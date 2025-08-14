August 14, 2025

There were a lot of headlines over the last couple of days about the emerging small-cap rally.

That’s because small caps surged on both Tuesday and Wednesday after a somewhat cool CPI inflation report drove expectations for a 25bps September rate cut to 99%.

On Wednesday, the S&P 600 SmallCap Index jumped 2.0%, trouncing the 0.3% rise in the S&P 500 Index.

Given that small caps haven’t outperformed large caps for any meaningful amount of time in about seven years, it’s no wonder that this week’s move has drawn some attention. That said, for a real small-cap rally to take flight, we need small-cap earnings to take off.

The reality is small-cap earnings have been mostly flat for two or three years while large-cap earnings have trended higher. A rate cut would likely help the more rate-sensitive areas of small caps, like financials and industrials, which have significant weights in the index.

But we’ll need more than a couple sectors to contribute EPS growth for the small-cap discount to evaporate and the asset class to mount a serious challenge to its larger cousins.

Speaking of inflation, this morning’s hotter-than-expected PPI report (higher prices for services was the main issue) has knocked rate cut expectations back into the low-90% area, and has, at least for now, halted the small-cap stock advance.

The report caused Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to walk back calls for a 50bp cut in September and instead say the Fed can start with 25bp and accelerate.

The Fed will continue to be a topic of discussion, given that Fed Chair Jerome Powell will be in Wyoming at the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium late next week. Suffice to say, the market won’t like it if he pushes back too hard against a September rate cut. I don’t think he will, and I think we’ll get a 25bp cut next month. It’s time.

On to our portfolio.

Recent Changes

Artivion (AORT) moves to Sell Half, Hold Half

Updates

Argan (AGX) is our newest addition. The company is one of the world’s best engineering and construction firms in the highly specialized natural gas-fired power plant industry. It’s a highly leveraged play on U.S. electricity demand growth and the expected, multi-year gas power plant buildout. If you want exposure to a picks and shovels play on AI, EVs and other electrification trends, Argan fits the bill. Its Power Industry Segment (83% of revenue) is going strong while its Industrial Construction Segment (15% of revenue) is rebounding. A Telecom Infrastructure Segment (2% of revenue) provides specialty services to federal government and military locations with high security requirements. In Q1 FY26 (ended April 30, reported on June 5), Argan met expectations on revenue, which grew 22.8% to $193.7 million. It crushed expectations on adjusted EPS, which grew 176% to $1.60. In FY26 current consensus calls for revenue to grow 9.6% to $958.4 million and for adjusted EPS to grow 11.2% to $6.78. Second-quarter FY26 results will be out around September 4. BUY

Expected Earnings Date: Thursday, September 4

A10 Networks (ATEN) popped on the day of its Q2 report last Tuesday then gave it back, plus a little, in the two days that followed. Shares have begun to work their way higher again and are now slightly above where they were going into earnings. The company beat Q2 expectations on both the top and bottom lines as revenue grew 15.5% to $69.4 million and adjusted EPS grew almost 17% to $0.21. On the call, management said Telecom customers (57% of revenue) may be inclined to spend more on CapEx following the Big Beautiful Bill passage, and enterprise customers (43% of revenue) are increasingly thinking of data centers as built specifically for AI, not just to support AI. BUY

Artivion (AORT) has completely broken free and is off and running following last week’s beat-and-raise Q2 report. Revenue grew 15.3% to $113 million and adjusted EPS grew 243% to $0.24. Management raised full-year revenue guidance by roughly $10 million (to $435 - $443 million), implying 12% to 14% growth. We’re still looking for FDA approval of AMDS in mid-2026 (less than a year away), which would likely trigger the acquisition of Endospan (for $135 million). Recall that AMDS has already launched following FDA Humanitarian Device Exemption (HDE) approval, which limits procedures to roughly 8,000 a year, but there are only about 6,000 patients needing acute Type A dissections in the U.S., so Artivion is pretty much in full launch mode here and hospitals are stocking up. If/when approved, there will likely be some off-label use cases for AMDS (like malperfusion). I’m also expecting NEXUS approval in the second half of next year. At this price, shares of AORT are looking over-extended, so we’re going to lock in partial profits by selling half of our position, while holding the balance. We’re up 88% as of yesterday’s close. SELL HALF, HOLD HALF

AvePoint (AVPT) shares fell back last week despite Q2 results beating expectations, likely because management flagged some uncertainty in the public sector in the upcoming Q3 quarter. The company’s revenue within the Microsoft (MSFT) ecosystem still drives about 90% of revenue, but it’s continuing to push deeper into the multi-cloud space – where ecosystems from Google (GOOG) and Salesforce.com (CRM) are supported – and this remains a significant area for new growth. At this week’s Oppenheimer conference, management said it expects non-Microsoft ecosystems to generate 30% of revenue by 2029. Management also said it is exploring M&A opportunities. Second-quarter revenue grew 30.9% to $102 million while adjusted EPS improved to $0.06 from -$0.01 a year ago. Management raised 2025 revenue guidance to a range of $406.6 - $410.6 million from the previous range of $397.4 - $405.4 million. HOLD

Byrna (BYRN) has been going sideways/slightly lower for the last three weeks. Management reported on July 10, so it’ll be October when we get the next quarterly report. Despite the weakness in the stock, the company posted strong sales over the 4th of July promotion period and expects to be in 500 retail chain locations by the end of August, up from 289 at the end of 2024 and on pace to reach 800 by the end of November (i.e. +177% over 12 months). BUY

