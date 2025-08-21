August 21, 2025

Small caps raced to multi-month highs early last week and, despite the weakness in the tech-heavy Nasdaq this week, small caps are holding up relatively well.

The iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) is trading right around 114, which was the zone of overhead resistance in July that the index punched through last Wednesday.

Historically, small caps – and especially small-cap value stocks – have tended to do well during the beginning of rate-cutting periods. This puts a lot of pressure on Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech tomorrow in Jackson Hole.

If Powell strikes a dovish tone, then small caps (and the rest of the market) should do well, at least for a few days.

If he strikes a hawkish tone, then small caps will likely fall back into their July-August trading range (a few percentage points below here).

The near-term outlook for the index gets murkier if Powell is non-committal, which is the most likely scenario. He’s going to say the Fed remains data dependent and that upside risks to inflation still exist thanks to tariffs.

This is because inflation sits at around 3%, above the Fed’s 2% target. This may be a temporary situation given how tariff policy has evolved. That said, depending on what timeline you consider, everything in the market could be considered “temporary.”

The other side of the Fed’s law-required mandate is managing the labor market, which has shown signs of weakness lately, even though it’s technically at full employment.

The question is whether or not the Fed wants to try to get in front of bigger issues or wait until they emerge. History points toward the latter.

The market has begun to price this reality in more recently, with the probability of a September rate cut sinking from nearly 100% a couple weeks ago to around 73% as of this morning.

While that’s still a relatively high probability, there’s a lot more data that will come out before the September 17 meeting. I think the Fed should cut, so it will be a very pleasant surprise if Powell sounds open to a September cut tomorrow. But I wouldn’t bet on him doing so.

I think it’s more likely that we’ll all remain in wait-and-see mode and that the market, and the small-cap indices, will be somewhat directionless for the next couple of weeks until investors know more.

Recent Changes

Byrna Technologies (BYRN) moves to HOLD

Updates

Argan (AGX) is one of the world’s best engineering and construction firms in the natural gas-fired power plant industry. It’s a play on U.S. electricity demand growth and the expected multi-year gas power plant buildout. The company’s Power Industry Segment (83% of revenue) is going strong while its Industrial Construction Segment (15% of revenue) is rebounding. Argan just announced that its Q2 FY26 results will be out on September 4. Management only puts out sparse details for guidance, so consensus estimates aren’t always very accurate (in Q1 Argan destroyed EPS estimates). Current Q2 estimates call for revenue to be up about 7.4% to $244 million and for EPS to grow 33% to $1.74. Full-year consensus calls for revenue to grow 9.6% to $958.4 million and for adjusted EPS to grow 11.2% to $6.78. The stock has pulled back to just below its 25- and 50-day moving average lines and remains a buy. BUY

Earnings Date: Thursday, September 4

A10 Networks (ATEN) enjoyed a strong day after its Q2 report a couple weeks ago, but the stock, along with other networking specialists like Cisco (CSCO), has been somewhat weak lately. I don’t think this is due to any specific issues with A10’s business. The company beat Q2 expectations on both the top and bottom lines as revenue grew 15.5% to $69.4 million and adjusted EPS grew almost 17% to $0.21. On the call, management said Telecom customers (57% of revenue) may be inclined to spend more on CapEx following the Big Beautiful Bill passage, and enterprise customers (43% of revenue) are increasingly thinking of data centers as built specifically for AI, not just to support AI. Following the call, BTIG flipped from a neutral to a buy rating on shares and boosted its price target to 22, well above the current price of 17. BUY

Artivion (AORT) continues to look extremely strong, trading well above 40 and holding on to all of its gains after the beat-and-raise Q2 report. Revenue grew 15.3% to $113 million, and adjusted EPS grew 243% to $0.24. Management raised full-year revenue guidance by roughly $10 million (to $435 - $443 million), implying 12% to 14% growth. We’re looking forward to FDA approval of AMDS in mid-2026 (less than a year away), which would likely trigger the acquisition of Endospan (for $135 million). AMDS has already launched following FDA Humanitarian Device Exemption (HDE) approval, so Artivion is pretty much in full commercial mode here and hospitals are stocking up. We’re also expecting NEXUS approval in the second half of next year. I elected to take partial profits on AORT last week to lock in an 80% gain on half of our position. We’ll let the rest ride. HOLD HALF

