April 17, 2025

The big macro development of the week is that the Fed is in no rush to rescue the market or the economy.

Speaking yesterday at the Economic Club of Chicago, Fed Chair Jerome Powell sounded a hawkish tune. While he acknowledged that the level of tariff increases announced on Liberation Day is much higher that what was expected, and will likely lead to higher inflation and slower growth (i.e. the dreaded stagflation), he said the Fed is well positioned to wait for greater clarity before considering any adjustments to policy.

The reality is the Fed isn’t yet sure what exactly it would be rescuing the economy from.

Is it from inflation? Or is it from rising unemployment and slowing growth? Or a financial crisis?

Powell stated that the Fed may soon find itself in “the challenging scenario in which our dual mandate goals are in tension. If that were to occur, we would consider how far the economy is from each goal, and the potentially different time horizons over which those respective gaps would be anticipated to close.”

Translated to plain English this means, barring any further shocks to the financial system (which we can’t rule out), the Fed is going to wait and see what the economic fallout from Tariff Man’s maneuvers is before it shifts policy.

This may set investors up for a slog through the purgatory of No-Man’s Land, where we’ll be trying to look around every hill and through every valley to get a hint of what the next inflation and job report will look like, then try to interpret what the Fed may or may not do in response.

Sigh.

Last macro note for today: the latest batch of retail data clearly shows consumers jacked up spending to beat tariffs, so that’s not exactly bullish news. We are likely to see softer data in May and June. That will matter a lot less if significant positive progress on tariff negotiations is made in the meantime.

No pressure!

As far as the stock market goes, this week was more calm than last week. But then almost every week in the market’s history has been more calm than last week.

The more economically sensitive small-cap indices are likely to continue to lag the broad market until we get more clarity on the state of the U.S. economy. If we do see a reshoring surge I’d expect to see an uptick in small-cap sectors that would benefit, possibly industrials and materials. But no bump yet.

Given all the cross currents we’ll likely keep to a relatively simple play book, for now. I like our gold position in Perpetua (PPTA) and am considering a few other junior gold miners for our portfolio.

Our position in Natural Grocers (NGVC) has been phenomenal so far as well.

These are the types of straightforward pure plays that are somewhat insulated from the gyrations of the economy that I’ll be looking for more of in the weeks to come.

Recent Changes

None

Updates

Alkami Technology (ALKT) was sold on April 9 and I detailed the rationale in the Special Bulletin. SOLD

Artivion (AORT) is down a little since last Thursday on no news. The stock is likely to drift around until the quarterly report around May 1. Artivion is a pure-play aortic disease MedTech company, selling medical devices, implantable human tissue and preservation services to cardiac and vascular surgeons treating patients with heart valve disease, aortic aneurysms and dissections. The next big product development milestone is to get the NEXUS aortic arch stent graft system approved in the U.S. It should happen later next year. BUY

Estimated Earnings Date: May 1

AvePoint (AVPT) is about flat on the week but feels like it wants to go higher. The company just added another Command Center that users can access within its AvePoint Confidence Platform, called the Risk Posture Command Center. It is designed to provide business and IT leaders with the insights and recommended actions necessary to understand, manage, and mitigate potential vulnerabilities across their digital ecosystem. AvePoint’s platform offers a data management and governance platform that helps customers control and secure information within their digital systems. Earnings will be out on May 8. HOLD

Announced Earnings Date: May 8

Axogen (AXGN) hasn’t released any news since April 7, when it sent out a press release disclosing that it sees minimal impact from Trump’s tariffs, regardless of where they settle. AXGN is down modestly from last Thursday. It is a MedTech company specializing in surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. BUY HALF

Estimated Earnings Date: April 30

Delcath (DCTH) has done just slightly better than our other MedTech stocks this week. There’s nothing new since last week’s press release discussing a comparative analysis from the randomized cohort of the company’s Phase 3 FOCUS study. The data showed the safety profile of patients treated with Melphalan/HDS was consistent with prior reports. I’m still considering filling the other half of our position but not ready to pounce yet. BUY HALF