Enovix (ENVX) stock continues to trade above 10.5 (closed at 11 yesterday), meaning the ENVXW warrants are still in the money and every shareholder that has not yet traded or exercised them should be getting that done ASAP since the warrants could expire as early as August 19 (next Tuesday) if they trade at or above 10.5 for 20 out of 30 trading days. We sold/exercised our warrants right after they were issued on 7/21. I’ve completed the math and added the transaction to our table of returns. For a sales price, I used 14.57, the average price of ENVX stock on 7/22 and 7/23, and for a cost basis, I used the 8.5 acquisition price of the warrants. This yielded a profit of 71%. Not bad. No news since Chairman TJ Rogers’ letter talking about the rationale behind the warrant dividend from a couple weeks ago. HOLD ENVX stock (ENVX), SOLD Enovix warrants (ENVXW)

FTAI Infrastructure (FIP) stock suffered another sizeable pullback last week after announcing the proposed acquisition of Wheeling & Lake Erie Railway (W&LE) for $1.05 billion. This is the largest regional railroad in the U.S., with 1,000 miles of track serving 250 customers, mostly moving natural gas liquids (29% of revenue), aggregates (24%) and plastics (11%). I reviewed the strategic rationale for the acquisition last week, as well as other major updates from the quarterly earnings report. FTAI is now working on refinancing its balance sheet by issuing $2.25 billion of new capital ($1.25 billion to refinance 10.5% senior notes and some preferred stock, and $1 billion in new preferred stock, to be held by a new subsidiary associated with Ares Management (ARES) that will own Transtar and W&LE assets). Big picture, some noise surrounding the company but a number of considerable growth opportunities in an underfollowed and unloved name. BUY

Hannan Metals (HANNF, HAN.CA) stock has risen over the past week on no news. The exploration team continues to expand the footprint at the Previsto prospect and has completed three drill holes at Vista Alegre, with final assay results pending. This target should be done (for now) and the team has moved on to Ricardo Herrera. Looking forward to assay results and, hopefully, a positive reaction in the share price. BUY

Natural Grocers (NGVC) stock enjoyed a big intra-day pop last Friday following the release of Q3 FY25 results on Thursday. Management said sales in the quarter were held back by a cybersecurity incident at its main distributor, United Natural Foods (UNFI), but that things were back to normal. They raised guidance for the full year and, while lowering new store growth this year, boosted new store opening guidance for next year (six to eight stores planned). BUY HALF

Perpetua Resources (PPTA) stock has acted well lately and is making a run back toward its previous highs near 18 (stock closed just above 17 yesterday). The company issued a Q2 update this morning that contained little that we didn’t already know. In recent months, Perpetua completed a secondary offering that raised $474 million and is awaiting final state permits and authorizations – expected by the end of the year – needed to begin construction. Management has also submitted an application to U.S. EXIM for potential project debt financing of up to $2.0 billion. The company had cash and cash equivalents of $425.4 million as of June 30, which should cover expenses until its mining project is “full sanction construction-ready,” which is expected next spring. There has been no shortage of headlines stating how important it is for the U.S. to secure domestic supplies of critical and rare earth minerals. Perpetua’s Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho could supply up to 30% of annual U.S. demand for antimony (as well as gold and silver), which is used in many small arms, munitions and missile types. BUY HALF

Currently Open

Ticker Stock Name Date Bought Price Bought 8/14/25 Profit Rating AGX Argan 8/7/25 234 227.3 -3% Buy ATEN A10 Networks 7/2/25 19.6 17.8 -9% Buy AORT Artivion 6/5/24 23.3 42.4 82% Sold Half, Hold Half AVPT AvePoint 9/5/24 11.6 14.7 27% Hold BYRN Byrna Technology 6/5/25 26.6 19.9 -25% Buy ENVX Enovix 10/6/22 20.4 10.47 -49% Hold FIP FTAI Infrastructure 8/1/24 10.2 4.73 -53% Buy HANNF Hannan Metals 5/1/25 1.03 0.72 -30% Buy NGVC Natural Grocers 4/3/25 40.4 39.1 -3% Buy Half PPTA Perpetua Resources 12/4/24 10.7 17.3 61% Buy Half

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Copying or electronic transmission of this information without permission is a violation of copyright law. For the protection of our subscribers, copyright violations will result in immediate termination of all subscriptions without refund. Disclosures: Cabot Wealth Network exists to serve you, our readers. We derive 100% of our revenue, or close to it, from selling subscriptions to our publications. Neither Cabot Wealth Network nor our employees are compensated in any way by the companies whose stocks we recommend or providers of associated financial services. Employees of Cabot Wealth Network may own some of the stocks recommended by our advisory services. Disclaimer: Sources of information are believed to be reliable but they are not guaranteed to be complete or error-free. Recommendations, opinions or suggestions are given with the understanding that subscribers acting on information assume all risks involved. Buy/Sell Recommendations: are made in regular issues, updates, or alerts by email and on the private subscriber website. Subscribers agree to adhere to all terms and conditions which can be found on CabotWealth.com and are subject to change. Violations will result in termination of all subscriptions without refund in addition to any civil and criminal penalties available under the law.