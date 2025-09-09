Cabot Profit Booster Issue: September 9, 2025

The market had another week of heavy sector and index rotation nearly every day, as hot money seemingly chased the new fad/theme based on every economic data point and earnings reaction. Yet despite the day-to-day market wiggles, by week’s end, not much ground was gained or lost as the S&P 500 gained 0.3%, the Dow lost 0.3% and the Nasdaq rose by 1.1%.

The Stock – Kratos Defense (KTOS)

Kratos is a defense contractor primarily serving the Department of Defense, as well as other federal agencies and states and municipalities with its public safety offerings.

Long-term expectations for American defense industry spending are being hiked after a stretch of relative underinvestment since the end of the Cold War, which is obviously a tailwind, as is the expectation that some of NATO’s European partners’ military buildup will flow orders Kratos’ way. The company mainly focuses on cutting-edge military products, such as drones – the biggest revenue contributor – hypersonic weapons, propulsion systems, microwave and electronic warfare systems.

The latest quarter reported last month was a blowout as orders and new contracts lay the groundwork for what should be hundreds of millions of dollars in business over the coming years. A new tactical drone system called Valkyrie appears to be on the cusp of being named a base stealth drone platform for the Marine Corps, with orders expected next year. Plus, an unexpected $750 million award from the Pentagon also came with the earnings report; called Poseidon, details are scarce besides it being a military hardware and software program that will start generating sales in 2027. Those, along with the Trump administration’s plan to beef up space warfare capabilities, should diversify the business.

It’s also well woven into the defense supplier base, with partnerships on various products with companies including GE Aerospace, Lockheed Martin and Raytheon. That gives Kratos a combination of predictable business as well as good growth, which, of course, is like catnip for big investors. This year, revenue is expected to be up 12% or so from 2024, coming in right around $1.3 billion, with earnings per share up a bit less. But a big growth wave in 2026 is what’s pushing the stock higher, with analysts seeing the bottom line up 43% next year and much more beyond that.

Technical Analysis

KTOS was in a good but grinding uptrend for most of 2023 and 2024, but it’s completely changed character after it tagged its 40-week line in March and April, accelerating higher for a few months on a nice pickup in volume. Given the wobbles out there among high relative strength stocks, you’d expect this name to have taken on a lot of water of late—but instead KTOS has been relatively calm, easing toward its 10-week line on decreasing volume for three-plus weeks. Stop - 57

The Covered Call Trade

Buy Kratos Defense (KTOS) Stock at 63.50, Sell to Open October 62.5 Strike Calls (exp. 10/17) for $5, or a Net Price of 58.5 or less

Static Return: $400 per covered call (6.83%)

Breakeven: 58.5

Covered Call Return (if assigned): $400 per covered call (6.83%)

Please note, the stock and options prices will be moving throughout the day, so these prices are simply an approximation of prices that you should be able to achieve.

However, the important component of this equation is that the stock price paid, minus the premium received via the call sale, equals the approximate Net Price, or 58.5 or less. (In this case 63.5 minus 5 = 58.5. Or another example is you could pay 63.75 for the stock and sell the call for 5.25, which also equals 58.5.)

For every 100 shares of stock you buy, you can sell 1 call. For every 200 shares of stock you buy, you can sell 2 calls. And so on …

Open Positions

Stock Name and Symbol Price Bought Current Stock Price Stop Option - Price of Call Sold Current Option Price Interactive Brokers (IBKR) 65.75 61 55 September 65 -- $3.75 $0.30 Corning (GLW) 63.25 72 54 September 65 -- $1.35 $7.00 MP Materials (MP) 74 63 58 September 75 -- $6.60 $0.05 Rocket (RKT) 18.1 20 15 September 18 -- $1.10 $2.00 Amer Sports (AS) 40 37 36 October 40 -- $2.70 $1.00 PureStorage (PSTG) 77.85 80 64 October 75 -- $5.90 $7.00

The next Cabot Profit Booster issue will be published on September 16, 2025.

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Copying or electronic transmission of this information without permission is a violation of copyright law. For the protection of our subscribers, copyright violations will result in immediate termination of all subscriptions without refund. Disclosures: Cabot Wealth Network exists to serve you, our readers. We derive 100% of our revenue, or close to it, from selling subscriptions to our publications. Neither Cabot Wealth Network nor our employees are compensated in any way by the companies whose stocks we recommend or providers of associated financial services. Employees of Cabot Wealth Network may own some of the stocks recommended by our advisory services. Disclaimer: Sources of information are believed to be reliable but they are not guaranteed to be complete or error-free. Recommendations, opinions or suggestions are given with the understanding that subscribers acting on information assume all risks involved. Buy/Sell Recommendations: are made in regular issues, updates, or alerts by email and on the private subscriber website. Subscribers agree to adhere to all terms and conditions which can be found on CabotWealth.com and are subject to change. Violations will result in termination of all subscriptions without refund in addition to any civil and criminal penalties available under the law.