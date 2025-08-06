August 6, 2025

A10 Networks (ATEN) and Delcath (DCTH) Report

Shares of A10 Networks (ATEN) are trading higher today after the company beat Q2 expectations on both the top and bottom lines. Revenue grew 15.5% to $69.4 million (beating by $3.3 million) while adjusted EPS grew almost 17% to $0.21, beating by $0.02.

Recall that A10 provides security and infrastructure solutions to support on-premises, hybrid cloud, and edge-cloud environments for a wide range of enterprises (about 43% of revenue) and service providers (about 57% of revenue).

On the Q2 call, management said it believes its strategy to serve these customer groups with AI and cybersecurity solutions is working well and providing both resiliency and growth to the business.

Telecom customers may be inclined to spend more on CapEx following the Big Beautiful Bill passage, and enterprise customers are increasingly thinking of data centers as built specifically for AI, not just to support AI. A subtle shift, but one that A10 sees as an opportunity, as these potential clients think more deeply about AI and connectivity.

The board approved a $0.06 dividend (payable September 2), and the company continues to buy back shares ($3.9 million in Q2, $71.1 million remaining on $75 million share repurchase authorization).

So far, so good. BUY

Delcath (DTH) issued a mixed bag of results for Q2 and with respect to forward guidance. The bottom line is we’re going to let the stock go, as I think this one will require more patience than we have and I’d rather allocate the funds to positions with less uncertainty.

Turning to Q2, the company beat Q2 expectations (revenue +211% to $24.2 million, adjusted EPS of $0.03) as the HEPZATO KIT rollout continues in the U.S. (three new centers activated in Q2 for a total of 20 active, with 25 -28 expected by end of year).

Lots of growth and a terrific solution with high unmet need, but a few early growing pains on the rollout.

First, the pace of new center activations is a little below expectations. This is due to the complexities of a novel product being brought into large institutions with complex bureaucracies. Management detailed how some centers need outside perfusion specialists to treat patients with HEPZATO KIT. The fact that some of these centers are even willing to entertain this is a testament to the desire to treat their patients. There are other challenges as well. Bottom line – it’s not a simple activation process.

Management expects HEPZATO KIT treatment volume to grow about 175% this year. Total revenue guidance has been brought down modestly to a range of $93 - $96 million (about 156% revenue growth).

This reflects a roughly 10% to 15% price reduction relative to Q2 2025 (i.e., the just-completed quarter) due to Delcath entering the National Drug Rebate Agreement (NDRA). While that pricing discount isn’t great for top-line growth, it could/should lead to higher adoption and streamline the activation process. Bottom line – management said they basically had to do it and it’s better for patients, but it creates a near-term revenue headwind since new volumes likely won’t make up for the entire pricing reduction. This is the main reason the stock hasn’t held its early-morning pop.

Delcath has also received FDA clearance to start Phase 2 trials for liver-dominant metastatic colorectal cancer and liver-dominant metastatic breast cancer. Big markets, but it’ll take until late 2027 to get interim data, and overall survival data won’t be until 2029-2030. So the revenue impact is five years out.

The situation here is that growth will be a little less than expected and, while Delcath has a terrific, life-saving product, it’s not easy to reconfigure treatment processes within large institutions. Not only do they need to want to change things to make accommodations, they need internal champions who can implement those changes.

I think this will make DCTH a challenging stock to own/follow until these nuances get ironed out, and I don’t want to sit and wait that process out, even for a great product. SELL