AvePoint (AVPT) shares have been moving sideways since the earnings-driven correction knocked the stock back to the 15 price level, even though Q2 results beat expectations. Investors would like to have more confidence that public sector customers haven’t completely shut down spending. The federal government’s year ends in Q3, and management has been talking since the beginning of the year about uncertainty in that sector due to DOGE and tariffs. Current guidance (which was raised at the time of the Q2 report) calls for revenue growth around 19% in Q3. This conservative guidance is partly due to questions in the public sector and partly due to the ongoing shift from term licenses to SaaS, which will be a short-term headwind in Q3. The bottom line here is there’s some noise and uncertainty in the revenue mix, but the big-picture future for AvePoint remains very bright. It’s continuing to push deeper into the multi-cloud space – where ecosystems from Google (GOOG) and Salesforce.com (CRM) are supported. This is a big area of potential growth as it constitutes less than 10% of revenue today – the rest is within the Microsoft (MSFT) ecosystem – but management sees it growing to 30% of revenue by 2029. Sticking with hold for now but considering an upgrade. HOLD

Byrna (BYRN) continues to look weak and just moved below 20 late last week, so I’m moving to hold today. We need a catalyst here, likely in the form of evidence that the partnership with Sportsman Warehouse (SPWH) is bearing fruit. Next earnings date is around October 9, so we have just under three weeks to wait. The company posted strong sales over the 4th of July promotion period and expects to be in 500 retail chain locations by the end of August, up from 289 at the end of 2024 and on pace to reach 800 by the end of November (i.e., +177% over 12 months). HOLD

Enovix (ENVX) has recently traded below the 10.5 threshold that shares need to stay above for 20 out of 30 trading days in order to trigger the early expiration condition of the warrants we sold. Thankfully, we exited those right after they were issued for a roughly 70% gain. The value of the warrants has since collapsed. Back to the stock, there’s nothing in particular driving the weakness, though I think that failure to trigger the early expiration condition would be disappointing since it pushes out the influx of capital that Envoix will get (though details depend on how many warrants have already been exercised). HOLD

FTAI Infrastructure (FIP) stock has lost the momentum it had heading into the earnings report on August 7. The proposed acquisition of Wheeling & Lake Erie Railway (W&LE) for $1.05 billion seems compelling to me. It is the largest regional railroad in the U.S., mostly moving natural gas liquids (29% of revenue), aggregates (24%) and plastics (11%). FTAI is refinancing its balance sheet by issuing $2.25 billion of new capital ($1.25 billion to refinance 10.5% senior notes and some preferred stock, and $1 billion in new preferred stock), which creates some noise in the name. There are a number of significant growth opportunities being pursued by this underfollowed and unloved name. One of these is the storage caverns at Repauno. Management says they’re expecting a final permit by September 30. Then they move on to phase 3, with construction expected to take about two years. Investment is about $200 million with annual EBITDA of about $100 million, so payback in two years for an asset that’s low maintenance and lasts for a very, very long time and with minimal maintenance. We’re not here for the dividend, but I should note, at this level, FIP yields 1.6%. BUY

Hannan Metals (HANNF, HAN.CA) stock has been up and down since we’ve held it, which is typical of early-stage gold exploration names. We’re sitting in this one awaiting assay results from the three holes drilled at Vista Alegre. The drilling team has moved on to Ricardo Herrera. No doubt this is a speculative stock. Patience should be rewarded if drill results are good. BUY

Natural Grocers (NGVC) stock is moving sideways around the 40 price level. The company just announced it will close one of its four stores in the Austin, Texas region (it has 25 stores across Texas). The reason is unsuccessful lease renewal negotiations. Seems unfortunate, but maybe not if the property owner was demanding too much. Management has said the pace of new store openings should accelerate next year, with six to eight stores planned, and that should be a catalyst for shares. BUY HALF

Perpetua Resources (PPTA) stock continues to act well and trade just below multi-year highs near 18. Late last week, after the company issued a Q2 update, HC Wainwright boosted its price target to 30. In recent months, Perpetua completed a secondary offering that raised $474 million and is awaiting final state permits and authorizations – expected by the end of the year – needed to begin construction. Management has also submitted an application to U.S. EXIM for potential project debt financing of up to $2.0 billion. BUY HALF

Currently Open

Ticker Stock Name Date Bought Price Bought 8/21/25 Profit Rating AGX Argan 8/7/25 234 217.9 -7% Buy ATEN A10 Networks 7/2/25 19.6 17 -13% Buy AORT Artivion 6/5/24 23.3 43.4 86% Sold Half, Hold Half AVPT AvePoint 9/5/24 11.6 14.9 29% Hold BYRN Byrna Technology 6/5/25 26.6 19.3 -28% Hold ENVX Enovix 10/6/22 20.4 10.23 -50% Hold FIP FTAI Infrastructure 8/1/24 10.2 4.51 -56% Buy HANNF Hannan Metals 5/1/25 1.03 0.62 -40% Buy NGVC Natural Grocers 4/3/25 40.4 39.8 -2% Buy Half PPTA Perpetua Resources 12/4/24 10.7 17.3 62% Buy Half

