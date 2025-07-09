July 9, 2025

Scheduling Note

I want to bring to your attention that starting this Friday, July 11, through Wednesday, July 23, the Mintz family will be traveling to Europe. That means there will not be a Cabot Profit Booster issue on Tuesday, July 15, or Tuesday, July 22.

Also, while I’m gone, our three July covered call positions will expire. This is where we stand with each:

AS is trading at 38.5 today, which is above where we bought the stock, but below the July 40 call that we sold. This is a good situation.

Let’s just play this situation out while I’m gone. If the stock closes below 40 on July expiration, the call we sold will expire worthless, and we will be left with our stock.

If the stock closes above 40, we will walk away from this position with our nice profit.

RKLB is now trading at 38.5, which is $13.5 above our short strike. I would expect that the stock will close above the 25 strike on July expiration, and we will simply walk away from this trade with our nice profit.

FTI is trading at 35.40, which is $0.40 above our short strike price. Same as AS above, let’s play this situation out, and if the stock closes below 35, the call will expire worthless, and if it closes above 35, we will walk away with our profits.

Essentially, you won’t need to act on these trades on expiration, and when I return, I will update you on how we will proceed with these trades.

