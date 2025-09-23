Cabot Profit Booster Issue: September 23, 2025

Before we dive into this week’s idea, I do want to note that our September IBKR, GLW and RKT covered calls finished in-the-money which means we walked away from those trades with our full profits, and no longer own a stock or option position in these stocks.

And while those stocks did finish above our short strike Friday, MP did not, which means the call we sold expired worthless (good), and we are now left holding our stock position today. Let’s sell that stock holding and lock in a winning trade on our covered call trade.

To execute this trade you need to:

Sell MP Stock

Also of note, we are going to exit our AS trade today as the stock broke through our stop level. To execute this trade you need to:

Sell AS Stock

Buy to Close the October 40 Call for $0.55 (approximately)

Moving on …

The stock market rallied nicely into the Federal Reserve meeting, and then tacked on even more gains following it, and by week’s end the S&P 500 had risen 1.2%, the Dow had rallied 1%, and the Nasdaq gained 2.2%.

The Stock – Coupang (CPNG)

Coupang is the market of choice for millions of shoppers in South Korea and other Asian markets, integrating a vast array of goods into a single one-stop online shop (it’s often referred to as the “Amazon of South Korea”).

Of the company’s two major segments, Product Commerce is by far the largest, accounting for 87% of annual revenue, with the Developing Offerings segment picking up the rest. The former segment mainly serves South Korea, which is the linchpin for Coupang’s growth story: Although the country has experienced a softer economy in the last couple of years due to external trade pressures, weaker exports and demographic factors, its e-commerce sector is booming. What’s more, recent reports indicate Coupang’s core business in South Korea is strong, with revenue growing, customers staying engaged and margins improving, enabling the company to move toward more consistent profitability.

Another big part of the firm’s growth story is its heavy reliance on automation, which is increasing operational efficiency within the company. Across its more than 100 fulfillment centers worldwide (most located in South Korea), Coupang is becoming more reliant on robotics and an AI-driven management system, with the top brass highlighting these technologies as a “long-term enabler of both top-line growth and margin expansion.”

Yet another area where Coupang is increasingly investing is in its GPU-as-a-Service (GPUaaS) business segment, which it sees expanding as AI use cases grow. Under its newly rebranded Coupang Intelligent Cloud business, the company provides GPUaaS not only for its internal applications but also offers these services to external clients, including research institutions and startups.

Additional new ventures include its entry into Japan’s booming food delivery market (via Rocket Now), Coupang’s second overseas expansion since 2023; its Rocket Delivery service (offering fast, next-day delivery on groceries and a wide range of other items) is showing huge promise in Taiwan by becoming one of the country’s most-downloaded shopping apps (management sees Taiwan as a high-potential developing market with revenue momentum expected to build in the coming quarters).

In Q2, revenue of $8.5 billion increased 16% year-on-year, while EBITDA lifted a very solid 30%, and Wall Street sees sales growth picking up a bit from here while the bottom line continues to escalate. It’s a solid international growth story.

Technical Analysis

CPNG built a double-bottom base from November of last year through this year’s major April low, but it recovered beautifully, with two big-volume weeks of buying after Q1 earnings bringing a breakout in May. Shares rose from there, though the three-week dip in July/August (after the Q2 report) did break support—but instead of plunging, CPNG steadied itself, with huge-volume buying coming in earlier this month. Stop – 29

The Covered Call Trade

Buy Coupang (CPNG) Stock at 32, Sell to Open October 32 Strike Calls (exp. 10/17) for $0.90, or a Net Price of 31.10 or less

Static Return: $90 per covered call (2.89%)

Breakeven: 31.10

Covered Call Return (if assigned): $90 per covered call (2.89%)

Please note, the stock and options prices will be moving throughout the day, so these prices are simply an approximation of prices that you should be able to achieve.

However, the important component of this equation is that the stock price paid, minus the premium received via the call sale, equals the approximate Net Price, or 31.10 or less. (In this case, 32 minus 0.90 = 31.10. Or another example is you could pay 32.25 for the stock and sell the call for 1.15, which also equals 31.10.)

For every 100 shares of stock you buy, you can sell 1 call. For every 200 shares of stock you buy, you can sell 2 calls. And so on …

Open Positions

Stock Name and Symbol Price Bought Current Stock Price Stop Option - Price of Call Sold Current Option Price MP Materials (MP) 74 75 58 September 75 -- $6.60 $0.00 Amer Sports (AS) 40 35.5 36 October 40 -- $2.70 $1.00 PureStorage (PSTG) 77.85 88 64 October 75 -- $5.90 $13.00 Kratos Defense (KTOS) 63 82 57 October 62.5 -- $4.90 $20.00 Cameco (CCJ) 81.5 86 74 October 80 - $5.45 $8.50

The next Cabot Profit Booster issue will be published on September 30, 2025.

