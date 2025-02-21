February 21, 2025

February Expiration

Today is the expiration of our four February Covered Calls. Here is where we stand with each …

Let’s begin with our Rubrik (RBRK) covered call. Initially, we bought the stock for 65 and sold the February 70 call for $3.

Today the stock is trading at 72. My plan is to simply let this position play itself out. If RBRK closes above 70 today (likely, but not a guarantee) we will walk away with our profit of $800 per covered call, or a yield of 12.9%.

Moving on to Robinhood (HOOD). Last month we bought stock at 42.75 and sold the February 42 call for $4.75.

Today the stock is trading at 56.5. My plan is to simply let this position play itself out. If HOOD closes above 42 today (very likely) we will walk away with our profit of $400 per covered call, or a yield of 10.52%.

Next up is Cloudflare (NET). Last month we bought the stock at 121.15 and sold the February 120 call for $8.50.

Today the stock is trading at 155. My plan is to simply let this position play itself out. If NET closes above 120 today (very likely) we will walk away with our profit of $735 per covered call, or a yield of 6.52%.

The last stock we will look at is Guardant Health (GH). Last month we bought the stock at 47.4 and sold the February 50 call for $2.40.

Today the stock is trading at 46. My plan is to simply let this position play itself out. If GH closes below 50 today (very likely), the February 50 call will expire worthless and next week we will likely sell out of our stock position.

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Copying or electronic transmission of this information without permission is a violation of copyright law. For the protection of our subscribers, copyright violations will result in immediate termination of all subscriptions without refund. Disclosures: Cabot Wealth Network exists to serve you, our readers. We derive 100% of our revenue, or close to it, from selling subscriptions to our publications. Neither Cabot Wealth Network nor our employees are compensated in any way by the companies whose stocks we recommend or providers of associated financial services. Employees of Cabot Wealth Network may own some of the stocks recommended by our advisory services. Disclaimer: Sources of information are believed to be reliable but they are not guaranteed to be complete or error-free. Recommendations, opinions or suggestions are given with the understanding that subscribers acting on information assume all risks involved. Buy/Sell Recommendations: are made in regular issues, updates, or alerts by email and on the private subscriber website. Subscribers agree to adhere to all terms and conditions which can be found on CabotWealth.com and are subject to change. Violations will result in termination of all subscriptions without refund in addition to any civil and criminal penalties available under the law.

