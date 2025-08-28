August 28, 2025

Small caps shot higher last Friday after Fed Chair Jerome Powell indicated his willingness to consider a September rate cut.

On Friday, the S&P 600 SmallCap Index jumped by 3.8%, blasting through the 1,400 level that has served as intermittent overhead resistance in July and August. The index also broke through the 1,424 level, which the index jumped to following the weak jobs report a couple weeks ago.

Both the Nasdaq and S&P 500 also did well on Friday, but their roughly 1.5% gains paled in comparison to the action in small-cap land.

Last Friday I wrote, “Historically, small caps – and especially small cap value stocks – have tended to do well during the beginning of rate cutting periods. This puts a lot of pressure on Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech tomorrow in Jackson Hole. If Powell strikes a dovish tune then small caps (and the rest of the market) should do well, at least for a few days.”

I should have cut myself off there.

But alas, I went on to speculate as to what Powell would do.

I wrote, “The near-term outlook for the index gets murkier if Powell is non-committal, which is the most likely scenario. He’s going to say the Fed remains data dependent and that upside risks to inflation still exist thanks to tariffs … I think the Fed should cut, so it will be a very pleasant surprise if Powell sounds open to a September cut tomorrow. But I wouldn’t bet on him doing so.”

Oh well. Sort of nailed it?

Clearly, the market was as “pleasantly surprised” as I was that Powell spoke so openly about easing in September. If the tone he struck had been expected, small caps would have traded higher into the event, not traded lower (as they did).

Interestingly, while the probability of a Fed rate cut in September has gone up significantly since last Thursday – from about 73% to 85% currently – this is not a done deal.

Market expectations are likely to shift higher or lower after tomorrow morning’s release of July’s PCE inflation rate. This is the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation, so it carries a lot of weight. July core PCE is expected to tick up slightly (for the fourth straight month), from 0.26% in June to 0.3% in July. If that happens, the devil will be in the details.

Big picture, small caps “should” be getting a tailwind from rate cuts. We just need the actual cuts to begin, not just more speculation about if and when.

Recent Changes

AvePoint (AVPT) moves to BUY

Updates

Argan (AGX) pulled back to an intra-day low of 203.6 last Wednesday but has bounced back and trades very close to our entry point today. The company will report Q2 results after the market closes next Thursday, September 4. Current estimates call for revenue to be up about 7.4% to $244 million and for EPS to grow 33% to $1.74. Full-year consensus calls for revenue to grow 9.6% to $958.4 million and for adjusted EPS to grow 11.2% to $6.78. Management is a little sparse with guidance, so estimates aren’t always that accurate. At a high level, we’re looking for confirmation that the Power Industry Segment (83% of revenue) is going strong and that the Industrial Construction Segment (15% of revenue) continues to bounce back. BUY

Earnings Date: Thursday, September 4

A10 Networks (ATEN) is essentially unchanged from last week and continues to trade in the mid-17 price area. There’s been no significant news since Q2 earnings came out. A10 beat expectations on both the top and bottom lines as revenue grew 15.5% to $69.4 million and adjusted EPS grew almost 17% to $0.21. BUY

Artivion (AORT) is holding up very nicely in the low 40s three weeks after a strong Q2 report that sent shares 25% higher. There has been no meaningful news since the earnings report, which showed Q2 revenue grew 15.3% to $113 million and adjusted EPS grew 243% to $0.24. Management raised full-year revenue guidance to reflect 12% to 14% growth. We’re looking forward to FDA approval of AMDS and the $135 million acquisition of Endospan (which owns AMDS) in mid-2026. We’re also expecting NEXUS approval in the second half of next year. HOLD HALF

AvePoint (AVPT) shares have been quietly recovering from the high-volume 18% decline that followed the Q2 earnings release. That move was likely driven by commentary (not new) about uncertainty in the public sector (which ends its fiscal year in Q3) due to DOGE and tariffs. Current Q3 guidance (which was raised at the time of the Q2 report) appears somewhat conservative and calls for revenue growth of around 19%. AvePoint is pushing deeper into the multi-cloud space – where ecosystems from Google (GOOG) and Salesforce.com (CRM) are supported. This is a big area of potential growth as it constitutes less than 10% of revenue today – the rest is within the Microsoft (MSFT) ecosystem – but management sees it growing to 30% of revenue by 2029. On Monday, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage on AVPT with a 25 price target, implying about 60% upside from here. We will do the same. Moving to buy. BUY

