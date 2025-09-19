September 19, 2025

September Expiration

Today is the expiration of our four September Covered Calls. Here is where we stand with each …

Let’s begin with our Interactive Brokers (IBKR) covered call. Initially, we bought the stock for 65.75 and sold the September 65 call for $3.75.

Today the stock is trading at 65. My plan is simply to let this position play itself out. If IBKR closes above 65 today, we will walk away from our position with our full profit … and if it closes below 65, the call we sold will expire worthless, and then early next week, we will decide if we are going to sell our stock or sell a new call.

Moving on to Corning (GLW). Last month we bought stock at 63.25 and sold the September 65 call for $1.35.

Today the stock is trading at 79. My plan is simply to let this position play itself out. If GLW closes above 65 today (very likely), we will walk away with our profit of $310 per covered call, or a yield of 5%.

Next up is MP Materials (MP). Last month we bought the stock at 74 and sold the September 75 call for $6.60.

Today the stock is trading at 72. My plan is to simply let this position play itself out. If MP closes below 75 today (likely), we will let the call that we sold expire worthless, and then early next week, we will decide if we are going to sell our stock or sell a new call.

Finally, let’s look at Rocket (RKT). Last month we bought the stock at 18.1 and sold the September 18 call for $1.10.

Today the stock is trading at 21. My plan is simply to let this position play itself out. If RKT closes above 18 today (very likely), we will walk away with our profit of $100 per covered call, or a yield of 5.88%.

