June 20, 2025

June Expiration

Today is the expiration of our two June Covered Calls. Here is where we stand with these trades, with the lead of the story being that you won’t need to address these positions today, as they will both likely expire for their full profits …

Let’s begin with our ATI (ATI) covered call. Initially, we bought the stock for 67.8 and sold the June 67.5 call for $4.

Today the stock is trading at 82. My plan is to simply let this position play itself out. If ATI closes above 67.5 today (very likely), we will walk away with our profit of $370 per covered call, or a yield of 5.82%.

Moving on to Coupang (CPNG). Last month, we bought stock at 26.4 and sold the June 26 call for $1.25.

Today the stock is trading at 28.5. My plan is to simply let this position play itself out. If CPNG closes above 26 today (very likely), we will walk away with our profit of $85 per covered call, or a yield of 3.37%.