Byrna (BYRN) stock popped on Friday (thanks, J. Powell) and again on Monday after the company reported a 50% jump in average daily web visits thanks to a new AI advertising process. The math here is interesting. Apparently, Byrna got 33,400 daily web sessions from December 1 through July 31, then, in August, released a “We Don’t Sell Bananas” advertising campaign by using a number of AI tools. In the first three weeks of August, this campaign pulled in 50,000 daily web sessions to Byrna.com (i.e., a roughly 50% increase) and also seems to have driven more interest on Amazon (web sessions up 75% as compared to the first 21 days in August last year). Do higher web visits translate to higher sales? Apparently so. Management says sales on Byrna.com rose 31% over the three-week period compared to the same time frame last year. All interesting stuff. It’ll help the stock a lot more if the company crushes Q3 expectations when it reports around October 9. HOLD

Enovix (ENVX) announced this week that third-party testing (by Polaris Battery Labs) confirmed its AI-1 smartphone battery has the highest energy density ever reported for a smartphone. It also gets charged by 20% in 3.8 minutes, by 50% in 12.3 minutes, and by 100% in 39.5 minutes. The early expiration price condition for the warrants was satisfied this week (ENVX traded above 10.5 for a few more days). This means warrants must be exercised prior to the end of trading tomorrow, August 29. Management said the company has already raised $107.5 million through warrants exercised to date. This capital, and the capital raised through the exercise of the remaining warrants, should help Enovix build out additional manufacturing capacity. HOLD

FTAI Infrastructure (FIP) closed on the acquisition of Wheeling & Lake Erie Railway (W&LE) for $1.05 billion and has completed (or is in the process of) the related financial arrangements that allowed this transaction. No other material news. The stock jumped last Friday after Powell’s comments in Jackson Hole. Looking for FIP to get back in the groove that carried shares well over 6 over the summer. BUY

Hannan Metals (HANNF, HAN.CA) stock was hit early in the week as drilling results came in. Big picture, the early drill results were not what we wanted. No major strikes to get investors really excited. But these are early results, and there is a lot more exploration to do. As for the results, we have them for the first three holes drilled at Vista Alegre. The main mineralized structure was not yet hit. A number (21) of mineralized boulders a few hundred meters away suggest a significant structure nearby, and that structure will be the target of follow-up drilling. Moving on to Ricardo Herrera, the first drill hole hasn’t hit anything significant up to 610 meters deep, and this hole is progressing to its target depth of 700 meters. A second hole is being planned at Ricardo Herrera. The bottom line here is that the first four holes haven’t hit anything significant yet, but this definitely does not mean there are no significant mineral deposits. Exploration continues, and I’m sticking with Hannan. BUY

Natural Grocers (NGVC) stock continues to move sideways close to the 40 price level. No news since last week’s announcement that it will close one of its four stores in the Austin, Texas, region (it has 25 stores across Texas) due to unsuccessful lease renewal negotiations. Management has said the pace of new store openings should accelerate next year, with six to eight stores planned. This should be a catalyst for shares. BUY HALF

Perpetua Resources (PPTA) stock continues to act very well (as are numerous other gold stocks), and the price of gold has begun to inch higher as well. No new company-specific news this week. In recent months, Perpetua completed a secondary offering that raised $474 million and is awaiting final state permits and authorizations – expected by the end of the year – needed to begin construction. Management has also submitted an application to U.S. EXIM for potential project debt financing of up to $2.0 billion. BUY HALF

Currently Open

Ticker Stock Name Date Bought Price Bought 8/28/25 Profit Rating AGX Argan 8/7/25 234 238.5 2% Buy ATEN A10 Networks 7/2/25 19.6 17.7 -10% Buy AORT Artivion 6/5/24 23.3 43.8 88% Sold Half, Hold Half AVPT AvePoint 9/5/24 11.6 16.1 39% Buy BYRN Byrna Technology 6/5/25 26.6 20.1 -25% Hold ENVX Enovix 10/6/22 20.4 10.18 -50% Hold FIP FTAI Infrastructure 8/1/24 10.2 4.93 -51% Buy HANNF Hannan Metals 5/1/25 1.03 0.51 -50% Buy NGVC Natural Grocers 4/3/25 40.4 38.8 -4% Buy Half PPTA Perpetua Resources 12/4/24 10.7 18.8 76% Buy Half