Estimated Earnings Date: May 13

Enovix (ENVX) is flat since last Thursday but down significantly from the levels we enjoyed at the beginning of the year. With production facilities in Malaysia there has been some tariff-related concerns. Enovix is not producing at quantity yet – that’s supposed to come later this year and into 2026 and beyond, so it’s more concern about what could happen, not what is happening. The news from March 31 that Enovix has reached a milestone that triggered a payment for sample battery cells from a leading smartphone OEM has not done anything to help the stock in the face of the Trump administration’s apparent war on clean tech. Speculative buy. BUY

Estimated Earnings Date: May 7

FTAI Infrastructure (FIP) was up over 7% yesterday in the face of a very weak broad market. On Tuesday the company announced it intends to raise money through tax-exempt bonds and a term loan (around $400 million total) to fund construction of Phase 2 of the Repauno port and rail terminal expansion and pay back some existing debt. Management expects Repauno could generate annual revenue of around $130 million and Adjusted EBITDA of up to $100 million. I believe it’s worth being patient here. HOLD

Announced Earnings Date: May 8

Natural Grocers (NGVC) continues to act extremely well. Recent press releases are focused on Earth Day and Easter deals. It has also launched a private label line of non-GMO Peruvian chips. Good stuff, this type of news flow is a nice break from a lot of other company press releases lately. BUY HALF

Estimated Earnings Date: May 1

Perpetua Resources (PPTA) closed at a multi-year high of 13.7 on Tuesday then traded 10 cents higher yesterday before closing at 13.4. The gold story is well-known now (record high after record high) and these small miners are seeing their stocks rally to try and catch up. In PPTA’s case the company isn’t producing gold yet so there is some pricing risk given that we don’t know what price it will ultimately get for its gold once the mine gets operating (assuming it gets that far). There’s also the antimony story, which came back into focus this week as China talked more about rare earth export restrictions to the U.S. Perpetua remains a very interesting story and has huge upside potential if the company gets funding to get the Stibnite mine up and running again. BUY HALF

Estimated Earnings Date: May 20

That’s it for this week. Please email me at tyler@cabotwealth.com with any questions or comments about any of our stocks, or anything else on your mind.

Currently Open

Ticker Stock Name Date Bought Price Bought 4/17/25 Profit Rating ALKT Alkami Technology 1/8/25 & 2/28/25 32.3 SOLD SOLD SOLD AORT Artivion 6/5/24 23.3 23.1 -1% Buy AVPT AvePoint 9/5/24 11.6 14.7 26% Hold AXGN Axogen 3/5/25 17.8 15.6 -12% Buy Half DCTH Delcath Systems 2/6/25 16.3 11.6 -29% Buy Half ENVX Enovix 10/6/22 20.4 5.8 -71% Buy FIP FTAI Infrastructure 8/1/24 10.2 3.5 -66% Hold NGVC Natural Grocers 4/3/25 40.4 47.7 18% Buy Half PPTA Perpetua Resources 12/4/24 10.7 13.4 25% Buy Half

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Copying or electronic transmission of this information without permission is a violation of copyright law. For the protection of our subscribers, copyright violations will result in immediate termination of all subscriptions without refund. Disclosures: Cabot Wealth Network exists to serve you, our readers. We derive 100% of our revenue, or close to it, from selling subscriptions to our publications. Neither Cabot Wealth Network nor our employees are compensated in any way by the companies whose stocks we recommend or providers of associated financial services. Employees of Cabot Wealth Network may own some of the stocks recommended by our advisory services. Disclaimer: Sources of information are believed to be reliable but they are not guaranteed to be complete or error-free. Recommendations, opinions or suggestions are given with the understanding that subscribers acting on information assume all risks involved. Buy/Sell Recommendations: are made in regular issues, updates, or alerts by email and on the private subscriber website. Subscribers agree to adhere to all terms and conditions which can be found on CabotWealth.com and are subject to change. Violations will result in termination of all subscriptions without refund in addition to any civil and criminal penalties available under the law.