April 24, 2025

The Trump administration’s apparent effort to de-escalate its tariff war with China has been meet with statements from Chinese officials saying there are no ongoing trade talks with the U.S. and that all pronouncements of progress in negotiation are groundless.

Still, the market has begun to factor in a “less bad” outcome than was being contemplated last week.

It has helped significantly that Trump backed away from what seemed like a very clear desire to fire Fed Chair Jerome Powell, which caused another spike in market panic last week.

Whether or not Trump backed down because he changed his mind, or realized he doesn’t have the power to fire Powell, is up for debate. His latest statements suggest a desire to speak with and work with Powell to push for rate cuts, which Trump sees as being the right thing right now.

In any event, the pattern of panic states arising from market-devastating policies/threats followed by market rallies due to statements from the administration that those market-devastating policies/threats are not sustainable, or never going to happen, continues.

I feel like I’m on a steady diet of crazy beans.

Moving on, the S&P 600 SmallCap Index is still trading below where it did on April 2, the day before Liberation Day (April 3), and right around where it closed on April 3.

The story is about the same for the S&P 500 (it is trading slightly above its April 3 close), whereas the Nasdaq has closed more of the gap and is just above its April 3 close.

All three indices are around their 25-day moving average line levels, and the VIX has come back to “normal” elevated levels around 28, well below the panic level north of 50 from two and three weeks ago.

In short, things seem to be calming down out there in the market. That is a very good sign.

That said, reporting companies are acknowledging that the disruption from tariffs hasn’t really hit yet, and it is very difficult to quantify potential impacts since the situation is so fluid.

We’re going to be living with a lot of uncertainty on the tariff front for the foreseeable future, which is likely to complicate things a little for the upcoming FOMC meeting on May 7 (probability of a cut is currently only 10%) and a lot more for the June 18 meeting (probability of a cut is currently 45%).

The bottom line for now is that it makes sense to continue to tread carefully. Taking it all in, analysts, on average, are assigning a roughly 50-50 chance the U.S. will go into recession.

Whether the market is ahead of that (i.e., already has sold off enough) or not will just depend on the details. And whether we even go into a recession or not will likely depend on the outcome of this tariff situation.

Alkami Technology (ALKT) was sold on April 9, and I detailed the rationale in the Special Bulletin. SOLD

Artivion (AORT) will release Q1 results a week from Monday, on May 5. There are a few moving pieces here that investors will be very interested in. The first is an update on the impact of the cyber event that impacted Q4 supply and sales of On-X tissue and which management said will likely extend into Q1 but then be fully recovered through the remaining three quarters of the year. The second is the distribution of BioGlue in China, which was set to begin in the second half of this year. The third is how management feels about AMDS getting approved in the middle of 2026 and the state of the device’s use under a Humanitarian Device Exemption (HDE). Last is an update on progress moving NEXUS to approval in mid-2026 and any insights into 30-day data, which should be presented in May. The stock is trading higher than it was a week ago. BUY

Announced Earnings Date: May 5

AvePoint (AVPT) is back to levels not seen since April 2, which feels like a lifetime ago. On Tuesday, the company announced it released a number of new data security and management features for managed service providers. When Q1 earnings are released on May 8, we’re expecting to hear that revenue grew by at least 19% to $88.7 million and that adjusted EPS improved to $0.05 from $0.03 (vs. Q1 of last year). HOLD

Announced Earnings Date: May 8

Axogen (AXGN) is about flat compared to a week ago. Lake Street picked up coverage on the stock last Thursday with a 30 price target (AXGN trading near 16 now). Management is expecting only minimal impact from tariffs. The company will report on May 8. When it comes, analysts are expecting revenue growth of 16.7% ($48.3 million) and adjusted EPS of $0.01, up from a loss of -$0.06 in Q1 2024. BUY HALF

Announced Earnings Date: May 8

Delcath (DCTH) closed at its April 3 level yesterday, which means the stock is trying to break back above its 25-day moving average line. There’s no company-specific update over the last two weeks. The last meaningful update was a press release discussing a comparative analysis from the randomized cohort of the company’s Phase 3 FOCUS study. The data showed the safety profile of patients treated with Melphalan/HDS was consistent with prior reports. BUY HALF

Estimated Earnings Date: May 13

Enovix (ENVX) announced its new CFO, Ryan Benton, late last week. He brings over 30 years of financial leadership experience from roles at ASM International and as CFO for public companies Silvaco (SVCO) and Exar Corporation (acquired by MaxLinear (MAX) in 2017). ENVX stock was up on the day, but it’s premature to say it was because of clarity on the CFO role. BUY

Estimated Earnings Date: May 7

FTAI Infrastructure (FIP) is still horribly beaten up, but shares have traded higher in four of the last five sessions (and are up +5% today) and JMP Securities announced it is maintaining a 12 price target on shares on Tuesday. Given that FIP closed just shy of 4.0 yesterday, this is a meaningful vote of confidence. There has been so much noise in the market lately that it’s tough to focus on noise in a particular sector, but let’s just say the U.S. infrastructure space has not been immune. Especially when it comes to clean energy. According to an April 17 Wall Street Journal report, the U.S. Energy Dept. is planning meaningful DOGE budget cuts that could impact federal funding for clean energy projects. FTAI Infrastructure’s homepage says, “Focused on clean energy and the transition to decarbonize.” For sure, some of this is just marketing, and “clean energy” can be interpreted in many ways, especially these days. To some, a natural gas power plant, which FIP owns, might not be clean energy. But efforts to bring more renewable fuels through its Repauno port and rail terminal might indicate some exposure to others. At the end of the day, FIP’s ports, terminals and rails should be able to move what commodities need to be moved, while there’s no way the U.S. is moving away from natural gas. HOLD

Announced Earnings Date: May 8

Natural Grocers (NGVC) continues to act well, though shares haven’t moved higher since a week ago. There hasn’t been any notable news around the stock this week and we don’t have a Q2 earnings date yet. Current consensus estimates suggest revenue should be up around 9.4% and EPS should be up about 27%, to $0.43. BUY HALF

Estimated Earnings Date: May 1

Perpetua Resources (PPTA) announced on Wednesday that its antimony and gold Stibnite project has been named a “Trump priority.” The basis is that the project was selected as one of the administration’s first 10 Transparency Projects, which should be fast-tracked under the FAST-41 status, a federal initiative launched in 2015 to streamline approvals of critical infrastructure. The webpage for the project’s permitting dashboard is available here. According to the site, a permitting timetable should be published on or before May 2. That would be VERY helpful. BUY HALF

Estimated Earnings Date: May 20

Ticker Stock Name Date Bought Price Bought 4/24/25 Profit Rating ALKT Alkami Technology 1/8/25 & 2/28/25 32.3 SOLD SOLD SOLD AORT Artivion 6/5/24 23.3 24.2 4% Buy AVPT AvePoint 9/5/24 11.6 15.7 35% Hold AXGN Axogen 3/5/25 17.8 16.1 -10% Buy Half DCTH Delcath Systems 2/6/25 16.3 12 -26% Buy Half ENVX Enovix 10/6/22 20.4 6.7 -67% Buy FIP FTAI Infrastructure 8/1/24 10.2 4.2 -59% Hold NGVC Natural Grocers 4/3/25 40.4 48.8 21% Buy Half PPTA Perpetua Resources 12/4/24 10.7 13.9 30% Buy Half

