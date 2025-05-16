May 16, 2025

May Expiration

Today is the expiration of our five May covered calls, and the good news is all should expire for full profits and you will not need to address these positions today. Let’s dive in …

Let’s begin with our AngloGold Ashanti (AU) covered call. Initially, we bought the stock for 35.75 and sold the May 36 call for $2.10.

Today the stock is trading at 40. My plan is to simply let this position play itself out. If AU closes above 36 today (likely), we will walk away with a nice $235 profit, or a yield of 6.98%.

Moving on to Monster Beverage (MNST). Last month we bought stock at 57 and sold the May 57.5 call for $2.65.

Today the stock is trading at 62. My plan is to simply let this position play itself out. If MNST closes above 57.5 today (likely), we will walk away with a nice $315 profit, or a yield of 5.79%.

Next up is Comstock Resources (CRK). Last month we bought the stock at 19.2 and sold the May 19 call for $1.70.

Today the stock is trading at 24. My plan is to simply let this position play itself out. If CRK closes above 19 today (likely), we will walk away with a nice $150 profit, or a yield of 8.57%.

Moving on to Uber (UBER). Last month we bought stock at 75 and sold the May 70 call for $7.55.

Today the stock is trading at 90. My plan is to simply let this position play itself out. If UBER closes above 70 today (likely), we will walk away with a nice $255 profit, or a yield of 3.78%.

Toast (TOST) is the last stock we will discuss. We bought the stock at 36 and sold the May 36 call for $2.60.

Today the stock is trading at 45. My plan is to simply let this position play itself out. If TOST closes above 36 today (likely), we will walk away with a nice $260 profit, or a yield of 7.78%.

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Copying or electronic transmission of this information without permission is a violation of copyright law. For the protection of our subscribers, copyright violations will result in immediate termination of all subscriptions without refund. Disclosures: Cabot Wealth Network exists to serve you, our readers. We derive 100% of our revenue, or close to it, from selling subscriptions to our publications. Neither Cabot Wealth Network nor our employees are compensated in any way by the companies whose stocks we recommend or providers of associated financial services. Employees of Cabot Wealth Network may own some of the stocks recommended by our advisory services. Disclaimer: Sources of information are believed to be reliable but they are not guaranteed to be complete or error-free. Recommendations, opinions or suggestions are given with the understanding that subscribers acting on information assume all risks involved. Buy/Sell Recommendations: are made in regular issues, updates, or alerts by email and on the private subscriber website. Subscribers agree to adhere to all terms and conditions which can be found on CabotWealth.com and are subject to change. Violations will result in termination of all subscriptions without refund in addition to any civil and criminal penalties available under the law.

