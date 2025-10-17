October 17, 2025

October Expiration

Today is the expiration of our five October Covered Calls. Here is where we stand with each …

Let’s begin with our PureStorage (PSTG) covered call. Initially, we bought the stock for 77.85 and sold the October 75 call for $5.90.

Today, the stock is trading at 92. My plan is to simply let this position play itself out. If PSTG closes above 75 today (very likely), we will walk away with our profit of $305 per covered call, or a yield of 4.23%.

Moving on to Kratos Defense (KTOS). Last month, we bought stock at 63 and sold the October 62.5 call for $4.90.

Today, the stock is trading at 85. My plan is to simply let this position play itself out. If KTOS closes above 62.5 today (very likely), we will walk away with our profit of $440 per covered call, or a yield of 7.57%.

Next up is Cameco (CCJ). Last month, we bought the stock at 81.5 and sold the October 80 call for $5.45.

Today, the stock is trading at 89. My plan is to simply let this position play itself out. If CCJ closes above 80 today (very likely), we will walk away with our profit of $395 per covered call, or a yield of 5.19%.

Moving on to Coupang (CPNG). Last month, we bought the stock at 32.45 and sold the October 32 call for $1.20.

Today, the stock is trading at 31. My plan is to simply let this position play itself out. If CPNG closes below 32 today (likely), the October 32 call will expire worthless, and next week we will likely sell out of our stock position.

Finally, let’s look at Lyft (LYFT). Last month, we bought the stock at 22.3 and sold the October 23 call for $0.75.

Today, the stock is trading at 19.5. My plan is to simply let this position play itself out. If LYFT closes below 23 today (very likely), the October 23 call will expire worthless, and next week we will likely sell out of our stock position.

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Copying or electronic transmission of this information without permission is a violation of copyright law. For the protection of our subscribers, copyright violations will result in immediate termination of all subscriptions without refund. Disclosures: Cabot Wealth Network exists to serve you, our readers. We derive 100% of our revenue, or close to it, from selling subscriptions to our publications. Neither Cabot Wealth Network nor our employees are compensated in any way by the companies whose stocks we recommend or providers of associated financial services. Employees of Cabot Wealth Network may own some of the stocks recommended by our advisory services. Disclaimer: Sources of information are believed to be reliable but they are not guaranteed to be complete or error-free. Recommendations, opinions or suggestions are given with the understanding that subscribers acting on information assume all risks involved. Buy/Sell Recommendations: are made in regular issues, updates, or alerts by email and on the private subscriber website. Subscribers agree to adhere to all terms and conditions which can be found on CabotWealth.com and are subject to change. Violations will result in termination of all subscriptions without refund in addition to any civil and criminal penalties available under the law.

