this business and am willing to be patient for the gains to materialize. BUY

