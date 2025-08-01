August 1, 2025

Enovix (ENVX) Reports Q2 Results

Enovix (ENVX) reported Q2 results after the closing bell yesterday. Results were generally in line with the pre-announced results (from early July), with $7.5 million in revenue and an EBITDA loss of $20.1 million ($1.3 million less than the pre-announced amount).

Investors looking for confirmed purchased orders and a crystal-clear ramp to commercial production volumes in late-2025 will be disappointed, however. And with ENVX stock having run higher into the quarterly report, shares are likely to trade down today as speculation for a major positive announcement fades.

That all said, for those who have been following this story (i.e., longer-term holders like us), there is no reason to think the story has faded – it has not.

The Enovix team is marching steadily forward and has two smartphone OEMs in the customer qualification cycle. This is expected to take three to four months, suggesting purchase orders could (but may not) come in by the end of the year. This is a slight delay versus expectations. Provided those customers move ahead, commercial cells could begin to ship about a month after being placed.

The company is also continuing to field inquiries for smart eyewear, VR/AR and defense applications.

Management’s commentary around expanding production (small deposits being placed on long lead items for the second line) should be seen as a positive sign. Especially since, assuming all warrants are fully exercised, Enovix should have the capital (an extra $245 million) to build all four lines at Fab-2. Prior to earnings, $34 million worth of the warrants had been exercised.

Investors should also be pleased to hear that management expects average selling prices to tick higher due to higher energy density needs in future smartphone models.

Enovix continues to be a highly volatile and somewhat speculative stock as a result of the company being on the threshold of commercialization of a superior battery technology and mass production. We’ve been in the name for a while and through a lot of ups and downs.

In the short term, it’s reasonable to expect a pullback in shares (especially if there is a broader risk-off move in the market). But hopefully not one that’s nearly deep enough to put remaining warrants out of the money (i.e., below 8.75).

Given where shares are set to open today (around 12.0), our decision to exit the warrants and maintain our prior position in ENVX stock was very timely. Continue to hold your shares. HOLD

