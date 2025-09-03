Cabot Profit Booster Issue: September 3, 2025

Despite two big potential market-moving events (NVDA earnings and PCE inflation data), the S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq all finished the week mostly unchanged to marginally lower, while the Russell 2000 (IWM) rose marginally.

The Stock – Pure Storage (PSTG)

Pure Storage is a leading innovator in the enterprise storage industry, specializing in flash-based data storage hardware and software solutions for bigger deployments—think modern data centers rather than smartphones and the like.

Its flagship products, FlashArray and FlashBlade, deliver high performance, scalability and efficiency for mission-critical workloads. Predictably, the ongoing AI revolution is driving demand for the company’s offerings, providing it with a powerful growth driver. But aside from enterprise-level storage infrastructure product demand, growing sales of the firm’s storage-as-a-service (STaaS) platform, dubbed Evergreen//One (which unifies on-premises and public-cloud storage resources into a single data storage subscription), along with the related Cloud Block Store, have been the key growth drivers more recently.

In fiscal Q2 2026 (ended in August), revenue of $861 million increased 13% year over year and per-share earnings of 43 cents beat estimates by four cents, driven by a 14% improvement in subscription services revenue. Key metrics like annual recurring revenue (ARR) and remaining performance obligations (RPOs, or unearned revenue from signed contracts) were even stronger, growing 18% and 22%, respectively, and it looks like its partnership with Meta to supply one to two exabytes of storage is beginning to kick in (and the top brass said there’s interest from other hyperscalers, too), all of which led many analysts to up their outlooks.

Additional highlights from the quarter included the introduction of a new data management architecture that unifies an enterprise’s entire storage footprint into a single, virtualized global data cloud, along with several new next-generation storage products designed to support high-performance and scalable workloads across diverse enterprise use cases. The company also launched Portworx for KubeVirt, a virtualization-centric storage solution for Kubernetes, enabling more cost-effective and simplified management of software-based computer, or virtual machine, workloads.

For fiscal Q3, management guided for 15%-ish growth on both the top and bottom lines, with analysts seeing a slow acceleration from there—but that’s likely too conservative given the firm’s growth tailwinds from AI infrastructure and hyperscaler demand.

Technical Analysis

PSTG etched a big double top last year and then went over the falls with everything during the tariff tantrum, bottoming in April with most other names. The initial rebound was solid, but then shares went silent, treading water along the 40-week line for three months. But last week’s quarterly report catapulted the stock to new highs on a huge pickup in volume. Stop - 64

The Covered Call Trade

Buy PureStorage (PSTG) Stock at 78, Sell to Open October 75 Strike Calls (exp. 10/17) for $5.75, or a Net Price of 72.25 or less

Static Return: $275 per covered call (3.80%)

Breakeven: 72.25

Covered Call Return (if assigned): $275 per covered call (3.80%)

Please note, the stock and options prices will be moving throughout the day, so these prices are simply an approximation of prices that you should be able to achieve.

However, the important component of this equation is that the stock price paid, minus the premium received via the call sale, equals the approximate Net Price, or 72.25 or less. (In this case 78 minus 5.75 = 72.25. Or another example is you could pay 78.25 for the stock and sell the call for 6, which also equals 72.25.)

For every 100 shares of stock you buy, you can sell 1 call. For every 200 shares of stock you buy, you can sell 2 calls. And so on …

Open Positions

Stock Name and Symbol Price Bought Current Stock Price Stop Option - Price of Call Sold Current Option Price Interactive Brokers (IBKR) 65.75 64 55 September 65 -- $3.75 $1.60 Corning (GLW) 63.25 69 54 September 65 -- $1.35 $4.50 MP Materials (MP) 74 68 58 September 75 -- $6.60 $2.00 Rocket (RKT) 18.1 17.3 15 September 18 -- $1.10 $0.70 Amer Sports (AS) 40 38.5 36 October 40 -- $2.70 $2.00

The next Cabot Profit Booster issue will be published on September 9, 2025.

